Resources are an integral part of SoD 2. You need them for pretty much anything from running your home base to crafting materials and weapons for use. For that reason, you will need to search for them and find them at all times, and this State of Decay 2 Resources Guide will help.

Our State of Decay 2 Resources Guide will tell you where the various different resources in State of Decay 2 are located and how can you prepare for an expedition in the best way to find as much of them as you can.

State of Decay 2 Resources

There are various different resources and they are found at different places. Medical Supplies can be found near clinics or hospitals along with the occasional shop. Fuel is found in garages, sheds, and houses. Food is found in shops or houses.

Ammunition is found in enclaves or stores but can also be purchased from traders and Building Materials are found everywhere but more prominent within houses, garages, and sheds.

Let’s go ahead and see how you can prepare for expeditions and manage your resources better.

How to Get Resources

Although there isn’t a particular location given where you can find resources since they are quite random, still we have managed to gather up the locations where you can find your resources with ease.

There are a total of 5 resources in the game, scattered all around the map: Food, Meds, Ammo, Materials, and Fuel.

Food is probably the most essential resource for survival. A shortage in the food supply results in a decrease in health from starvation.

To prevent this, you can craft food in the kitchen or even grow it Gardens, Farms, and Hydroponics.

Medical Resources are the second most important resource for survival since you’ll travel from place to place, fighting enemies and getting injured.

Therefore, its recommended to find Meds to heal you up in case you get injured.

Ammo is used as safety against enemies, Material is mostly used for building and upgrading your facilities while fuel saves you from walking.

The Medical resources are mostly found in clinics, hospitals or shops, you’ll find fuel in garages, sheds, houses as well as in the trunk of a vehicle.

Other resources like food, Ammo, and Building material can also be found in shops, stores, garages, and sheds.

Before you head out into the wild in search of resources, it is best to have a backpack that has enough capacity to store a good amount of resources.

It is also a good idea to specialize one of your survivors in the Powerhouse Skill that will allow them to carry more items with them.

It is also good to limit the equipment that survivors take with them to a minimum so that they have more capacity in their backpacks.

Now that you have your equipment and are outside a building, you might have trouble getting into it. Some buildings will have locked doors that will be un-openable.

Either you can try to break apart those doors using explosives or other weapons, or you can look for a window to break and use that to enter.

However, remember that these actions will make a load of noise and you will need to defeat a lot of zombies. It is best to kill the enemies first and then break in.

Remember to focus on the important things when searching for resources. Look for the container icon that is highlighted. Either you can do quick search that makes a lot of noise or you can search slowly and silently.

A character with low Wit can also break the container that will bring zombies to you, so be careful about that.

Lastly, remember that you need to make space in your backpack for the important items. On longer trips most of all, it is imperative that you let go of any items that will not be that useful or can be found in any place near your base.

If you run out of space, you can try to reload your magazines or consume some of the weaker medications to make space.

Once you have only valuable items and your backpack is full, head back to base and rest.

How Do Outposts Generate Resources

A common question by every player, how do outposts generate resources?

A simple answer to this is that the resource-based outposts are mainly for reducing the daily usage of a resource.

Also, you may have an increase in profit if your daily collection of resources (especially ammo resource) goes beyond its consumption.

In the end just make sure to leave the collected resource that you want at the outpost to generate inside the container, officially making it an outpost.

Once the resource is declared as an outpost, either loot it or call in scavengers