In this Super Mario Odyssey Seaside Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide, we will guide you on the locations of all the Power Moons located in the Seaside Kingdom in Super Mario Odyssey.

For more help on Super Mario Odyssey, you can check out our Snow Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide, Wooded Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide, and Lost Kingdom Power Moon Locations Guide.

Super Mario Odyssey Seaside Kingdom Power Moon Locations

When you land in a kingdom, you will need to refuel and upgrade Odyssey. Every kingdom will have a specific requirement of Power Moons that you will need to collect before you can advance to the next Kingdom.

You will get Power Moons from completing objectives, beating bosses and in secret areas throughout the kingdoms.

You can collect the required number of Power Moons, advance to the next kingdom and then return later when the story ends to collect the remaining Power Moons as some can only be accessed once the story has ended.

In this guide, we have focused on all Power Moons in the Seaside Kingdom. You will find the location to all fifty-one Power Moons below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Power Moon #1

Reach the top of the pillar north of the Odyssey using a Gushen to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #2

Enter the underwater tunnel near the lighthouse and use the Warp Pipe to get to the top and get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #3

Remove the Lava using a Gushen on the island located on the east side of the map. This will reveal a secret pool and you will get a Power Moon here.

Power Moon #4

Head to the canyon east of the Odyssey and dodge the obstacles to reach some wooden boxes. Destroy them to reach the Power Moon.

Power Moon #5

Get this Power Moon when you have successfully defeated the squid monster in the Sparkle Water.

Power Moon #6

Possess a Gushen and get to the elevated pool near Odyssey. Rise to the next ledge from the pool to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #7

Near the Beach House, possess a Gushen and head to the cave opening. Once inside, grab the Power Moon using your jet.

Power Moon #8

Find the four Warp pipes on the sea floor south of the lighthouse. Enter the bottom left pipe first, navigate the puzzle, leave the warp pipe and then enter the top right pipe. Keep navigating until you reach the Power Moon.

Power Moon #9

Enter the bottom-right warp pipe in the same area and destroy the breakable block at the bottom of the wall with the help of a Red Koopa Shell. Get a Power Moon inside this hole.

Power Moon #10

Turn right from the Ocean Trench West and swim to the bank where you will encounter three Cheep Cheep. Possess one and head in. Keep going until you see a stone floor and ground pound it. It will reveal a Power Moon.

Power Moon #11

Swim to the opening opposite to the Ocean Trench East checkpoint as a Cheep Cheep and find a Power Moon halfway through it.

Power Moon #12

Possess a Cheep Cheep at the Ocean Trench East and swim to the sunken recess located on the right of the checkpoint. Swim in the square hole there to find a Power Moon.

Power Moon #13

Possess a Cheep Cheep at the Hot Spring Island swim down to find a low opening on your right side. Avoid the giant fish and enter the hole behind it to find a Power Moon inside.

Power Moon #14

Grab the Power Moon attached to the belly of the purple Dorrie roaming the kingdom.

Power Moon #15

Wait for the yellow Dorrie near the Lighthouse. Once it arrives, possess a Glydon and grab the Power Moon above it.

Power Moon #16

Head to the cliff with the low ceiling near Ocean Trench East and find the angry reeds. Avoid them and ground pound the glowing spot on the floor to find a Power Moon.

Power Moon #17

Head to Hot Springs Island from the Rolling Canyon and on your way, look for a small pool, which will be patrolled by a reed. Ground Pound that location to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #18

Run around the cliff in the Rolling Canyon until you come to a number of platforms and a spinning spike arm. Climb the platforms while avoiding the spike arm and ground pound the ground to find a Power Moon.

Power Moon #19

Possess a Cheep Cheep from Ocean Trench East and head to the higher bank located on the left side. You will come to three circles surrounding three larger ones.

Ground Pound all three starting with the nearest one and then moving to the next one. At the end, ground pound the middle one to get the Power Moon.

Power Moon #20

Jump northwards from the Lighthouse and enter the opening guarded by two Cheep Cheeps. Possess one and enter the hat door. Once inside, hit the wriggling lump on the floor with Cappy and then follow it with a Ground Pound to get your Power Moon.

