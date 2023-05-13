Subnautica Crafting Guide – How to Craft, Fabricator, Crafting Recipes

There is a ton of stuff that you can craft in Subnautica. It can be everything from Basic Materials to Food to Electronics to Vehicles. With such a large spectrum for crafting and making new stuff, it can be extremely difficult to remember the recipes or even find them in the first place.

This Subnautica Crafting Guide will ensure that you are aware of almost every single recipe in the game. This will be your go-to place to look up how you can craft the next thing that you need for survival. Everything from Bleach to a Battery will be covered by us, so just keep this guide open when you play the game and be assured that you will not run into any trouble on the crafting side of things.

You can also acquire these items from PC Console Commands.

Subnautica Crafting

As you will know by now, we will take a look at all of the recipes of items. The items themselves are divided into various different categories such as Basic Materials, Sustenance, Vehicles, and Scanner Room. We will take a look at all of these categories and acquaint you with how to build whatever it is you need from a select category.

Since you will be using the Fabricator to craft most of the stuff that you need, it is best if you tell you how to craft a Fabricator first. To craft a Fabricator, you need to combine Titanium, Gold, and Table Coral Sample to form a Builder which will then turn into a Fabricator. After this, you can focus on using it to craft Food, tools, equipment, and machines.

Fabricator Recipes

All of the following recipes that you see will require you to use the Fabricator. You already know how to craft a Fabricator so let’s go ahead and take a look at how to craft the items.

Remember that the Fabricator can also be used to cook Food. As long as you have a Raw Food sample with you, you can use the Fabricator to cook it. Alternatively, you can also cook the Food if you kill an animal using a Thermoblade. Using a Thermoblade will give you already cooked Food as long as you manage to harvest it off of the carcass. You will also be able to cure the Food if you have a salt deposit along with the Fabricator.

Basic Materials

These are the standard Basic Items that you will require for your survival.

Item Recipe Titanium Metal Salvage Titanium Ingot Titanium x10 Fiber Mesh Creepvine Sample x2 Silicon Rubber Creepvine Seed Cluster X2 Glass Quartz x2 Bleach Salt Deposit + Common Coral Sample Lubricant Creepvine Seed Cluster x2 Magnesium Salt Deposit x3 Enameled Glass Stalker Tooth + Glass Plasteel Ingot Titanium Ingot + Lithium

Advanced Materials

These are some of the more advanced materials that you will use situationally.

Item Recipe Synthetic Fibers Benzene + Fiber Mesh Uranium Uraninite Crystal x3 Benzene Blood Oil x3 Aerogel Ruby + Gel Sack Polyaniline Gold + Hydrochloric Acid

Electronics

Electronics will be critical to your survival in the depths of the ocean. Let’s take a look at how to craft them.

Item Recipe Copper Wire Copper Ore x2 Battery Acid Mushroom x2 + Copper Ore Powercell Battery x2 + Silicon Rubber Computer Chip Table Coral Sample x2 + Silver Ore + Quartz Wiring Kit Silver Ore x2 Advanced Wiring Kit Gold x2 + Computer Chip Reactor rod Uranium + Lead + Titanium

Equipment

Miscellaneous Equipment that will be helpful to you along the way.

Item Recipe O2 Tank Titanium x4 + Glass Fins Silicon Rubber x2 Radiation Suit Fiber Mesh x2 + Lead x2 Still Suit Fiber Mesh x2 + Silver Ore x2 First Aid Kit Bleach + Fiber Mesh Rebreather Wiring Kit + Fiber Mesh Pipe Titanium x3 Compass Magnetite + Computer Chip Thermometer Computer Chip High Capacity O2 Tank O2 Tank + Lithium x4 Swim Charge Fins Fins + Polyaniline + Wiring Kit Ultra-Glide Fins Fins + Titanium + Lithium + Silicone Rubber x2

Tools

You need them when everything is fine, and you will need them when surviving in a post-apocalyptic society under water all the same.

Item Recipe Scanner Titanium x2 + Battery Welder Magnesium + Crash Powder + Titanium Flashlight Battery + Glass Survival Knife Titanium + Silicon Rubber Dive Reel Creepvine Sample x5 + Titanium Air Bladder Silicon Rubber x2 + Airsack Flare Crash Powder Habitat Builder Computer Chip + Battery Laser Cutter Battery + Diamond + Titanium Stasis Rifle Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery + Titanium Terraformer Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery Propulsion Cannon Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery + Titanium Lightstick Battery + Titanium + Glass

Deployables

All of these items can be deployed on a surface to function. They can serve a host of useful purposes and some of them can be used to craft new stuff.

Item Recipe Sea Glide Battery + Lubricant + Copper Wire + Titanium Mobile Vehicle Bay Titanium Ingot + Lubricant + Power Cell Beacon Copper Wire + Titanium Current Generator Battery + Lubricant + Titanium Water Proof Locker Titanium x3 Gravsphere Battery x2 + Battery + Copper Wire

Modification Station Recipes

The Modification Station can be used to build a fair amount of stuff. It can be placed in any of your mobile bases so it is good to have that when on the move.

In order to craft a Modification Station, you will need a Computer Chip, Titanium, Diamond, Lead and a Builder. You will eventually learn how to make a builder. For now, let’s take a look at what you can make with the modification station.

