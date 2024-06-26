Supply-Eyeing Fliers – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Supply-Eyeing Fliers is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, during which you will help a Rito NPC stranded by some flying monsters. This side quest is a glorified tutorial about taking down flying enemies.

In this guide, we will help you locate the quest and complete it as soon as possible. Before proceeding, we recommend gathering or purchasing some Keese Eyeballs, as they will prove invaluable here.

Talk to Huck

To start this quest, you must talk to a Rito named Huck. You can find him on a hill (-2175, 20128, 0363) north of Tabantha Village Ruins in Tabantha Hills.

He can be located easily due to the white smoke signal he is sending with the fire. Once you talk to Huck, he will tell you about his predicament. He was taking some supplies back to the village when he was set upon by some flying monster called Aerocudas.

Huck wants you to defeat the Aerocudas for him. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Take Down the Aerocudas

There are three circling Aerocudas above the place. These monsters are extremely fast and difficult to take down normally. There are two ways to kill them.

1. Jump from the hill and take out your bow to slow the time. This will give you ample time to target Aerocudas. However, this method consumes a lot of stamina.

2. The other method is also the easiest one. Take out your bow and fuse Keese Eyeballs to your arrows. This will turn your normal arrows into homing arrows.

Now, you can shoot flying Aerocudas without even aiming at them. The chances of hitting the target with homing arrows are always one hundred percent.

Once all three Aerocudas are killed, return to Huck and tell him. This will complete the Supply-Eyeing Fliers’ side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Rewards

Huck will be pleased with your performance and will give you a Purple Rupee (50 Rupees) as a reward.