Subnautica Raw Materials Guide – Best Farming Spots, Minerals, Flora, Corals, Seeds

Crafting is an integral part of Subnautica but to craft, you first need to find the required Raw Materials. Without the Raw Materials, you will have nothing to craft with. You may be running into some trouble trying to find the various different Raw Materials as there are so many.

This Subnautica Raw Materials Guide will tell you the precise location of where you can all of the Raw Materials in the game. Not only will we tell you about the location but we will also tell you about the indicators that you need to watch out for when traversing those areas in search of the Raw Materials.

You can also acquire these items by using PC Console Commands which you can find by heading to the link.

Subnautica Raw Materials

Subnautica is a very diverse game. It has a lot of different Raw Materials which you would be able to find if you search for them. There is everything from Minerals to Corals to Seeds.

We will be covering everything in this Subnautica Raw Materials. A lot of the materials that you see can be farmed in multiple different locations so we will be sure to mention all of them. This will allow you to find them near your base rather than having to go far away and risk getting devoured by a predator.

Minerals

Minerals are the foundation for almost anything. Without Minerals, you will not be able to do anything in the game. There are a plethora of Minerals in the game and finding them all can seem difficult. But fear not, this guide is here to assist you.

Item Found In Location Copper Ore Reefback Barnacles Limestone Outcrop Large Resource Deposits Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Kelp Forest Caves Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Sparse Reef Underwater Islands Cave Sulfur Sulphur Plant Safe Shallows Caves Diamond Seabed Large Resource Deposits Shale Outcrop Blood Kelp Caves Deep Grand Reef Grand Reef Inactive Lava Zone Bulb Zone Underwater Islands Gas Pod Gasopod Safe Shallows Gold Sandstone Outcrop Shale Outcrop Large Resource Deposits Blood Kelp Caves Crash Zone Deep Grand Reef Dunes Grand Reef Grassy Plateaus Jellyshroom Cave Bulb Zone Bulb Zone Caves Mushroom Forest Safe Shallows Caves Underwater Islands Kyanite Seabed Lava Lakes Lead Sandstone Outcrop Large Resource Deposits Bulb Zone Crash Zone Crash Zone Mesas Dunes Dunes Caves Grand Reef Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Kelp Forest Caves Lava Geyser Mountains Mountain Island Mushroom Forest Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Lithium Shale Outcrop Seabed Ground Large Resource Deposits Crag Field Crash Zone Dunes Dunes Caves Floating Island Grassy Plateaus Jellyshroom Cave Bulb Zone Bulb Zone Caves Mushroom Forest Mushroom Forest Caves Mountain Island Mountain Range Caves Mountains Sea Treader’s Path Sparse Reef Magnetite Seabed Jellyshroom Cave Mercury Ore Seabed Deep Grand Reef Metal Salvage Seabed Aurora Nickel Ore Large Resource Deposits Lost River Quartz Seabed Large Resource Deposits Blood Kelp Caves Blood Kelp Zone Crash Zone Dunes Grand Reef Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Aluminum Oxide Crystal Seabed Bone Fields Caves Bulb Zone Deep Grand Reef Grand Reef Inactive Lava Zone Corridor Lost River Mountain Range Caves Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Salt Deposit Large Resource Deposits Purple Pinecone Seabed Water Filtration Machine Aurora Crash Zone Deep Grand Reef Floating Island Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Bulb Zone Mushroom Forest Safe Shallows Sparse Reef Underwater Islands Sea Treader Feces Seabed (Periodically Dropped by Sea Treaders) Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Silver Ore Sandstone Outcrop Large Resource Deposits Dunes Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Kelp Forest Caves Safe Shallows Caves Stalker Tooth Seabed (Periodically Dropped by Stalkers Under Certain Conditions) Kelp Forest Crystalline Sulfur Seabed Lava Lakes Inactive Lava Zone Lost River Uraninite Crystal Seabed Large Resource Deposits Blood Kelp Zone Grand Reef Lost River Mountains

Corals

This is another raw material that you will find in Subnautica. There are only a few types of different Corals. But finding them and farming them is really important as they have a lot of different uses, and thus can be very important for survival.

