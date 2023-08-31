How To Get Biggoron’s Sword In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Following its debut appearance in Ocarina of Time, Biggoron’s Sword returned in Breath of the Wild and can now be obtained in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as well.

Those who have played through the previous installments will remember how this two-handed sword could cut through just about anything. In Zelda: TotK, Biggoron’s Sword can further be fused to become even more powerful.

How to get Biggoron’s Sword in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two ways of getting your hands on the storied sword in the game. The first is by reaching a chest located deep in the Akkala House of Bones. For the second, you need to have an Amiibo.

Chest in the Akkala House of Bones

Akkala House of Bones is an area that can be accessed through the Skull Lake Chasm located on the Skull Lake west of the Deep Akkala region on the Surface Map. The coordinates for Skull Lake are 3248, 3444, -0431.

There are other areas through which you can access Akkala House of Bones in the Depths. However, for that, you’ll be required to break through stones that create a passage.

Once you’ve reached Akkala House of Bones you’ll be met with waves of Stalkoblins and Stalfos who’ll continuously keep on showing up until the Boss Stanlox gets up and is ready to fight you.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you’ve defeated Stanlox, you’ll find a chest nearby that contains the Biggoron’s Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

Scan the Amiibo (alternative method)

If you don’t wish to go through the tedious process of fighting waves of enemies, then scanning the Young Link Amiibo or the Ocarina of Time Adult Link is your best bet to obtain the Biggoron’s Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is a gamble that you may or may not find the Biggoron’s Sword on your first try however scanning both of the Amiibos daily will definitely increase your chances of getting the Biggoron’s Sword in Zelda Totk.

Does the Biggoron’s Sword respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

The Biggoron’s Sword features a durability stat the same as most of the other weapons in the game. Although it is one of the most powerful weapons, it too at some point will deteriorate.

There are two methods through which you can continue to keep wielding this weapon. Either head to the Poe Statues situated in the Depths and purchase the Biggoron’s Sword for 150 poes or keep on scanning the amiibos daily until you get the sword.