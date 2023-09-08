How To Recruit Lin And Heller In Starfield

The duo of Lin and Heller appears during “Back to Vectra” main quest and help you to rescue Barrett from space pirates. As you guys are old friends from Argos, you can recruit both Lin and Heller as crew members in Starfield. However, you can’t romance either of them in the game.

In this guide, we will look at how Lin and Heller’s paths cross with Barrett in Starfield, and how you can recruit not one but three companions in one quest. With about 20 crew members to offer in the game, this is a massive catch. We will also briefly explain their skills and how you can utilize them to make your outposts much better in Starfield.

Starfield how to recruit Lin and Heller

Lin and Heller both were miners with you who recovered the artifact in One Small Step before Barrett came along and sent you to Constellation. You will meet them again once you start “Back to Vectra” main quest. As your previous handler, Lin also holds a very special place in the game’s story.

Once you start the mission, you will get a notification to find Lin and Barrett who have been missing for some time now. As “Back to Vectra” quest starts a bit later in the game, we recommend that you prepare aptly for the adventure ahead.

Travel to Argos Extractor Outpost on Vectra and meet Lin there. Once you talk to her, she will tell you that both Heller and Barrett are missing. She will request you to find their whereabouts by solving the computer terminal puzzle. Find three energy cells to reboot the computer terminal and get a clue about where the pirates might have taken Heller and Barrett.

Once you complete the puzzle (which is no longer optional if you want Lin as your companion) talk to Lin. After a lengthy conversation, you get the option to recruit Lin as your crew member in Starfield. She will accept the offer gladly. You can now assign her to your ship (she can’t join you in missions or combat). Now read the computer terminal and travel to a random planet shown on the terminal.

Once you reach the planet, you will find a destroyed ship. Look around to notice Heller on the ground near it. He will hand over a data disc to you. Listen to the data disc to find the exact location of the pirate’s safehouse where Barrett is. Once you are ready for departure, talk to Heller once again. Upon prompt, ask him to join your crew to which he will agree instantly. This is how you can recruit Heller as your companion in Starfield.

Stats and skills

After you recruit both Heller and Lin to your crew, you can access their skills and use them to your advantage.

Lin’s Skills include Rank 3 of Outpost management and Rank 1 of Demolition. While Heller is proficient in Outpost Engineering (Rank 3) and Geology (Rank 1). We recommend that you assign both to outposts as they are useless in combat and ship management.

You also can’t romance either Lin or Heller once you recruit them in Starfield.