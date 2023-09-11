Starfield Weapons Item IDs (Complete List)

Want a simple and easy way to try any weapon you want? You can use Weapon IDs to spawn weapons in Starfield.

By Shavez Arif

Much like all Starfield Items IDs, weapons have IDs too. These are used as unique identifiers when we want to use a console command or cheat in Starfield to spawn a weapon.

Now there are two ways to obtain any weapon you want and apply any mod you want to that weapon. You either grind hard and earn yourself that weapon, or if you want to cheat, legally, then you can use a simple command to get your hands on it instantly.

Part of that command or cheat is going to be the Weapon’s Item ID. We have compiled a list of IDs for every weapon from every category, including every weapon modifier. Pick the ones you like and go ham.

How to use Weapon IDs in Starfield

Finding out the ID of a weapon or a modifier is only one half of the puzzle. You still have to figure out how to put it a good use.

Console commands or cheats use Weapon Item IDs. For example, there are commands to add any weapon to your arsenal. There are others that are used to add or remove any modifier to your weapon.

All you have to do is open the console, which you can do by pressing the Tilde (~) Key on your keyboard.

Once you have it in front of you, type the command along with the weapon ID and you are good to go. An example of such a command is as follows:

Player.additem 002BF65B 1

This command will add AA-99 weapon to your inventory and you can use it instantly or whenever you want.

“Player.additem” is the command/keyword, “002BF65B” is the weapon id, and 1 is the number of times you want to add the weapon.

Complete list of all Weapon IDs in Starfield

Guns

Gun NameGun ID
AA-99002BF65B
Arc Welder0026D965
AutoRivet0026D964
Beowulf0004716C
Big Bang0026D963
Breach000547A3
Bridger0026D96A
Coachman0026D96B
Cutter00016758
Drum Beat0018DE2C
Discarded Sidestar002F413A
Ecliptic Pistol0026D96E
Eon000476C4
Equinox0001BC4F
Grendel00028A02
Hard Target00546CC
Kodama00253A16
Kraken0021FEB4
Lawgiver0002D7F4
Maelstrom002984DF
Mag Shear0002EB3C
MagPulse00023606
MagShot0002EB42
MagSniper0002EB45
MagStorm0026035E
Microgun000546CD
Novablast Disputor0026D968
Novalight0026D967
Old Earth Assult Rifle0026ED2A
Old Earth Hunting Rifle0021BBCD
Old Earth Shotgun00278F74
Orion002773C8
Osmium Dagger0026D966
Pacifier002953F8
Rattler00/040826
Razorback00000FD6
Regulator0002CB5F
Rescue Axe0004F760
Shotty0026D960
Sidestar0026D95D
Sidestar0026D961
Tombstone0002EB36
Urban Eagle0026D96D
VaRuun Inflictor0026D8A0
VaRuun Painblade0026D8A2
VaRuun Starshard0026D8A4

Melee Weapons

Melee Weapon NameMelee Weapon ID
Barrow Knife0026F181
Combat Knife00035A48
Tanto0026D8A3
UC Naval Cutlass0026D8A5
Wakiazashi0026D8A1

Weapon Modifiers

Mod NameMod ID
Anti-Personnel000FF442
Bashing000FEA07
Berserker000F437E
Cornered000F428E
Demoralizing000FC884
Disassembler001625EB
Explosive000FA8D6
Extended Magazine000FFA3B
Exterminator0015DD18
Frenzy000FC8A4
Furious000EA117
Handloading000EA0BA
Hitman000F2013
Incendiary0007D728
Instigating000F2013
Lacerate000FFA3C
Med Theft000FFA3C
Poison00319AEC
Radioactive000EA13B
Rapid000FEA04
Shattering000F4557
Space-Adept000F7321
Staggering000E8D64
Titanium Build000FFA3D

