Building your own community is pretty much the core of State of Decay 2. Your community will need to be tended to and you will need resources to provide for them. Some of these resources will be quite hard to find and that is where our State of Decay 2 Scavenging Guide comes in.

Our State of Decay 2 Scavenging Guide will tell you all about scavenging so that you can easily farm resources and get enough supplies for your community.

State of Decay 2 Scavenging

Food will keep your community healthy and maintain their morale. It can be found in stores, houses, and warehouses. Ammunition is for your weapons and can be found in gun stores and military bases. Fuel will be used for your vehicles and bases.

Medicine will contain diseases and heal injured survivors. Construction Materials will be used to build and upgrade the facilities that you have.

Lastly, parts will be used for repairing and crafting items. Let’s go ahead and take a look at how to quickly farm your resources.

Farming Materials

The first thing that you need to do to get new resources is by scavenging it. They can be found in containers and buildings inside of the game’s world. Resources may be available individually or as a batch.

Individual items will be filling your inventory and you are allowed to carry 1 rucksack on top of that. You can carry multiple sacks with you if you have a vehicle or other players with you.

Once you are at your base, you can deposit your findings in the storage if they are bagged.

If you seem to be running low on resources, you can use the radio feature. Press the direction pad and establish contact with an associate who can help you find supplies nearby you.

This is an ideal method for when you need to quickly find resources and have scavenged through an area. A radio contact costs 35 influence per call but it can be worth it if you are caught in a pickle.

After the beginning of the game, you will start to advance your technology. At the start of the game, you will need to keep on finding resources in order to survive.

However, as your base progresses, it will start to become self-sufficient. It will be a slow process but soon enough you will start to see resource gains automatically in the form of medicine and food items.

Lastly, your outposts will also provide bonuses relating to their purpose. You can see a building’s resource benefits so try to select the buildings that you feel will benefit your future resource goals. Do not select an outpost just for the sake of it and bide your time until the perfect one comes along.

Scavenging Partner

Having an AI to back you up in a fight is always amazing especially in State of Decay 2 in which the AI is pretty good at killing zombies and saving you from harm’s way.

During Scavenging, you’ll come across a few zombies on your way who will try their best to prevent you from looting. Therefore, having a partner by your side can ease things up for you.

The best part about an AI survivor is that they are capable of taking down a wave of zombies, making it easy for you to reach home safely.

Also, more bags mean more supplies, meaning you’ll have additional items in your bags to help you out during your scavenging in case you get injured or need food.

The Best Tips for Scavenging

First of all, you must have enough ammo with you to remain safe and reach your destination without dropping your health to zero. Plus, ammo is a lighter weapon to carry as compared to other weapons.

Make sure to use your special moves that you’ve updated on your fighting stats. This will help you drop zombies easily and continue your journey without getting caught by any of the remaining enemies.

Always remember to not use the doors of your vehicle against zombies, you’ll break the door and zombies will try to jump in and attack you.

Use LB to climb faster on a ladder. Note that you won’t lose stamina upon sliding down the ladder, but will lose it when heading up. Also, play smart and collect all the building resources at night and near your Outpost to stay out of danger.

In case your car gets flipped over, you can still escape from danger by interacting with the front of your car to get it back to its normal position.

While Scavenging, collect car repair kits along with a lot of fuel; which is one of the most essential resources for you to collect.

By far the best combat tip while fighting a zombie one on one is to dodge it, get behind it and use the stealth kill. This way you’ll still have enough bullets and will kill the zombies to survive.