Item Found In Location Coral Tube Sample Giant Coral Tubes Slanted Shell Plate Crash Zone Grassy Plateaus Bulb Zone Mushroom Forest Mountain Range Caves Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Fungal Sample Tree Mushroom Mushroom Forest Purple Brain Coral Sample Brain Coral Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Bulb Zone Mushroom Forest Mountains Safe Shallows Table Coral Sample Table Coral Bulb Zone Crash Zone Crash Zone Mesas Grassy Plateaus Kelp Forest Kelp Forest Caves Lost River Mushroom Forest Reefback Safe Shallows

Flora

Floras will be used periodically by you. The Gel Sack is a particularly important piece which you will be needing to craft a number of useful items imperative to your survival. Let’s take a look at where to find all of these Raw Materials.

Item Found In Location Acid Mushroom Seabed Crash Zone Grassy Plateaus Grassy Plateaus Caves Lost River Mountains Corridor Mushroom Forest Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Deep Shroom Seabed Blood Kelp Zone Sea Treader’s Path Marblemelon Marblemelon Plant Floating Island Pink Cap Ground Floating Island Small Marblemelon Marblemelon Plant Floating Island Speckled Rattler Ground Floating Island Spore Sack Seabed Blood Kelp Zone Gel Sack Bone Fields Caves Crash Zone Grand Reef Deep Grand Reef Dunes Sinkhole Jellyshroom Cave Lost River Mushroom Forest

Seeds and Spores

There are a ton of Seeds and Spores. You will use them to consume a lot of stuff and craft some useful items which will help. Let’s find out where we can find all of the seeds and in which locations should you look for them.

Item Found In Location Acid Mushroom Spore Acid Mushroom Crash Zone Grassy Plateaus Grassy Plateaus Caves Lost River Mountains Corridor Mushroom Forest Safe Shallows Safe Shallows Caves Blood Oil Bloodroot Bloodvine Blood Kelp Caves Blood Kelp Zone Blue Palm Seed Blue Palm Bulb Zone Bulbo Tree Sample Bulbo Tree Floating Island Cave Bush Seed Cave Bush Jellyshroom Cave Mountain Range Caves Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Chinese Potato Chinese Potato Plants Floating Island Creepvine Sample Creepvine Kelp Forest Creepvine Seed Cluster Creepvine Kelp Forest Deep Shroom Spore Deep Shroom Blood Kelp Caves Blood Kelp Zone Lost River Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Eyes Plant Seed Eye Stalk Kelp Forest Caves Bulb Zone Caves Mountain Range Caves Sparse Reef Fern Palm Seed Fern Palm Floating Island Furled Papyrus Seed Furled Papyrus Grassy Plateaus Grassy Plateaus Caves Jellyshroom Cave Mountain Range Caves Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Feather Seed Gabe’s Feather Blood Kelp Zone Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves Ghost Weed Seed Ghost Weed Blood Kelp Zone Grub Basket Seed Grub Basket Floating Island Jaffa Cup Seed Jaffa Cup Floating Island Jellyshroom Spore Jellyshroom Jellyshroom Cave Bulb Bush Sample Bulb Bush Bulb Zone Lantern Fruit Lantern Tree Floating Island Marblemelon Seeds Marblemelon Plant Floating Island Membrain Tree Seed Membrain Tree Grand Reef Ming Plant Seed Ming Plant Floating Island Pink Cap Spore Pink Cap Floating Island Pygmy Fan Seed Pygmy Fan Kelp Forest Bulb Zone Mushroom Forest Regress Shell Seed Regress Shell Grassy Plateaus Caves Redwort Seed Redwort Grassy Plateaus Jellyshroom Cave Sparse Reef Underwater Islands Rouge Cradle Seed Rouge Cradle Grassy Plateaus Sea Crown Seed Sea Crown Bulb Zone Speckled Rattler Spore Speckled Rattler Floating Island Spiked Horn Grass Seed Spiked Horn Grass Bulb Zone Caves Sea Treader’s Path Spore Sack Seed Gel Sack Blood Kelp Zone Bone Fields Caves Crash Zone Grand Reef Deep Grand Reef Dunes Sinkhole Jellyshroom Cave Lost River Mushroom Forest Spotted Dockleaf Seed Spotted Dockleaf Bulb Zone Bulb Zone Caves Mountain Range Caves Spike Trap Seed Tiger Plant Grassy Plateaus Grassy Plateaus Caves Sparse Reef Veined Nettle Seed Veined Nettle Grassy Plateaus Violet Beau Seed Violet Beau Grassy Plateaus Jellyshroom Cave Mountain Range Caves Sea Treader’s Path Voxel Shrub Seed Voxel Shrub Floating Island Writhing Weed Seed Writhing Weed Grassy Plateaus Bulb Zone Mushroom Forest Mushroom Forest Caves Safe Shallows

That is all we have for our Subnautica Raw Materials Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!