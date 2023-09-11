Starfield Weapons Item IDs (Complete List)

Much like all Starfield Items IDs, weapons have IDs too. These are used as unique identifiers when we want to use a console command or cheat in Starfield to spawn a weapon.
Now there are two ways to obtain any weapon you want and apply any mod you want to that weapon. You either grind hard and earn yourself that weapon, or if you want to cheat, legally, then you can use a simple command to get your hands on it instantly.
Part of that command or cheat is going to be the Weapon’s Item ID. We have compiled a list of IDs for every weapon from every category, including every weapon modifier. Pick the ones you like and go ham.
How to use Weapon IDs in Starfield
Finding out the ID of a weapon or a modifier is only one half of the puzzle. You still have to figure out how to put it a good use.
Console commands or cheats use Weapon Item IDs. For example, there are commands to add any weapon to your arsenal. There are others that are used to add or remove any modifier to your weapon.
All you have to do is open the console, which you can do by pressing the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.
Once you have it in front of you, type the command along with the weapon ID and you are good to go. An example of such a command is as follows:
Player.additem 002BF65B 1
This command will add AA-99 weapon to your inventory and you can use it instantly or whenever you want.
“Player.additem” is the command/keyword, “002BF65B” is the weapon id, and 1 is the number of times you want to add the weapon.
Complete list of all Weapon IDs in Starfield
Guns
|Gun Name
|Gun ID
|AA-99
|002BF65B
|Arc Welder
|0026D965
|AutoRivet
|0026D964
|Beowulf
|0004716C
|Big Bang
|0026D963
|Breach
|000547A3
|Bridger
|0026D96A
|Coachman
|0026D96B
|Cutter
|00016758
|Drum Beat
|0018DE2C
|Discarded Sidestar
|002F413A
|Ecliptic Pistol
|0026D96E
|Eon
|000476C4
|Equinox
|0001BC4F
|Grendel
|00028A02
|Hard Target
|00546CC
|Kodama
|00253A16
|Kraken
|0021FEB4
|Lawgiver
|0002D7F4
|Maelstrom
|002984DF
|Mag Shear
|0002EB3C
|MagPulse
|00023606
|MagShot
|0002EB42
|MagSniper
|0002EB45
|MagStorm
|0026035E
|Microgun
|000546CD
|Novablast Disputor
|0026D968
|Novalight
|0026D967
|Old Earth Assult Rifle
|0026ED2A
|Old Earth Hunting Rifle
|0021BBCD
|Old Earth Shotgun
|00278F74
|Orion
|002773C8
|Osmium Dagger
|0026D966
|Pacifier
|002953F8
|Rattler
|00/040826
|Razorback
|00000FD6
|Regulator
|0002CB5F
|Rescue Axe
|0004F760
|Shotty
|0026D960
|Sidestar
|0026D95D
|Sidestar
|0026D961
|Tombstone
|0002EB36
|Urban Eagle
|0026D96D
|VaRuun Inflictor
|0026D8A0
|VaRuun Painblade
|0026D8A2
|VaRuun Starshard
|0026D8A4
Melee Weapons
|Melee Weapon Name
|Melee Weapon ID
|Barrow Knife
|0026F181
|Combat Knife
|00035A48
|Tanto
|0026D8A3
|UC Naval Cutlass
|0026D8A5
|Wakiazashi
|0026D8A1
Weapon Modifiers
|Mod Name
|Mod ID
|Anti-Personnel
|000FF442
|Bashing
|000FEA07
|Berserker
|000F437E
|Cornered
|000F428E
|Demoralizing
|000FC884
|Disassembler
|001625EB
|Explosive
|000FA8D6
|Extended Magazine
|000FFA3B
|Exterminator
|0015DD18
|Frenzy
|000FC8A4
|Furious
|000EA117
|Handloading
|000EA0BA
|Hitman
|000F2013
|Incendiary
|0007D728
|Instigating
|000F2013
|Lacerate
|000FFA3C
|Med Theft
|000FFA3C
|Poison
|00319AEC
|Radioactive
|000EA13B
|Rapid
|000FEA04
|Shattering
|000F4557
|Space-Adept
|000F7321
|Staggering
|000E8D64
|Titanium Build
|000FFA3D