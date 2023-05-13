This Subnautica Blueprints Guide will comprehensively mention all of the blueprints that are found in the game and tell you how you can pick them up.
This will allow you to narrow your search for those blueprints rather than aimlessly wandering around trying to figure out where the blueprint fragments are located. Also, don’t forget to check out our Seabases Guide.
Subnautica Blueprints
A lot of the blueprints are already loaded onto your PDA and thus, you will not need to search for any of those. To access all of those blueprints, all you need to do is to go to your PDA and then move over to the Blueprints section.
However, the majority of the blueprints in the game will not be available to you at the start. For this reason, we will guide you on where to locate certain blueprints and whether they are found in fragments or in some other form.
The command for unlocking a blueprint is “unlock” followed by the blueprint to be unlocked or you can unlock all the blueprints by using the command “unlockall”.
These blueprints will definitely make you upgrade your bases faster and add more stuff to them which can help you survive easily.
Base Blueprints
Base Blueprints are pre-installed in the PDA and do not require Fragments
|Blueprint
|Tab
|Titanium
|Basic Materials Raw Materials
|Titanium Ingot
|Basic Materials
|Silicone Rubber
|Basic Materials
|Bleach
|Basic Materials
|Battery
|Electronics
|Computer Chip
|Electronics
|Wiring Kit
|Electronics
|Standard Oxygen Tank
|Equipment
|Fins
|Equipment
|Scanner
|Tools
|Flashlight
|Tools
|Survival Knife
|Tools
|Flare
|Tools
|Habitat Builder
|Tools
|Fins
|Equipment
|First Aid Kit
|Equipment
|Fire Extinguisher
|Equipment
|Pipe
|Equipment
|Waterproof Locker
|Deployables
|Hatch
|Base Pieces
|Repair Tool
|Tools
|Radio
|Interior Modules
|Aquarium
|Interior Modules
|Fabricator
|Interior Modules
|Locker
|Interior Modules
|Wall Locker
|Interior Modules
|Medical Kit Fabricator
|Interior Modules
|Ladder
|Interior Modules
|Disinfected Water
|Water
|Sign
|Miscellaneous
|Copper Wire
|Electronics
|Basic Compartment
|Base Pieces
|Vertical Connector
|Base Pieces
|Solar Panel
|Base Pieces
|L Glass Compartment
|Base Pieces
|Glass Compartment
|Base Pieces
|Foundation
|Base Pieces
|Reinforcement
|Base Pieces
|Window
|Base Pieces
|X Compartment
|Base Pieces
|T Compartment
|Base Pieces
|L Compartment
|Base Pieces
Unlockable Blueprints
|Blueprint
|Found In
|Tab
|Enameled Glass
|Cyclops Blueprint Observatory Blueprint Stalker Teeth
|Basic Materials
|Fiber Mesh
|Creepvine Sample
|Basic Materials
|Lubricant
|Creepvine Seed Cluster
|Basic Materials
|Plasteel Ingot
|Cyclops Blueprint Observatory Blueprint Prawn Suit Blueprint
|Basic Materials
|Aerogel
|Gel Sack
|Advanced Materials
|Benzene
|Blood Oil
|Advanced Materials
|Hydrochloric Acid
|Deep Shroom
|Advanced Materials
|Polyaniline
|Deep Shroom
|Advanced Materials
|Synthetic Fibers
|Blood Oil
|Advanced Materials
|Cyclops Bridge
|Fragments
|Cyclops
|Cyclops Hull
|Fragments
|Cyclops
|Cyclops Engine
|Fragments
|Cyclops
|Beacon
|Fragments
|Deployables
|Grav Trap
|Fragments
|Deployables
|Mobile Vehicle Bay
|Fragments
|Deployables
|Neptune Launch Platform
|Aurora-Captain’s quarters
|Vehicles
|Neptune Gantry
|Aurora-Captain’s quarters
|Vehicles
|Neptune Fuel Reserve
|Aurora-Captain’s quarters
|Vehicles
|Neptune Cockpit
|Aurora-Captain’s quarters
|Vehicles
|Neptune Boosters
|Aurora-Captain’s quarters
|Vehicles
|Seaglide
|Fragments
|Deployables
|Power Cell
|Battery
|Electronics
|Advanced Wiring Kit
|Computer Chip
|Electronics
|Compass
|Data Boxes
|Equipment
|High Capacity O₂ Tank
|Standard O₂ Tank
|Equipment
|Lightweight High Capacity Tank
|Modification Station
|Equipment
|Radiation Suit
|Aurora Explosion
|Equipment
|Reinforced Dive Suit
|Fragments
|Equipment
|Rebreather
|Creepvine Sample
|Equipment
|Stillsuit
|Fragments
|Equipment
|Ultra Glide Fins
|Modification Station
|Equipment
|Ultra High Capacity Tank
|Modification Station
|Equipment
|Swim Charge Fins
|Modification Station
|Equipment
|An Unusual Doll
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Power Transmitter
|Fragments
|Exterior Modules
|Thermal Plant
|Fragments
|Exterior Modules
|Exterior Growbed
|Fragments
|Exterior Modules
|Floodlight
|Fragments
|Exterior Modules
|Spotlight
|Fragments
|Exterior Modules
|Interior Growbed
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Basic Plant Pot
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Plant Shelf
