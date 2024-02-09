Super Mario Odyssey Painting Locations and Destinations Guide

In Super Mario Odyssey, there are some paintings in each kingdom at different locations. Interacting with these Warp Painting takes the player to another kingdom, as you need to travel to different Kingdoms to find Power Moons.

Keep in mind that some of the paintings won’t be available until you reach a certain point in the game, until then these paintings will appear as black canvas. In the following guide, we will tell you where you can find these paintings.

For more help on Super Mario Odyssey, you can check out our the Luncheon Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide, Seaside Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide, and Snow Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide.

Sand Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Metro Kingdom

Location: Head to Quadrant B4 in the Sand Kingdom South of the Inverted Pyramid and locate this painting at the base of a pillar next to a bench, where you can call Jexi. Remember that you’ll be led to an area that is stranded from the Kingdom, and you can’t be taken anywhere else.

Lake Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Sand and Luncheon Kingdom

Location: Head to the Lake Kingdom and warp to the Courtyard flag. Jump into the pond to the south with a portrait in it and use the portrait to warp to the next destination.

Note that if you select Lake Kingdom before the Wooded Kingdom, then a path towards the Sand Kingdom will be created, or else, you’ll come across the painting towards the Luncheon Kingdom.

Cascade Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Bowser’s Kingdom

Location: You can find this one at the Cascade Kingdom located under the large waterfall in an alcove near the first Power Moon. So, from the Odyssey, just go past the shop and keep your path to the right, and you’ll reach the painting in no time. But you need to reach Bower’s Kingdom first to activate the painting.

Metro Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Wooded and Lake Kingdom

Location: If you select the Lake Kingdom first travel to Metro Kingdom and head behind the Odyssey, jump over the short ledge and you’ll find the Wooded Kingdom painting there.

Wooded Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Luncheon and Sand Kingdom

Location: Teleport to the Observation Deck and capture the Glydon in the Wooded Kingdom. Glide down to a platform above the charging station. Here you will find another Portrait on the roof of a structure ahead.

After finding the Portrait, hop inside and teleport to the Sand Kingdom to acquire the Power Moon.

Luncheon Kingdom Painting

Where to: Mushroom Kingdom

Location: Head to the far North side of the Island, the Isolated area of the map. Use a lava bubble to head to the remote island and head to its north side. There, you’ll find multiple lower platforms. Once you’ve located the lower platforms, the painting is on the wall.

Bowser’s Kingdom Painting

Where to: Seaside, Snow Kingdom

Location: Complete the main story in this Kingdom, return to the main courtyard entrance checkpoint, and locate the building on the left. The painting is on the other side of it.

If you don’t complete the main story mission, the Painting will look blank. Depending upon your visit, you’ll either be led to the Seaside or Snow Kingdom.

Seaside Kingdom Warp Painting

Takes to: Cascade Kingdom, Lake Kingdom, Wooded Kingdom

Location: Once you’ve reached the Seaside Kingdom, complete the Main story of the area and defeat the boss. Now, take the water jets to the center glass and throw them into the pool, where you’ll find the painting.

Snow Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Cascade, Wooded, and Lake Kingdom

Location: Complete the main objective in the Snow Kingdom. Get the Tyfoo near the Odyssey and head to the Eastern side of the basin. Push the large wooden block on top of the slope with Tyfoo gusts and use it as stairs to reach the ledge where you can find the painting.

Mushroom Kingdom Painting

Takes to: Snow, Seaside Kingdom

Location: Go to the Mushroom Kingdom and head south of Odyssey. The portrait is on the ground in the middle of four trees. The type of painting you find in Bowsers’s Kingdom decides where your next destination is going to be.