Item Recipe Hardened Blade Survival Knife + Diamond Thermoblade Survival Knife + Battery Plasteel Tank O2 Tank + Lithium High Capacity Tank O2 Tank + Titanium x2 Ultra Glide Fins Fins + Silicone Rubber x2 Swim Charge Fins Fins + Wiring Kit Repulsion Cannon Propulsion Cannon + Computer chip Ultra Hull Reinforcement Module Cyclops Pressure Compensator + Plasteel Ingot x10 + Aluminium Oxide Crystal Pressure Compensator MK2 Seamoth Pressure Compensator + Plasteel Ingot x2 + Aluminium Oxide Crystal + Computer Chip Pressure Compensator MK3 Seamoth Pressure Compensator MK2 + Plasteel Ingot x3, Aluminium Oxide Crystal + Computer Chip Lithium Ion Battery Battery + Lithium

Habitat Builder Recipes

The Habitat Builder is a very integral part of your arsenal. You can use it to build a plethora of different stuff. It is good because you can use it to build a Seamoth Modification System along with Solar Panels, making crafting quite a bit more varied and easier. To make a Habitat Builder, you will need Wiring Kit, Computer Chip, Fabricator and a Battery. Once you have built a Habitat Builder, you can go ahead and use these recipes:

Compartments Within the Builder

These recipes are for additions to your Builder.

Item Recipe Hatch Titanium x2 + Glass I Corridor Titanium x2 L Corridor Titanium x2 T Corridor Titanium x2 X Corridor Titanium x2 Window Glass x2 Reinforcement Lithium + Titanium x2 Foundation Titanium x4 Ladder Titanium x2 I Glass Corridor Glass x2 L Glass Corridor Glass x2 Multi Purpose Room Titanium x6 Vertical Connector Titanium x2 Bulkhead Titanium x2 + Silicon Rubber x2 Alien Containment Titanium + Glass x4 Water Filtration Machine Titanium x2 Observatory Enameled Glass x3 Moon Pool Titanium Ingot x4 + Lubricant x4 + Advanced Wiring Kit Scanner Room Enameled Glass + Titanium x3 + Computer Chip x2 Seamoth Modification Station Titanium x2 + Glass + Computer Chip x2 Living Wall Titanium

Power

These upgrades will add to the power coming into your builder.

Item Recipe Solar Panel Titanium x2 + Quartz x2 BiOreactor Titanium x4 + Lubricant Power Transmitter Gold + Titanium Nuclear Reactor Titanium Ingot x2 + Lead x3 + Lubricant Thermal Plant Titanium Ingot + Magnetite x2 + Lubricant

Appliances

These upgrades will add utility and allow you to craft more items.

Item Recipe Communications Relay Titanium x2 Aquarium Titanium x2 + Glass Fabricator Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip Locker Titanium x2 + Glass Wall Locker Titanium x2 + Quartz Sign Copper Wire Copper Wire Medical Kit Fabricator Titanium x5 + Quartz x5 Picture Frame Copper Wire Modification Station Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip Battery Charger Titanium x2 + Glass + Copper Wire + Computer Chip Plant Pot Titanium Indoor Growbed Titanium x2 Power Cell Charger Titanium x2 + Glass + Copper Wire + Computer chip Fragment Analyzer Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip Flood Light Titanium x2 + Glass Specimen Analyzer Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip

Miscellaneous

Like the title says, just random stuff that you can add to your builder.

Item Recipe Desk Titanium Trash Cans Titanium x2 Vending Machine Titanium x2 + Glass Lab Trash Can Titanium x2 Bar table Titanium + Glass Lab Counter Titanium x2 Chair Titanium Bed Titanium x3

Mobile Vehicle Builder Recipes

The Mobile Vehicle Bay is a deployable piece that you will know how to craft since it is mentioned in its appropriate section. We will tell you about the vehicles that you can build using it, and then mention some further stuff that you can craft on those vehicles.

Item Recipe Seamoth Titanium Ingot x 1 + Power Cell x 1 + Glass x2 + Lubricant x1 Cyclops Plasteel Ingot x 5 + Enameled Glass x5 + Advanced Wiring Kit x1 + Lubricant x 2

Seamoth Modification System Upgrades

You can craft the following items on the Modification System of your Seamoth.

Item Recipe Pressure Compensator Mark 1 Computer Chip + Plasteel Ingot Power Efficiency Module Computer Chip Seamoth Solar Charger Titanium + Quartz + Computer chip Storage Module Titanium x3 Seamoth Perimeter Defense System Advanced Wiring Kit Torpedo System Magnetite + Computer Chip Seamoth Sonar Advanced Wiring Kit Hull Reinforcement Titanium x2 Exosuit Thermal Reactor Titanium + Magnetite + Advanced Wiring Kit Exosuit Drill Arm Titanium x2 + Computer Chip Exosuit Jump Jet Upgrade Aluminum Oxide Crystal + Plasteel Ingot Propulsion Cannon for Exosuit Titanium x3 + Computer Chip Seamoth Vortex Torpedo Titanium x2 Seamoth Gas Torpedo Titanium x2 + Gas Pod x2

That is all we have for our Subnautica Crafting Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!