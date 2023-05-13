Subnautica Biomes Guide – Depth Range, Harvesting Nodes, Places to Visit

There are quite a lot of Subnautica Biomes. All of the Biomes have their very own ecosystem, which makes them quite different than one another, and thus this means that people can get quite lost when going into the different Biomes and exploring all of the different Flora and Fauna that are present within the Biomes.

This Subnautica Guide is your go-to place for when you are trying to figure out how you can go into the Biomes with a plan laid out on which places you need to visit and what you need to do in order to make your trip worth it.

You can also acquire items acquired from these Subnautica Biomes by using PC Console Commands found at the link.

Subnautica Biomes

There are a lot of different Biomes that are available within the game. Some of them are found on the Surface, others are found in Caves and Islands.

This Subnautica Biomes Guide will go through all of them one by one. We will tell you the depth range of the Biomes, after which we will mention all of the harvesting nodes where you can find some of the precious items that you may need.

Lastly, we will mention some other points of interests which you should visit when in the Biomes, as they will provide you with some interesting information and materials to find. You can also check out our Raw Materials Farming Locations Guide.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Surface Biomes

These Biomes are all found on the Surfaces. Let’s take a look at them and figure out how you can make the most of your time in them.

Biome Depth Harvesting Nodes Places to Visit Blood Kelp Zone 150 – 675 Meters (Trench) Shale Outcrop Large Wreck (1) (Trench) Destroyed Lifepod (1) (Northern) Blood Kelp Sanctuary (Northern) Bulb Zone Biome 140 – 480 Meters Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Large Wreck (2) Destroyed Lifepod (1) Lava Geysers (3) Bulb Zone Arch Cache (1) Crag Field Biome 125 – 460 Meters Shale Outcrop Limestone Outcrop Crag Field Arch Cache (1) Destroyed Lifepod CrashZone 0 – 370 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Aurora Destroyed Lifepod (1) Dead Zone 0 – 3000 Meters None None Dunes Biome 65 – 400 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Large Wreck (1) Meteor Crater Giant Sinkhole Dunes Sanctuary (1) Alien Vent Entrance Point Grand Reef Biome 150 – 480 Meters Shale Outcrop Large Wrecks (2) Thermal Vents (5) Alien Vent Entrance Point Grassy Plateaus Biome 50 – 170 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Large Wrecks (5) Small Wrecks (6) Destroyed Lifepods (2) Kelp Forest Biome 0 – 160 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Large Wrecks (4) Destroyed Lifepod (1) Mountains Biome 0 – 500 Meters Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Large Wreck (1) Thermal Vents (10) Alien Arch Platform (1) Alien Vent Entrance Point Mushroom Forest 75 – 250 Meters (Northwestern) 125 – 200 Meters (Northeastern) Limestone Outcrop Purple Pinecone Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Large Wreck (1) Destroyed Lifepod (1) Mushroom Forest Arch Cache (Northwestern) Alien Vent Entrance Point (Northeastern) Safe Shallows 0 – 80 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Large Wrecks (2) Small Wrecks (7) Lava Geysers (2) Destroyed Lifepod (1) Sea Treader’s Path 170 – 360 Meters Shale Outcrop Large Wreck (1) Sparse Reef Biome 40 – 310 Meters Limestone Outcrop Alien Vent Entrance Point Underwater Islands 35 – 500 Meters Shale Outcrop Limestone Outcrop Large Wreck (1) Lava Geysers (8) Alien Vent Entrance Point Island Biomes There are only a total of two Island Biomes in Subnautica. Let’s go ahead and take a look at them both.

Biome Depth Harvesting Nodes Places to Visit Floating Island Above sea level – Degasi Seabases (3) Floating Island Arch Cache (1) Mountain Island Above sea level Shale Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Quarantine Enforcement Platform Mountain Island Arch Cache (1)

Cave Biomes

Subnautica has its fair share of Cave Biomes and there are a lot of different interesting things in them, so let us tell you where to go to find those things.

Biome Depth Harvesting Nodes Places to Visit Blood Kelp Caves 285 – 675 Meters Shale Outcrop – Bone Fields Caves 610 – 710 Meters – – Bulb Zone Caves 220 – 315 Meters Shale Outcrop Lava Geyser (1) Deep Grand Reef 425 – 630 Meters Purple Pinecone Shale Outcrop Degasi Seabase (1) Deep Sparse Reef 210 – 290 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sparse Reef Sanctuary Destroyed Lifepod (1) Dunes Caves 400 – 420 Meters Sandstone Outcrop – Grand Reef Caves 120 – 410 Meters Limestone Outcrop – Grassy Plateaus Caves 120 – 175 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop – Inactive Lava Zone 900 – 1300 Meters None Lava Castle Alien Thermal Plant Jellyshroom Cave 180 – 300 Meters Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Degasi Seabase (1) Kelp Forest Caves 90 – 170 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop – Lava Lakes 1300 – 1700 Meters None Primary Containment Facility Lost River 550 – 1000 Meters None Disease Research Facility Gargantuan Fossil Lost River Laboratory (1) Ghost Forest Arch Cache (1) Mountain Range Caves 0 – 380 Meters Shale Outcrop Thermal Vents (?) Mushroom Forest Caves 170 – 250 Meters Shale Outcrop – Safe Shallows Caves 10 – 75 Meters Limestone Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop – Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves 200 – 340 Meters Shale Outcrop – Underwater Islands Caves 205 – 255 Meters Shale Outcrop Limestone Outcrop –

Mini Biomes

These are some other Biomes found in the world of Subnautica. Go ahead and take a look.

Biome Depth Harvesting Nodes Places to Visit Crash Zone Mesas 150 – 330 Meters Sandstone Outcrop Limestone Outcrop – Lava Geyser 60 – 560 Meters Shale Outcrop Sandstone Outcrop Limestone Outcrop – Lava Castle 1100 – 1300 Meters None Alien Thermal Plant Inactive Lava Zone Corridor 800 – 1200 Meters None –

That is all we have for our Subnautica Biomes Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!