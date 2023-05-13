Subnautica Blueprints Guide

By Muhammad Uneeb

This Subnautica Blueprints Guide will comprehensively mention all of the blueprints that are found in the game and tell you how you can pick them up.

This will allow you to narrow your search for those blueprints rather than aimlessly wandering around trying to figure out where the blueprint fragments are located. Also, don’t forget to check out our Seabases Guide.

Subnautica Blueprints

A lot of the blueprints are already loaded onto your PDA and thus, you will not need to search for any of those. To access all of those blueprints, all you need to do is to go to your PDA and then move over to the Blueprints section.

However, the majority of the blueprints in the game will not be available to you at the start. For this reason, we will guide you on where to locate certain blueprints and whether they are found in fragments or in some other form.

The command for unlocking a blueprint is “unlock” followed by the blueprint to be unlocked or you can unlock all the blueprints by using the command “unlockall”.

These blueprints will definitely make you upgrade your bases faster and add more stuff to them which can help you survive easily.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Base Blueprints

Base Blueprints are pre-installed in the PDA and do not require Fragments

Blueprint Tab
Titanium Basic Materials Raw Materials
Titanium Ingot Basic Materials
Silicone Rubber Basic Materials
Bleach Basic Materials
Battery Electronics
Computer Chip Electronics
Wiring Kit Electronics
Standard Oxygen Tank Equipment
Fins Equipment
Scanner Tools
Flashlight Tools
Survival Knife Tools
Flare Tools
Habitat Builder Tools
Fins Equipment
First Aid Kit Equipment
Fire Extinguisher Equipment
Pipe Equipment
Waterproof Locker Deployables
Hatch Base Pieces
Repair Tool Tools
Radio Interior Modules
Aquarium Interior Modules
Fabricator Interior Modules
Locker Interior Modules
Wall Locker Interior Modules
Medical Kit Fabricator Interior Modules
Ladder Interior Modules
Disinfected Water Water
Sign Miscellaneous
Copper Wire Electronics
Basic Compartment Base Pieces
Vertical Connector Base Pieces
Solar Panel Base Pieces
L Glass Compartment Base Pieces
Glass Compartment Base Pieces
Foundation Base Pieces
Reinforcement Base Pieces
Window Base Pieces
X Compartment Base Pieces
T Compartment Base Pieces
L Compartment Base Pieces

