Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Endings Guide – True Ending, How To Unlock

This Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Endings Guide will tell you about all of the endings that are available in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. We will tell you what actually ends up happening in both of the endings, and we will also mention what you need to do in order to unlock the True Ending.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is an RPG which can take well over 50 hours to get to the end of. As if that was not stressful enough, there are multiple endings as well. One of them is the actual True Ending and the other one is the alternative one. You would be surprised how many people actually end the game without realizing that the ending that they saw was not the way the game actually ends.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Endings

Remember that you need to do all of the requirements that we will later mention before you go into a New Game+ Mode, as it will mean that you need to start the story all over. Do these objectives before you are in the SBC Flugel Area to ensure success.

It is imperative for us to mention that there are spoilers from the point forward so if you do not want to ruin your experience, then it is best if you do not read them. However, if you are impatient like us and want to know what is going to happen, then let’s go ahead and see how to unlock both of the endings in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

How To Unlock The True Ending

Before you get to the end of the game, make sure you have Affection Level 4 75% with the characters Bazalt Joe, Itsuki, Zeliska, Afasys, and Kureha. Also, make sure that you have all of the original characters to have an Affection Level 2. This means Kirito, Asuna, Primiere, Sinon, Philia, Rain, and Strea all need to be Level 2 Affection at the very least.

Once you have cleared the Kirito Mode, get the Afasys Amulet. After this, make sure you watch all of the sub-event scenes and do all of the various side-quests assigned to you by Agil, Lisbeth, and Asuna. Once done, fight the final boss with the Amulet in your hand and evade the Hyperbeam. Stop his attacks and keep on dealing damage until he is down to 0 HP.

Now, the quest will change from Dead All to Fatal Bullet as soon as you equip the Nervegear. This is an indication of the fact that you are on your way to the True Ending. Continue with the game and witness the True Ending as opposed to the alternative one, for which all you need to do is to save Kureha in the final mission and let Zeliska die.

That is all we have for our Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Endings Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!