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Modification Station
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Composite Plant Pot
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Chic Plant Pot
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Power Cell Charger
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Battery Charger
|Fragments
|Interior Modules
|Reactor Rod
|Nuclear Reactor
|Electronics
|Multipurpose Room
|Fragments
|Base Pieces
|Observatory
|Fragments
|Base Pieces
|Moonpool
|Fragments
|Base Pieces
|Scanner Room
|Fragments
|Base Pieces
|Water Filtration Machine
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Bulkhead
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Bioreactor
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Nuclear Reactor
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Alien Containment
|Fragments
|Interior Pieces
|Bench
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Basic Double Bed
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Quilted Double Bed
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Narrow Bed
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Desk
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Swivel Chair
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Office Chair
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Command Chair
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Picture Frame
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Bar Table
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Trash Can
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Nuclear Waste Disposal
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Vending Machine
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Counter
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Wall Planter
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Single Wall Shelf
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Wall Shelves
|Fragments
|Miscellaneous
|Scanner Room HUD Chip
|Scanner Room
|Scanner Room
|Camera Drone
|Scanner Room
|Scanner Room
|Thermoblade
|Modification Station
|Tools
|Pathfinder Tool
|Creepvine Sample
|Tools
|Air Bladder
|Bladderfish
|Tools
|Laser Cutter
|Fragments
|Tools
|Stasis Rifle
|Fragments
|Tools
|Propulsion Cannon
|Fragments
|Tools
|Repulsion Cannon
|Modification Station
|Tools
|Light Stick
|Fragments
|Tools
|Depth Module MK1
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Engine Efficiency Module
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Seamoth Solar Charger
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Storage Module
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Seamoth Perimeter Defense System
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Torpedo System
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Seamoth Sonar
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Hull Reinforcement
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Depth Module MK2
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Depth Module MK3
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Torpedo Arm
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Grappling Arm
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Vortex Torpedo
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Drill Arm
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Propulsion Cannon
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Prawn Suit Thermal Reactor
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Depth Module MK1
|Fragments
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Depth Module MK2
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Shield Generator
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Sonar Upgrade
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Fire Suppression System
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Decoy Tube Upgrade
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Cyclops Docking Bay Repair Module
|Cyclops
|Upgrade Modules
|Scanner Room Range Upgrade
|Scanner Room
|Upgrade Modules
|Scanner Room Speed Upgrade
|Scanner Room
|Upgrade Modules
|Vortex Torpedo
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Gas Torpedo
|Vehicle Upgrade Console
|Upgrade Modules
|Seamoth
|Fragments
|Vehicles
|Cyclops
|Fragments
|Vehicles
|Prawn Suit
|Fragments
|Vehicles
|Filtered Water
|Bladderfish
|Water
|Purple Tablet
|Purple Tablet
|Equipment
|Orange Tablet
|Orange Tablet
|Equipment
|Blue Tablet
|Blue Tablet
|Equipment
|Ion Battery
|Orange Data Terminal
|Advanced Materials
|Ion Power Cell
|Orange Data Terminal
|Advanced Materials