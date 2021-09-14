Tales of Arise Astral Flower Locations Guide

Astral Flowers in Tales of Arise are rare items dropped by Gigant Zeugles. These flowers increase your maximum Cure Points (CP) by 10. There are 31 Astral Flower Locations in Tales of Arise, and in this guide, we will cover all of those locations one by one.

Tales of Arise Astral Flower Locations

Before we start with the Astral Flower locations, remember that none of the Astral Flowers is missable. You can still discover all of these flowers in free-roam and go back to their places to find all the Sub-Quests and Gigants.

You can collect these flowers in any order that you’d like. To keep track of how many flowers you have collected, go to Menu, then Field Guide, Play Records and there you’ll have it.

With all of this said, let’s start with our Tales of Arise Astral Flower Locations.

Calaglia Astral Flower Locations

You’ll discover 4 Astral Flowers in this section after defeating four Gigants; Mantis, Toxidillo, Boisterous Roper, and Thunderite Gigant.

Astral Flower #1

You will receive this Flower as a reward for defeating the Gigant called Mantis. This Flower can be found in Sandinus Ravine. When you’re at the Ulzebek entrance, look towards your east.

You’ll also be able to observe the red mark on the map for this one. After defeating this Mantis, you’ll be able to obtain the first Astral Flower in the game.

Astral Flower #2

On the fourth floor of the Glanymede Castle, you will find the Toxidillo monster. You’ll be able to locate it through the red marker on the map as well.

Astral Flower #3

In the Ulvhan Grotto location, you’ll come across two paths. Head towards the left path that will lead you towards the north. Follow it to find the Boisterous Roper and defeat it to obtain the third Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #4

You’ll obtain this Flower as a Reward for defeating the Thunderite Gigant. You’ll find this monster in the remote area located at the west of Iglia Wastes. Look behind a boulder with a guard standing nearby. You’ll have to do two Sub-Quests to enter this area.

You’ll initiate these quests by talking to a man at the staircase in Ulzebek. The Sub-Quests are named “Taking Root” and “Mixed Feelings”, during the latter quest, you’ll be required to finish off the Gigant and obtain the Astral Flower automatically.

Cyslodia Astral Flowers

You’ll find two Astral Flowers in this location after defeating the Agony Keeper and Polycephus Gigants.

Astral Flower #5

You’ll find this Flower after defeating the Polycephus Gigant. First, go to the Prison Tower located in the Underground Prison, where you will find it locked inside a cage.

To access this cage, you’ll be required to do two Sub-Quests, “Culling the Snowplain Herds” as well as “Survey Says…”. Then, in the Latter Quest, you’ll have to automatically kill the giant, which will help you obtain the 5th Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #6

You’ll have to kill the Agony Keeper Gigant for this Astral Flower. You’ll be able to locate him in the Nevira Snowplains. To summon this Gigant, you will be required to play the “In Sync” Sub Quest.

During this quest, the boy next to the Central Plaza Avenue entrance will mark the Agony Keeper on the map for you. Follow the map and defeat this Gigant to finish the quest.

Menancia

You’ll find a total of 5 Astral Flowers in this section of the game.

Astral Flower #7

You’ll obtain this Flower as a reward for defeating the Alpha Reaper Gigant. In the Traslida Highway, you’ll find this Gigant during the “Dohalim, Big Game Hunter” Quest. During this quest, you’ll be asked by a woman to defeat the Gigant in Traslida Highway.

Astral Flower #8

In the same location as the previous Astral Flower, this Gigant will Spawn during the “A Boorish Boar” Sub-Quest. You’ll meet a woman down the second path towards the right of Viscint.

She’ll ask you to defeat the Relentless Charger Gigant, which will help you obtain the 8th Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #9

During the “Walking Craig” Sub-Quest in the Viscint, you’ll talk to a man in the bridge leading to Razum Quarry. This man will ask you to defeat the Gigant Flamewrecker inside the first Mining Site in Razum Quarry.

Astral Flower #10

You’ll obtain this Flower as a reward for defeating the Great Dragon in the Traslida Highway location. This Gigant will spawn in the “Claiming a Bounty” Sub-Quest, which starts in Viscint by talking to a man.

