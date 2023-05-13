When you start State of Decay 2, you are given a choice of characters. Each of these characters has his/her strengths and weaknesses. Trying to figure out which one to choose can be a hassle and this State of Decay 2 Starting Characters Guide will help you with that.

Our State of Decay 2 Guide will explain each of the starting characters in the game that you can pick and help you understand which one of them will be perfect for you.

State of Decay 2 Guide

These State of Decay 2 characters will define how your game starts and how difficult it is at the start for you to find and manage all of your resources. These characters will also define how easily you are able to deal with the world around you.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at all of the State of Decay 2 Starting Choices and decide which one of them works out best for you.

Starting Characters

Let’s begin with the stats. Wits are used to increase your Search Speed and traits can change some of your stats. A blade trait will get you the Blade Perk or the Baseball Trait will get you a Blunt Upgrade for when you fight. Let’s go ahead and look at the characters.

The Surly Siblings

Ayana and Shawn reunited when the apocalypse occurred. You will use Ayana at the start but will be able to switch once you get to your home base. Ayana has a lot of stamina so you can run and swing longer.

She is not that strong but has decent agility. Shawn, on the other hand, is quite strong and has Mechanic Points that will be great for the garage later on. However, you will be sacrificing agility.

Old Buddies

These guys are quite the dynamic duo. Brian has good stamina but not as much as Ava. However, he is proficient with weapons, making him an effective exterminator of zeds.

Nolan has a good Craftsmanship Level so he can be useful right from the get-go.

Odd Couple

Paquito and Lilyana are a well-balanced start against the hostile world of State of Decay 2. With Paquito’s skill in weaponry allowing you to gain the edge over in fighting off zeds, even though his cardio isn’t that good. Paquito also acts as a support, offering buffs to his allies.

Lilyana has a very useful Gardening skill. Use it to create a garden in your base, allowing you to gain 1.5 food rations per day, helping the survivors in your base A LOT.

Perpetual Breakup

This is best for stamina. They can run and fight for the longest amount of time. Gloria has pretty good cardio, which can prove to be very useful in running away.

Apart from that, they are quite useless but if you are planning to have a hit and run style when playing State of Decay 2 then this is the starting choice for you.

Later on, Lily can be used to create medicine, increasing its effectiveness with survivability.