Power Moon #21

Jump in the water northwest from the Glass Palace and possess a Cheep Cheep. Head to the chamber filled with reeds and find the chest in an alcove to your left. The Power Moon is inside it.

Power Moon #22

Head past the white deck chair located near the Beach House and find the small tunnel opening. Swim in until your find four chests. Hit them in the order back, left, right, front to get your Power Moon.

Power Moon #23

Get to the four pots placed on top of the Beach House. You need to find four seeds and each one yields a Power Moon. The first one is located at the entrance of the inlet. Get it and put it in the pot. Once done, allow it to grow until you get the Power Moon.

Power Moon #24

This is the second seed for the pots. Find it on the top platform behind the area where you will find some Goombas and spinning spike arms. Get the seed, plant it and wait for it to grow to get the Power Moon.

Power Moon #25

This seed is located on a lower platform near Hot Spring Island. You will find a Gushen near it. Grab the seed and plant it in one of the pots to grow it.

Power Moon #26

Possess a Cheep Cheep and head down in the recess to collect the last seed. You will find it sitting on a blue platform. Grab the seed, return to the pots and plant it. You will get a Power Moon once it grows.

Seaside Kingdom Power Moon #27

Go south from the Hot Spring Island and find the opening in the sea floor. Flip the red button and enter the 2D section. Complete the section to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #28

Find the scarecrow north of the Glass Palace and hit it with Cappy. Complete the times challenge to win another Power Moon.

Power Moon #29

Find the dog near the Odyssey and it will lead you to some coins. After collecting them, head straight to the jagged black rocks and then follow the dog to the Power Moon.

Power Moon #30

Find the scarecrow east of the Rolling Canyon in the water and hit it with Cappy. Complete the timed challenge to win another Power Moon.

Power Moon #31

Find the Clef near the Beach House, hit it with Cappy to start the challenge and collect all notes to win a Power Moon.

Power Moon #32

Get to the Lady Goomba after aligning five Goombas to get to her near the Rolling Canyon. She will give you a Power Moon. For help with her location, check our Super Mario Odyssey Goombette Locations Guide here.

Power Moon #33

Get to the Lighthouse, possess a Glydon and get to the snail outside the big golden goblet. You will get a Power Moon from it.

Power Moon #34

Find the Captain Toad and he will reward you with a Power Moon. To find him, check our Super Mario Odyssey Captain Toad Locations Guide here.

Power Moon #35

Answer the Sphynx’s questions correctly to win a Power Moon. You will find him in the sunken area near the Ocean Trench East. Correct answers are Four, Attack and Resort Outfit.

Seaside Kingdom Power Moon #36

Enter the shop on the back of the giant yellow monster to buy a Power Moon for 100 gold coins.

Power Moon #37

Win a match at the volleyball court near the Beach House to win a Power Moon.

Power Moon #38

Jump in the big opening near the Ocean Trench West checkpoint and find the waterway. It will lead you to the Lighthouse. Possess a Cheep Cheep and continue ahead to find a Power Moon in an Alcove on the right.

Power Moon #39

On the Volleyball court, return 100 times in a row to win another Power Moon.

Power Moon #40

Head to the Sphynx near the Ocean Trench East checkpoint and answer his questions to get access to a chest with a Power Moon in it.

Power Moon #41

Head in the Warp Pipe behind Odyssey and find the Power Moon in the area using the Joy Con’s rumble.

Power Moon #42

Buy the Resort Outfit from the back of the purple Dorrie and head to the Beach House and perform the Moon summoning dance in the now unlocked room.

Power Moon #43

Use a Gushen to reach the Mini Rocket near Beach House and get to the new world. Here follow the route after clearing it with Cappy and shockwave launchers and find the Power Moon at the end of the route.

Power Moon #44

In the same area, you will notice a long block on the right side leading to a green square ring. Get inside and use Cappy to reveal the chest with the Power Moon in it.

Power Moon #45

Reach the cave entrance near the Beach House using a Gushen and enter the Hat door. Complete the challenge inside to win another Power Moon at the end.

Power Moon #46

In the same area, drop down before the Purple Gloop and skirt the ceiling of the section. Get to the chest at the far end of the area avoiding the final ledge. A Power Moon is present inside this chest.

