How to travel to Procyon III in Starfield  

The Procyon III is a part of the mission Into The Unknown in Starfield. On this planet you mine different minerals, get a good amount of loot, but most importantly, get an artifact. What the dragon souls were for Skyrim, the artifacts are for Starfield. Getting to this planet is highly significant if you want to complete the mission and gain new power-ups for your character.
In this guide, we will show you how to get to this planet so you don’t lose your way and drift away in the darkness of space.
Procyon III location in Starfield
To get to the planet Procyon III in Starfield, follow these steps.
- Firstly, fill your ship up with fuel.
- Then grav jump to the Procyon system.
- After grav jumping to the Procyon system, locate the Procyon III planet.
- Scan the planet for different resources (If you want to mine, then later on)
- Then you can land on the planet.
Things to explore on Procyon III in Starfield
There are a lot of different things you can do besides getting the artifact. Here is a list of the different things that are available on Procyon III
Flora and Fauna on Procyon III
Procyon III has a host of diverse ecosystems with plenty of Flora and Fauna. As such, these lifeforms are what you will find on this planet.
Flora
- Cold cave nettle
- Frost reed
- Seamp weed
- Rotting Stinkroot
- Bog Bloom
Fauna
- Gossamer Scavenge
- Herding Crabfly Grazer
- Hunting Shieldshell
- Schooling Featherfin Filter
- Hunting Kronosaurus
- Flocking Octomaggot Grazer
- Pack Coralcrab Stalker
- Herding Coralcrawler Grazer
- Pack Coralbug Stalker
- Coralheart Herbivore
Resources
Procyon is a very resource-rich planet in Starfield. As such, whenever you are looking for resources in the game, this planet should be on your list of places to visit. Here is a list of the different resources available for you to loot.
- Argon
- Copper
- Flourine
- Ionic Liquids
- Neon
- Tetraflourides
- Water