Unlockable Blueprints

Blueprint Found In Tab
Enameled Glass Cyclops Blueprint Observatory Blueprint Stalker Teeth Basic Materials
Fiber Mesh Creepvine Sample Basic Materials
Lubricant Creepvine Seed Cluster Basic Materials
Plasteel Ingot Cyclops Blueprint Observatory Blueprint Prawn Suit Blueprint Basic Materials
Aerogel Gel Sack Advanced Materials
Benzene Blood Oil Advanced Materials
Hydrochloric Acid Deep Shroom Advanced Materials
Polyaniline Deep Shroom Advanced Materials
Synthetic Fibers Blood Oil Advanced Materials
Cyclops Bridge Fragments Cyclops
Cyclops Hull Fragments Cyclops
Cyclops Engine Fragments Cyclops
Beacon Fragments Deployables
Grav Trap Fragments Deployables
Mobile Vehicle Bay Fragments Deployables
Neptune Launch Platform Aurora-Captain’s quarters Vehicles
Neptune Gantry Aurora-Captain’s quarters Vehicles
Neptune Fuel Reserve Aurora-Captain’s quarters Vehicles
Neptune Cockpit Aurora-Captain’s quarters Vehicles
Neptune Boosters Aurora-Captain’s quarters Vehicles
Seaglide Fragments Deployables
Power Cell Battery Electronics
Advanced Wiring Kit Computer Chip Electronics
Compass Data Boxes Equipment
High Capacity O₂ Tank Standard O₂ Tank Equipment
Lightweight High Capacity Tank Modification Station Equipment
Radiation Suit Aurora Explosion Equipment
Reinforced Dive Suit Fragments Equipment
Rebreather Creepvine Sample Equipment
Stillsuit Fragments Equipment
Ultra Glide Fins Modification Station Equipment
Ultra High Capacity Tank Modification Station Equipment
Swim Charge Fins Modification Station Equipment
An Unusual Doll Fragments Miscellaneous
Power Transmitter Fragments Exterior Modules
Thermal Plant Fragments Exterior Modules
Exterior Growbed Fragments Exterior Modules
Floodlight Fragments Exterior Modules
Spotlight Fragments Exterior Modules
Interior Growbed Fragments Interior Modules
Basic Plant Pot Fragments Interior Modules
Plant Shelf Fragments Interior Modules
Modification Station Fragments Interior Modules
Composite Plant Pot Fragments Interior Modules
Chic Plant Pot Fragments Interior Modules
Power Cell Charger Fragments Interior Modules
Battery Charger Fragments Interior Modules
Reactor Rod Nuclear Reactor Electronics
Multipurpose Room Fragments Base Pieces
Observatory Fragments Base Pieces
Moonpool Fragments Base Pieces
Scanner Room Fragments Base Pieces
Water Filtration Machine Fragments Interior Pieces
Bulkhead Fragments Interior Pieces
Vehicle Upgrade Console Fragments Interior Pieces
Bioreactor Fragments Interior Pieces
Nuclear Reactor Fragments Interior Pieces
Alien Containment Fragments Interior Pieces
Bench Fragments Miscellaneous
Basic Double Bed Fragments Miscellaneous
Quilted Double Bed Fragments Miscellaneous
Narrow Bed Fragments Miscellaneous
Desk Fragments Miscellaneous
Swivel Chair Fragments Miscellaneous
Office Chair Fragments Miscellaneous
Command Chair Fragments Miscellaneous
Picture Frame Fragments Miscellaneous
Bar Table Fragments Miscellaneous
Trash Can Fragments Miscellaneous
Nuclear Waste Disposal Fragments Miscellaneous
Vending Machine Fragments Miscellaneous
Counter Fragments Miscellaneous
Wall Planter Fragments Miscellaneous
Single Wall Shelf Fragments Miscellaneous
Wall Shelves Fragments Miscellaneous
Scanner Room HUD Chip Scanner Room Scanner Room
Camera Drone Scanner Room Scanner Room
Thermoblade Modification Station Tools
Pathfinder Tool Creepvine Sample Tools
Air Bladder Bladderfish Tools
Laser Cutter Fragments Tools
Stasis Rifle Fragments Tools
Propulsion Cannon Fragments Tools
Repulsion Cannon Modification Station Tools
Light Stick Fragments Tools
Depth Module MK1 Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Engine Efficiency Module Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Seamoth Solar Charger Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Storage Module Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Seamoth Perimeter Defense System Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Torpedo System Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Seamoth Sonar Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Hull Reinforcement Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Depth Module MK2 Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Depth Module MK3 Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Torpedo Arm Fragments Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Grappling Arm Fragments Upgrade Modules
Vortex Torpedo Fragments Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Drill Arm Fragments Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Propulsion Cannon Fragments Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Prawn Suit Thermal Reactor Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Depth Module MK1 Fragments Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Depth Module MK2 Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Shield Generator Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Sonar Upgrade Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Fire Suppression System Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Decoy Tube Upgrade Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Cyclops Docking Bay Repair Module Cyclops Upgrade Modules
Scanner Room Range Upgrade Scanner Room Upgrade Modules
Scanner Room Speed Upgrade Scanner Room Upgrade Modules
Vortex Torpedo Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Gas Torpedo Vehicle Upgrade Console Upgrade Modules
Seamoth Fragments Vehicles
Cyclops Fragments Vehicles
Prawn Suit Fragments Vehicles
Filtered Water Bladderfish Water
Purple Tablet Purple Tablet Equipment
Orange Tablet Orange Tablet Equipment
Blue Tablet Blue Tablet Equipment
Ion Battery Orange Data Terminal Advanced Materials
Ion Power Cell Orange Data Terminal Advanced Materials

About the Author
Muhammad Uneeb

Began writing a year and a half ago so that he could fill his library with every Steam game that exists. Loves to play all sorts of FPS, Sim Racers, and FIFA. Spends his time ...