Seaside Kingdom Power Moon #47

Enter the hat door near the Hot Spring Island after dropping down in the water. Complete the challenge inside to win a Power Moon.

Power Moon #48

In the same area, while navigating the two thin platforms, get to the right one and stretch up to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #49

If you visited Seaside Kingdom second and Snow Kingdom first, this portrait will be in Bowser’s Kingdom. Warp using it to the Main Gate’s entrance and you will find it just around the corner. Warp to find a Power Moon.

Power Moon #50

Find the ‘Keep’ sign near Odyssey and travel to Metro Kingdom. Ground Pound the first E in the Keep Clear on the main road near Main Street Entrance to get a Power Moon.

Power Moon #51

Win the Seaside Kingdom Regular Cup to win a Power Moon.

Power Moon #52

Find Princess Peach and she will reward you with a Power Moon. To find her location, check our Super Mario Odyssey Princess Peach Locations Guide here.

Power Moon #53

Simply warp yourself to the Beach House and jump onto the umbrella against the wall to find the power moon.

Power Moon #54

Head to Odyssey and swim to the fountain. Jump in, only to get blasted to where Princess Peach is. Swim down until you hit the bottom and you will find a power moon.

Power Moon #55

From where Peach was standing after you got blasted off to her. Walk along the edge, and drop down to where the Power Moon is.

Power Moon #56

Warp yourself off to Ocean Trench West, and go to the Island located to the North-West of your current position. You can find the power moon over the edge in the water.

Power Moon #57

Head to Hot Spring Island dive into the water east of you. You will find the power moon in between some water plants.

Power Moon #58

Once again, you will find yourself at Hot Spring Island; from here, head to North-East and capture a Gushen. Use it and return to the flag, only to get to the small pond located in the middle of the island. Boost yourself up and shake your controller in order to get the moon.

Power Moon #59

On the Eastern part of the Lighthouse is a glowing pole, throw your hat towards it and hold Y to get the power moon.

Power Moon #60

Go to the Northern part of the Ocean using the warp point closest for you. You can find a power moon located just a few meters North-east from the trophy icon. There will be a glowing part of the plant, you will have to throw your cap on and hold Y in order to get the power moon.

Power Moon #61

Jump off to the Northern part of the ocean after warping to the Lighthouse and at the floor you can find a power moon in between some plants by butt stomping on the ground.

Power Moon #62

At the lighthouse, take possession of the Glydon. To your east is a Sparkling Bird. Glide into it to acquire the power moon. Warping back however will reset the power moon, so just try to swim back.

Seaside Kingdom Power Moon #63

Head off to Glass Palace and find a rabbit in a top hat located at the bottom of the tower. You can use your hat at the rabbit in order to stun it, and then capture it.

Power Moon #64

Head to the lighthouse and throw your hat at the scarecrow located at the top. Do a long jump west from the yellow platform and keep pressing forward in the direction until you hit the power moon.

Power Moon #65

Head to the Glass Palace and swim North-West until you see the 8-bit warp pipe in the water. Collect the treble clef after entering the pipe and proceed to collect all the musical notes to get the power moon.

Power Moon #66

Warp to the Glass Palace once again and start swimming North-East. Capture the Cheep Cheep swimming around. Hit the treble clef and proceed to collect all the musical notes for the power moon.

Power Moon #67

Make your way to the master cup race and start it. Try to swim up to the surface as fast as you can while collecting the two rocket flowers while running in the direction of the small cave. Use the Volbonans on the wall to flick yourself up to the finish line.

Power Moon #68 and #69

Head to Rolling Canyon and head North, halfway to the Hot Spring Island, and enter the gray top of the chimney under the water and capture the Pokio. Stand.

Poke the cannonballs rolling in front of you. Destroy the blocks in your way, then destroy blocks to dislodge the ramp and finally destroy the blocks holding up the wall. Use the ramp to collect your power moon.

Face the pipe, and when a cannon ball gets close to the left side of the screen, hit it and it will dislodge the power moon.

Power Moon #70 and #71

For Power Moon #71, you will have to collect a total of 5 moon shards in the North-Eastern corner of the map. Collect the shards in the South-East, middle, South-West, North-East and North-Western corners.

Fall through the floor once you spin the yellow walls in the North-Eastern corner to find this power moon within a chest.