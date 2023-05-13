Subnautica Crafting Guide – How to Craft, Fabricator, Crafting Recipes

There is a ton of stuff that you can craft in Subnautica. It can be everything from Basic Materials to Food to Electronics to Vehicles. With such a large spectrum for crafting and making new stuff, it can be extremely difficult to remember the recipes or even find them in the first place.
This Subnautica Crafting Guide will ensure that you are aware of almost every single recipe in the game. This will be your go-to place to look up how you can craft the next thing that you need for survival. Everything from Bleach to a Battery will be covered by us, so just keep this guide open when you play the game and be assured that you will not run into any trouble on the crafting side of things.
You can also acquire these items from PC Console Commands. You can learn more about them by heading over to link.
Subnautica Crafting
As you will know by now, we will take a look at all of the recipes of items. The items themselves are divided into various different categories such as Basic Materials, Sustenance, Vehicles, and Scanner Room. We will take a look at all of these categories and acquaint you with how to build whatever it is you need from a select category.
Since you will be using the Fabricator to craft most of the stuff that you need, it is best if you tell you how to craft a Fabricator first. To craft a Fabricator, you need to combine Titanium, Gold, and Table Coral Sample to form a Builder which will then turn into a Fabricator. After this, you can focus on using it to craft Food, tools, equipment, and machines.
Fabricator Recipes
All of the following recipes that you see will require you to use the Fabricator. You already know how to craft a Fabricator so let’s go ahead and take a look at how to craft the items.
Remember that the Fabricator can also be used to cook Food. As long as you have a Raw Food sample with you, you can use the Fabricator to cook it. Alternatively, you can also cook the Food if you kill an animal using a Thermoblade. Using a Thermoblade will give you already cooked Food as long as you manage to harvest it off of the carcass. You will also be able to cure the Food if you have a salt deposit along with the Fabricator.
Basic Materials
These are the standard Basic Items that you will require for your survival.
|Item
|Recipe
|Titanium
|Metal Salvage
|Titanium Ingot
|Titanium x10
|Fiber Mesh
|Creepvine Sample x2
|Silicon Rubber
|Creepvine Seed Cluster X2
|Glass
|Quartz x2
|Bleach
|Salt Deposit + Common Coral Sample
|Lubricant
|Creepvine Seed Cluster x2
|Magnesium
|Salt Deposit x3
|Enameled Glass
|Stalker Tooth + Glass
|Plasteel Ingot
|Titanium Ingot + Lithium
Advanced Materials
These are some of the more advanced materials that you will use situationally.
|Item
|Recipe
|Synthetic Fibers
|Benzene + Fiber Mesh
|Uranium
|Uraninite Crystal x3
|Benzene
|Blood Oil x3
|Aerogel
|Ruby + Gel Sack
|Polyaniline
|Gold + Hydrochloric Acid
Electronics
Electronics will be critical to your survival in the depths of the ocean. Let’s take a look at how to craft them.
|Item
|Recipe
|Copper Wire
|Copper Ore x2
|Battery
|Acid Mushroom x2 + Copper Ore
|Powercell
|Battery x2 + Silicon Rubber
|Computer Chip
|Table Coral Sample x2 + Silver Ore + Quartz
|Wiring Kit
|Silver Ore x2
|Advanced Wiring Kit
|Gold x2 + Computer Chip
|Reactor rod
|Uranium + Lead + Titanium
Equipment
Miscellaneous Equipment that will be helpful to you along the way.
|Item
|Recipe
|O2 Tank
|Titanium x4 + Glass
|Fins
|Silicon Rubber x2
|Radiation Suit
|Fiber Mesh x2 + Lead x2
|Still Suit
|Fiber Mesh x2 + Silver Ore x2
|First Aid Kit
|Bleach + Fiber Mesh
|Rebreather
|Wiring Kit + Fiber Mesh
|Pipe
|Titanium x3
|Compass
|Magnetite + Computer Chip
|Thermometer
|Computer Chip
|High Capacity O2 Tank
|O2 Tank + Lithium x4
|Swim Charge Fins
|Fins + Polyaniline + Wiring Kit
|Ultra-Glide Fins
|Fins + Titanium + Lithium + Silicone Rubber x2
Tools
You need them when everything is fine, and you will need them when surviving in a post-apocalyptic society under water all the same.
