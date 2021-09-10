Tales of Arise Doc’s Secret Ingredient Pepper Locations Guide

If you are having trouble finding the Pepper Locations in Tales of Arise for the “Doc’s Secret Ingredient” side quest, then look no further, as this guide will resolve that issue. We will be helping you find out the pepper locations and finish the side quest in a breeze.

Tales of Arise Doc’s Secret Ingredient Pepper Locations

If you talk to the Doc at the gates of Calaglia, the side quest “Doc’s secret ingredients” will be triggered, and you will be tasked to find peppers for him.

These peppers are not far off, though. If you look towards the bottom left of the area, you can easily spot them on the map.

Follow the train track until you reach the area with the peppers and then cut through to the right side, and you should be able to see the peppers. Collect all of them and make your way back to the Doc at the gates of Calaglia.

Once you return the ingredients to him and finish the dialogue, the side quest will be completed, and you will receive the following rewards:

700 Gold

Kebab Recipe

2x Life Bottle

This was a fairly easy side quest that you can complete for some easy gold in Tales of Arise.