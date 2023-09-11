Starfield Weapons Item IDs (Complete List)

Much like all Starfield Items IDs, weapons have IDs too. These are used as unique identifiers when we want to use a console command or cheat in Starfield to spawn a weapon.

Now there are two ways to obtain any weapon you want and apply any mod you want to that weapon. You either grind hard and earn yourself that weapon, or if you want to cheat, legally, then you can use a simple command to get your hands on it instantly.

Part of that command or cheat is going to be the Weapon’s Item ID. We have compiled a list of IDs for every weapon from every category, including every weapon modifier. Pick the ones you like and go ham.

How to use Weapon IDs in Starfield

Finding out the ID of a weapon or a modifier is only one half of the puzzle. You still have to figure out how to put it a good use.

Console commands or cheats use Weapon Item IDs. For example, there are commands to add any weapon to your arsenal. There are others that are used to add or remove any modifier to your weapon.

All you have to do is open the console, which you can do by pressing the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

Once you have it in front of you, type the command along with the weapon ID and you are good to go. An example of such a command is as follows:

Player.additem 002BF65B 1

This command will add AA-99 weapon to your inventory and you can use it instantly or whenever you want.

“Player.additem” is the command/keyword, “002BF65B” is the weapon id, and 1 is the number of times you want to add the weapon.

Complete list of all Weapon IDs in Starfield

Guns

Gun Name Gun ID AA-99 002BF65B Arc Welder 0026D965 AutoRivet 0026D964 Beowulf 0004716C Big Bang 0026D963 Breach 000547A3 Bridger 0026D96A Coachman 0026D96B Cutter 00016758 Drum Beat 0018DE2C Discarded Sidestar 002F413A Ecliptic Pistol 0026D96E Eon 000476C4 Equinox 0001BC4F Grendel 00028A02 Hard Target 00546CC Kodama 00253A16 Kraken 0021FEB4 Lawgiver 0002D7F4 Maelstrom 002984DF Mag Shear 0002EB3C MagPulse 00023606 MagShot 0002EB42 MagSniper 0002EB45 MagStorm 0026035E Microgun 000546CD Novablast Disputor 0026D968 Novalight 0026D967 Old Earth Assult Rifle 0026ED2A Old Earth Hunting Rifle 0021BBCD Old Earth Shotgun 00278F74 Orion 002773C8 Osmium Dagger 0026D966 Pacifier 002953F8 Rattler 00/040826 Razorback 00000FD6 Regulator 0002CB5F Rescue Axe 0004F760 Shotty 0026D960 Sidestar 0026D95D Sidestar 0026D961 Tombstone 0002EB36 Urban Eagle 0026D96D VaRuun Inflictor 0026D8A0 VaRuun Painblade 0026D8A2 VaRuun Starshard 0026D8A4

Melee Weapons

Melee Weapon Name Melee Weapon ID Barrow Knife 0026F181 Combat Knife 00035A48 Tanto 0026D8A3 UC Naval Cutlass 0026D8A5 Wakiazashi 0026D8A1

Weapon Modifiers