If simply put, Mystic Artes are devastating special attacks in Tales of Arise that can turn the tide of battle. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to use Mystic Artes in Tales of Arise.

How to Use Mystic Artes in Tales of Arise

To enter the state of Mystic Artes. You will have to fulfill a certain condition. The requirement is to enter the Over Limit Mode.

Mystic Artes are your characters’ most powerful attacks; notably, their signature moves that can deal devastating amounts of damage.

When facing off against powerful opponents, you’ll find yourself using these special attacks more often than not in the heat of battle.

How to Use Over Limit Mode

The over-limit mode allows using the Mystic Artes without costing AG for a certain amount of time. To use the special Mystic Artes, it is mandatory to enter the over-limit state first.

You can achieve the state for yourself by doing one of two things. It’s recommended you master dodging your enemy’s attacks with Perfect Evasion to efficiently utilize Mystic Artes.

Perfect Evasion

A perfect evasion allows you to enter the over-limit state. To perform a perfect evasion, simply move the left stick in any direction while holding down R2/RT.

Upon performing a perfect evasion, you’ll see the world around you go into slow motion as you glow white.

Sustaining Damage

The second way to enter over-limit mode is to sustain damage during an encounter. You can pull it off if you play defensively. The over-limit bar slowly fills as you sustain damage.

How to Use Mystic Artes

Once the over-limit mode is active you’re all set to use the Mystic Artes. Press Square+X or Square+Triangle, or X+Triangle until a cutscene drops. The cutscene indicates that you have successfully triggered the Mystic Artes.

It is important to note that Mystic Artes immediately uses up your over limit. Therefore, we recommend using Mystic Artes only when you’re nearing the end of your over-limit. This way you can make the most out of it.