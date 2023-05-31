Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom An Uninvited Guest Walkthrough

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a ton of short and easy side quests that you can complete for quick rewards, one of which is “An Uninvited Guest”.

During this quest, Ami, whom you may know as a young child in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is afraid of the evil that resides in the woods. It is now your task to get rid of the monsters in the woods and take care of the concerns of the young child.

If you are interested in receiving Pony Points as a reward, then below is a guide that will help you receive them by completing the “An Uninvited Guest” side quest in Zelda: TkoK.

How to start An Uninvited Guest in Zelda: TotK

You need to be doing the main quest, Regional Phenomena, to qualify for An Uninvited Guest in Tears of the Kingdom. Simply head over to the location marked on the Zelda map below to reach the coordinates 0861, -0173, 0025.

Once at the location, you will find Ami at the Wetland Stable settlement which is found between the Necluda Wetlands and the Hyrule Field.

Talk to the young child and get assigned a task to defeat the monsters in the woods who are found on the southern side of the Stable.

How to complete An Uninvited Guest in Zelda: TotK

Completing An Uninvited Guest side quest is a fairly simple task which makes it one of the easiest side quests in Zelda: TotK.

All you have to do is reach the southern part of the Stable and find four monsters resting at their camp in the middle of the woods. Engage in a fight with them and using your arrows, kill them one by one from a distance.

In case, you are out of arrows, you can simply rush towards them and use any weapon in your 20s such as the Blue Moblin Smasher. Attack the monsters from a close range and defeat all of them to acquire 1x Lizal Bow, 1x Lizalfos Talon, and 1x Lizalfos Horn as dropped items.

Once you have defeated the monsters and acquired the items they drop, head back to the stable and talk to Ami. After the conversation is over, Ami will reward you with 2x Pony Points to end the “An Uninvited Guest” side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.