|Item
|Recipe
|Scanner
|Titanium x2 + Battery
|Welder
|Magnesium + Crash Powder + Titanium
|Flashlight
|Battery + Glass
|Survival Knife
|Titanium + Silicon Rubber
|Dive Reel
|Creepvine Sample x5 + Titanium
|Air Bladder
|Silicon Rubber x2 + Airsack
|Flare
|Crash Powder
|Habitat Builder
|Computer Chip + Battery
|Laser Cutter
|Battery + Diamond + Titanium
|Stasis Rifle
|Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery + Titanium
|Terraformer
|Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery
|Propulsion Cannon
|Advanced Wiring Kit + Battery + Titanium
|Lightstick
|Battery + Titanium + Glass
Deployables
All of these items can be deployed on a surface to function. They can serve a host of useful purposes and some of them can be used to craft new stuff.
|Item
|Recipe
|Sea Glide
|Battery + Lubricant + Copper Wire + Titanium
|Mobile Vehicle Bay
|Titanium Ingot + Lubricant + Power Cell
|Beacon
|Copper Wire + Titanium
|Current Generator
|Battery + Lubricant + Titanium
|Water Proof Locker
|Titanium x3
|Gravsphere
|Battery x2 + Battery + Copper Wire
Modification Station Recipes
The Modification Station can be used to build a fair amount of stuff. It can be placed in any of your mobile bases so it is good to have that when on the move.
In order to craft a Modification Station, you will need a Computer Chip, Titanium, Diamond, Lead and a Builder. You will eventually learn how to make a builder. For now, let’s take a look at what you can make with the modification station.
|Item
|Recipe
|Hardened Blade
|Survival Knife + Diamond
|Thermoblade
|Survival Knife + Battery
|Plasteel Tank
|O2 Tank + Lithium
|High Capacity Tank
|O2 Tank + Titanium x2
|Ultra Glide Fins
|Fins + Silicone Rubber x2
|Swim Charge Fins
|Fins + Wiring Kit
|Repulsion Cannon
|Propulsion Cannon + Computer chip
|Ultra Hull Reinforcement Module
|Cyclops Pressure Compensator + Plasteel Ingot x10 + Aluminium Oxide Crystal
|Pressure Compensator MK2
|Seamoth Pressure Compensator + Plasteel Ingot x2 + Aluminium Oxide Crystal + Computer Chip
|Pressure Compensator MK3
|Seamoth Pressure Compensator MK2 + Plasteel Ingot x3, Aluminium Oxide Crystal + Computer Chip
|Lithium Ion Battery
|Battery + Lithium
Habitat Builder Recipes
The Habitat Builder is a very integral part of your arsenal. You can use it to build a plethora of different stuff. It is good because you can use it to build a Seamoth Modification System along with Solar Panels, making crafting quite a bit more varied and easier. To make a Habitat Builder, you will need Wiring Kit, Computer Chip, Fabricator and a Battery. Once you have built a Habitat Builder, you can go ahead and use these recipes:
Compartments Within the Builder
These recipes are for additions to your Builder.
|Item
|Recipe
|Hatch
|Titanium x2 + Glass
|I Corridor
|Titanium x2
|L Corridor
|Titanium x2
|T Corridor
|Titanium x2
|X Corridor
|Titanium x2
|Window
|Glass x2
|Reinforcement
|Lithium + Titanium x2
|Foundation
|Titanium x4
|Ladder
|Titanium x2
|I Glass Corridor
|Glass x2
|L Glass Corridor
|Glass x2
|Multi Purpose Room
|Titanium x6
|Vertical Connector
|Titanium x2
|Bulkhead
|Titanium x2 + Silicon Rubber x2
|Alien Containment
|Titanium + Glass x4
|Water Filtration Machine
|Titanium x2
|Observatory
|Enameled Glass x3
|Moon Pool
|Titanium Ingot x4 + Lubricant x4 + Advanced Wiring Kit
|Scanner Room
|Enameled Glass + Titanium x3 + Computer Chip x2
|Seamoth Modification Station
|Titanium x2 + Glass + Computer Chip x2
|Living Wall
|Titanium
Power
These upgrades will add to the power coming into your builder.
