Tales of Arise Gigant Locations Guide

Tales of Arise has many Zeugles or Monsters scattered around the world. Some of them are bigger and badder than the rest. We’ll be showing you all of Tales of Arise Gigant Locations.

Tales of Arise Gigant Locations

Below, you’ll find the locations of all Elite Monsters scattered throughout the map of Tales of Arise.

Mantis

Located in the Sandius Ravine, in the Calcagia region.

Toxidillo

Located in the Glanymede Castle’s 4F, in the Calcagia Region

Boisterous Roller

Located in the Ulvhan Grotto, in the Calcagia Region

Thunderite

Located in Ulzeberk, but the prerequisite is that you must complete the side quests “Mixed Feelings” and “Taking Root”. Both of these are given by the same NPC.

Polycephus

Go to the Bregon’s Hideout in Cysloden, Cyslodia. There you can find the quest giver who gives the sidequests “Culling the Snowplain Herds” and ”Survey Says”. The monster can be found after the side quests are completed.

Agony Keeper

Go to the Fountain Plaza Avenue in Cysloden, Cyslodia to start the sidequest “In Sync ”. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Alpha Reaper

Go start the side quest “Dohalim, Big Game Hunter” on the Traslida Highway in Menancia. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Relentless Charger

Go start the side quest “A Boorish Boar” in Viscint in Menancia. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Flamewrecker

Go start the side quest “Walking Crag” in Viscint in Menancia. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Great Dragon

Go start the side quest “Claiming a Bounty” in Viscint in Menancia. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Ruthless

Go start the side quest “Echoes” in Niez in Mahag Saar. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Mother Boomy

Go start the side quest “SkyBound Swarm” in Wharf, Mahag Saar. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Stormbringer

Go start the side quest “Seaside Tornadoes” in Thistlym in Ganath Haros. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Regent Bee

Go start the side quest “Her Place” in Shinefall Woods in Ganath Haros. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Elemental

Located in the Lavtu Marshlands in Ganath Haros.

Calamity Arms

Go start the side quest “Tissue Sample” in Lower Levels of Daeq Faezol. The monster can be found as a part of the quest.

Masher Bull And Masher Mare

Go start the side quest “The Super Zeugle” in Lower Levels of Daeq Faezol. The monster can be found as a part of the quest. Note that this will be the third quest from the same quest giver.

Ezamamuk

Go start the side quest “The Ultimate Zeugle” in Lower Levels of Daeq Faezol. The monster can be found as a part of the quest. Note that this will be the fourth quest from the same quest giver.

Sword Dancer

This last Gigant Zeugle/Monster in our list can be found in the Water Separation Area of the Astral Convergence Zone in Tarfhal Helgrahi, Rena region.