There are many collectibles like Armor, Weapons, CP, and more that you can find and collect in Tales of Arise. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to get the Bone Fragment Armor in Tales of Arise.

How to Get Bone Fragment Armor in Tales of Arise

To get this armor, you need to fast travel to Kyrd Garrison, Calaglia in Ulzebek.

Once you spawn, turn backward and go towards the elevator. Interact with it and go upwards. From here, go straight and then right towards the railway track.

When you spawn at the Castle Gates, go straight and then make a sharp left towards the East Side on the map.

Keep going straight from here. At the end of the path, jump down on the pipe at your left. Go past the pipe and the gates to Glanymede Castle will be right in front of you.

Enter the castle and make your way towards the second floor of the Glanymede Castle.

When you spawn on the second floor, the chest is in a room towards the right. Defeat any creatures that come in your path.

Enter the room with the chest that contains the Bone Fragment Armor. Open the chest to get the armor.

The Bone Fragment Armor will be added to your inventory and you can equip the armor freely as you will.