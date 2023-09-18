How to travel to Procyon III in Starfield  

The Procyon III is a part of the mission Into The Unknown in Starfield. On this planet you mine different minerals, get a good amount of loot, but most importantly, get an artifact. What the dragon souls were for Skyrim, the artifacts are for Starfield. Getting to this planet is highly significant if you want to complete the mission and gain new power-ups for your character.

In this guide, we will show you how to get to this planet so you don’t lose your way and drift away in the darkness of space.

Procyon III location in Starfield

To get to the planet Procyon III in Starfield, follow these steps.

Firstly, fill your ship up with fuel.

Then grav jump to the Procyon system.

After grav jumping to the Procyon system, locate the Procyon III planet.

Scan the planet for different resources (If you want to mine, then later on)

Then you can land on the planet.

Things to explore on Procyon III in Starfield

There are a lot of different things you can do besides getting the artifact. Here is a list of the different things that are available on Procyon III

Flora and Fauna on Procyon III

Procyon III has a host of diverse ecosystems with plenty of Flora and Fauna. As such, these lifeforms are what you will find on this planet.

Flora

Cold cave nettle

Frost reed

Seamp weed

Rotting Stinkroot

Bog Bloom

Fauna

Gossamer Scavenge

Herding Crabfly Grazer

Hunting Shieldshell

Schooling Featherfin Filter

Hunting Kronosaurus

Flocking Octomaggot Grazer

Pack Coralcrab Stalker

Herding Coralcrawler Grazer

Pack Coralbug Stalker

Coralheart Herbivore

Resources

Procyon is a very resource-rich planet in Starfield. As such, whenever you are looking for resources in the game, this planet should be on your list of places to visit. Here is a list of the different resources available for you to loot.

