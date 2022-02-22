Street Fighter 6 Apparently Uses An Adobe Stock Logo

Street Fighter 6 has drummed up a bit of controversy barely a couple of days after being officially announced on the weekend.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Street Fighter fan and creative director for Ars Technica Aurich discovered that Street Fighter 6 uses a premade logo which can be purchased from the Adobe Stock website for $80.

All publisher-developer Capcom did was round a few corners of the stock logo, add the number 6, and spray a little grunge to call it a day.

The new Street Fighter 6 logo is $80 on Adobe's Stock site I don't even know what to say. I knew it was generic but I didn't realize it was this bad. They searched for "SF" on a stock logo site and rounded a couple corners and added the 6 I cannothttps://t.co/SViXFjElou pic.twitter.com/yOzYePaYfV — Aurich (@aurich) February 21, 2022

Capcom has always gone for flashy and vibrant logos for its Street Fighter games. The new one hence raised a few questions, and particularly after knowing Capcom went for a stock representation instead of creating something from scratch.

Several prominent figures from the fighting game community such as Maximillian “Maximilian Dood” Christensen have already reached out to Capcom to do “something” about the generic Street Fighter 6 logo.

Capcom remains to issue a statement over the matter.

Please @CapcomUSA_ If there's one thing w/ #StreetFighter6 that practically EVERYONE has come to a agreement on is the logo. We understand 6 will be different than previous SF's, visually & otherwise. But -something- has to be done abt the logo. Praying for the best in 4 months. pic.twitter.com/AIy8JyGnbT — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) February 21, 2022

Street Fighter 6 has only received a teaser trailer which features a bearded “Hot Ryu” standing against Luke, one of the new (and last) post-release characters to release for Street Fighter 5. The new fighting installment looks to be shying away from the previous cartoon-ish art style for a more realistic and Tekken-like tone.

A full reveal has been set for the summers, which speculations have led to be during the Summer Game Fest 2022 between June and July.