How To Get Boko Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Boko Bow is the most basic ranged weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is primarily welded by Bokoblins and is most probably the first bow you are going to get in the game.

The bow itself is simply a bent-over tree brand held in shape with a weed string. Its damage stats reflect this as it only deals 4 base damage. Due to its stats, it doesn’t fare well against higher-level enemies.

We recommend trying to find a better bow such as the Dragonbone Boko Bow that can deal a respectable 24 damage, 6 times the damage of a basic Boko Bow.

Boko Bow location in Tears of Kingdom

Getting the Boko Bow requires you to find packs of Bokoblins, which should not be that challenging because there are several locations where they are roaming about in Tears of the Kingdom.

Specifically, you need to find a pack of Bokoblins where one of them is an archer. That Bokoblin is going to be wielding a Boko Bow. You just need to kill the pack and loot the bow.

Below are two main locations where you can find Bokoblins.

Location 1 – Hyrule Field

The entire Hyrule Fields region is littered with Bokoblins. They will encounter them in the form of packs that have around 4-7 members.

Among all the Bokoblins in a pack, there is at least one archer that is wielding a Boko Bow. These archers can often be found standing on a wooden tower.

Once aggroed, they will try their best to keep you at bay while their fellow Bokoblins charge at you with clubs.

Location 2 – Central Hyrule Depths

Bokoblins can also be found in Central Hyrule depths. They exist in the same sort of grouping as in Hyrule. The archer-type Bokoblin will drop the Boko Bow on death.