This man asks you to defeat the Great Dragon Gigant in Traslida Highway, which will help you acquire the 10th Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #11

You’ll receive this Flower as a reward for completing a Sub-Quest called “The Phantom Flower of Nevira” which will be available to you near the end of the game after you have beaten the 5th Lord and finished the Ganath Haros realm.

Backtrack to this location as it’s not available on the first visit, and then go to the library of Autelina Palace.

Once you approach the bookshelves, a dialogue sequence will be triggered with Rinwell to initiate the Sub-Quest.

Next, go back to the Nevira Snowplains in the Cyslodia region and then to the quest marker at the big lake. You’ll find a Level 54 monster, “Meneiys”, over there. Finish off this monster to collect the 11th Astral Flower.

Mahag Saar Astral Flowers

There are two Astral Flower locations in this section.

Astral Flower #12

During the “Echoes” Sub-Quest, you’ll be asked to defeat the “Ruthless” Gigant by an old man. Go to Este Luvah Forest, use the elevator to B1 and jump to B2 to find this Gigant and finish him to acquire the Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #13

During the “Skybound Swarm” Sub-Quest, talk to the woman in the Wharf area. She’ll ask you to finish off the Mother Boomy Gigant in the Aqfotle Hills, acquiring you the 13th Astral Flower.

Ganath Haros

There are 4 Astral Flower Locations in this section of the game.

Astral Flower #14

You will acquire this Astral Flower as a reward for defeating the Stormbringer Gigant. Find this monster in the Tuah Seashore. It will spawn during the “Seaside Tornadoes” Sub-Quest.

Astral Flower #15

This Gigant will spawn during the Sub-Quest “Her Place”, this quest starts in the Shinefall Woods, where you talk to a man at the south of the map. He will ask you to defeat the Regent Bee Gigant, which will help you acquire the 15th Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #16

In the middle of the Lavtu Marshlands, you’ll have to defeat the Elemental Gigant on a small island to obtain the 16th Astral Flower.

Astral Flower #17

You’ll obtain this Astral Flower as a reward for completing the Sub-Quest called “Beyond the Grave” in the Tuah Seashore. This quest will become available to you after you reach the final story region, “Rena”.

Upon entering this area, a dialogue scene will be triggered automatically, where you will find a map enclosed in a bottle.

Take this map to the Hidden Warf and talk to the guy standing in front of the big ship. He will offer you a dialogue to go to the “Uninhabited Island”. Go to this Island, run uphill, and you’ll find the boss monster.

Other

There are a total of three Astral Flower locations in this section.

Astral Flower #18

Defeat the Calamity Arms Gigant to acquire this Astral Flower. This Gigant will spawn during the “Tissue Sample” Sub-Quest.

Talk to the researcher in the Lower Level of Daeq Faezol and follow his lead to the Upper-Level 3F of Rena to find the Calamity Gigant.

Astral Flower #19

The Masher Bull + Masher Mare Gigants will spawn during the “The Super Zeugle” Sub-Quest, which starts in the Lower Level of Daeq Faezol.

Talk to the researchers again, and they’ll ask you to defeat both of the Gigants mentioned above in the Adan Lake in Mahag Saar.

Astral Flower #20

During the Sub-Quest “The Ultimate Zeugle”, talk to the researchers again for the fourth time, and they will direct you to the Mountain Base in Menancia, where you will find and defeat the Ezamamuk Gigant.

Rena

You’ll find a single Astral Flower in this section after defeating the Sword Dancer Gigant.

Astral Flower #21

You’ll find a room called “Astral Energy Convergence Zone” with six teleporters in the Tarfhal Helgarahi, just before the final boss story.

Enter the third teleporter towards the right, and he will lead you to the “Water Astral Energy Separator”. This room contains the Sword Dancer Gigant and defeating him will help you acquire the 21st Astral Flower.

Training Grounds

This region consists of all the remaining Astral Flowers in the Tales of Arise. 10 Astral Flowers will be rewarded to you for beating Group Battle Ultimate in the 99th Level.

You must play as Shionne and reach level 100 first before the Group Battle Ultimate. Most importantly, it would be best to keep Alphen, Rinwell, and Dohalim on your team for this battle.

The best way to go about this battle is to defeat all the Gigants first to obtain maximum CP and then fight.