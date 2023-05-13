This Subnautica Blueprints Guide will comprehensively mention all of the blueprints that are found in the game and tell you how you can pick them up.

This will allow you to narrow your search for those blueprints rather than aimlessly wandering around trying to figure out where the blueprint fragments are located. Also, don’t forget to check out our Seabases Guide.

Subnautica Blueprints

A lot of the blueprints are already loaded onto your PDA and thus, you will not need to search for any of those. To access all of those blueprints, all you need to do is to go to your PDA and then move over to the Blueprints section.

However, the majority of the blueprints in the game will not be available to you at the start. For this reason, we will guide you on where to locate certain blueprints and whether they are found in fragments or in some other form.

The command for unlocking a blueprint is “unlock” followed by the blueprint to be unlocked or you can unlock all the blueprints by using the command “unlockall”.

These blueprints will definitely make you upgrade your bases faster and add more stuff to them which can help you survive easily.

Base Blueprints

Base Blueprints are pre-installed in the PDA and do not require Fragments

Blueprint Tab Titanium Basic Materials Raw Materials Titanium Ingot Basic Materials Silicone Rubber Basic Materials Bleach Basic Materials Battery Electronics Computer Chip Electronics Wiring Kit Electronics Standard Oxygen Tank Equipment Fins Equipment Scanner Tools Flashlight Tools Survival Knife Tools Flare Tools Habitat Builder Tools Fins Equipment First Aid Kit Equipment Fire Extinguisher Equipment Pipe Equipment Waterproof Locker Deployables Hatch Base Pieces Repair Tool Tools Radio Interior Modules Aquarium Interior Modules Fabricator Interior Modules Locker Interior Modules Wall Locker Interior Modules Medical Kit Fabricator Interior Modules Ladder Interior Modules Disinfected Water Water Sign Miscellaneous Copper Wire Electronics Basic Compartment Base Pieces Vertical Connector Base Pieces Solar Panel Base Pieces L Glass Compartment Base Pieces Glass Compartment Base Pieces Foundation Base Pieces Reinforcement Base Pieces Window Base Pieces X Compartment Base Pieces T Compartment Base Pieces L Compartment Base Pieces

Unlockable Blueprints