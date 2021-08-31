Starfield’s Not A Timed Xbox Exclusive, Reiterates Microsoft

Microsoft has come out to once again reiterate (and confirm) that Starfield will remain console-exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, general manager of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg stated that Microsoft has “tried to be as clear as possible” but as another reminder, Starfield is being made exclusively for Xbox Series consoles. There are no plans to release the game on PlayStation 5, ever.

We have tried to be as clear as possible, not a timed exclusive, this is simply where the game is being made. 💚 — Aaron “Day One On Game Pass” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) August 30, 2021

Greenberg was forced to provide clarification after something he said recently became the subject of misinterpretation by the public.

“I don’t know if I would go so far as to say you are done ever playing stuff on PlayStation,” said Greenberg during a Gamescom 2021 livestream. “But again, I don’t know the answer to that right now.”

What Greenberg was saying was that Bethesda Softworks will still make games for PlayStation in the near future. However, his wordings were taken as a possibility of Starfield being a timed exclusive game and which will eventually release for PlayStation 5. That is not going to happen.

Starfield became an Xbox exclusive when Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of a number of studios including developer Bethesda Game Studios. Bethesda now comes under Xbox Game Studios and will naturally push its highly anticipated releases on Xbox consoles instead of PlayStation.

Starfield still remains cloaked in shadows though. A full-blown reveal is yet to happen. What is officially known is that the game will be strictly single-player with an open-world larger than The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4. There will be modding support, pilotable and customizable spaceships, and other role-playing elements everyone has come to expect from Bethesda.

Starfield will be looking to release for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on November 11, 2022.