How To Install Starfield Script Extender (SFSE)

Hundreds of mods are inevitable with a game as complex and impressive as Starfield. The Starfield Script Extender (SFSE) mod extends the game’s existing script to add more functions through new code.

The SFSE mod is a scripting tool that lets modders add new items, animations, and models to the game. This tool is essential for creating and using the mods, so modders should know how to get it.

How to download and install Starfield Script Extender Mod

You can download and install SFSE Mod, but it is not available for Xbox yet. It only works for the Steam version as of now. Getting this mod is as easy as downloading, extracting, and pasting the file.

To download the Starfield Script Extender Mod, go to the Nexus Mods website and find the Script Extender Mod. Before downloading the SFSE mod, create a Nexus Mods account.

Download the SFSE mod, go to your Downloads folder, and extract it like any other mod. You can extract the mod from any extracting tool, such as WinRAR or 7-Zip.

Now, you need to copy the extracted files and paste them into your Starfield folder, which can be done by selecting the files with .dll and .exe at the end. You can copy and paste them into your Steam folder, which can be located by following the C:> Program Files (x86)> Steam> steamapps> common> Starfield.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After pasting the files, launch the sfse_loader.exe, which will load Starfield with the newly installed mod enabled.

Install SFSE using Vortex Mod Manager

If you do not wish to download the mod manually and want to take the easy way, you can use Vortex mod manager. Vortex makes installing mods as easy as just clicking a button.

Once it is done, you can simply go to the Nexus Mods website, look for the Starfield Script Extender mod, click on the Vortex Download option, and your work will be done for you.