|Item
|Recipe
|Solar Panel
|Titanium x2 + Quartz x2
|BiOreactor
|Titanium x4 + Lubricant
|Power Transmitter
|Gold + Titanium
|Nuclear Reactor
|Titanium Ingot x2 + Lead x3 + Lubricant
|Thermal Plant
|Titanium Ingot + Magnetite x2 + Lubricant
Appliances
These upgrades will add utility and allow you to craft more items.
|Item
|Recipe
|Communications Relay
|Titanium x2
|Aquarium
|Titanium x2 + Glass
|Fabricator
|Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip
|Locker
|Titanium x2 + Glass
|Wall Locker
|Titanium x2 + Quartz
|Sign Copper Wire
|Copper Wire
|Medical Kit Fabricator
|Titanium x5 + Quartz x5
|Picture Frame
|Copper Wire
|Modification Station
|Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip
|Battery Charger
|Titanium x2 + Glass + Copper Wire + Computer Chip
|Plant Pot
|Titanium
|Indoor Growbed
|Titanium x2
|Power Cell Charger
|Titanium x2 + Glass + Copper Wire + Computer chip
|Fragment Analyzer
|Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip
|Flood Light
|Titanium x2 + Glass
|Specimen Analyzer
|Titanium x2 + Wiring Kit + Computer Chip
Miscellaneous
Like the title says, just random stuff that you can add to your builder.
|Item
|Recipe
|Desk
|Titanium
|Trash Cans
|Titanium x2
|Vending Machine
|Titanium x2 + Glass
|Lab Trash Can
|Titanium x2
|Bar table
|Titanium + Glass
|Lab Counter
|Titanium x2
|Chair
|Titanium
|Bed
|Titanium x3
Mobile Vehicle Builder Recipes
The Mobile Vehicle Bay is a deployable piece that you will know how to craft since it is mentioned in its appropriate section. We will tell you about the vehicles that you can build using it, and then mention some further stuff that you can craft on those vehicles.
|Item
|Recipe
|Seamoth
|Titanium Ingot x 1 + Power Cell x 1 + Glass x2 + Lubricant x1
|Cyclops
|Plasteel Ingot x 5 + Enameled Glass x5 + Advanced Wiring Kit x1 + Lubricant x 2
Seamoth Modification System Upgrades
You can craft the following items on the Modification System of your Seamoth.
|Item
|Recipe
|Pressure
|Compensator Mark 1 Computer Chip + Plasteel Ingot
|Power Efficiency Module
|Computer Chip
|Seamoth Solar Charger
|Titanium + Quartz + Computer chip
|Storage Module
|Titanium x3
|Seamoth Perimeter Defense System
|Advanced Wiring Kit
|Torpedo System
|Magnetite + Computer Chip
|Seamoth Sonar
|Advanced Wiring Kit
|Hull Reinforcement
|Titanium x2
|Exosuit Thermal Reactor
|Titanium + Magnetite + Advanced Wiring Kit
|Exosuit Drill Arm
|Titanium x2 + Computer Chip
|Exosuit Jump Jet Upgrade
|Aluminum Oxide Crystal + Plasteel Ingot
|Propulsion Cannon for Exosuit
|Titanium x3 + Computer Chip
|Seamoth Vortex Torpedo
|Titanium x2
|Seamoth Gas Torpedo
|Titanium x2 + Gas Pod x2
That is all we have for our Subnautica Crafting Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!