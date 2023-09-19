Starfield New Homestead Shops Locations Guide

New Homestead is one of those unique locations that you might end up visiting during your playthrough in Starfield, so knowing about the shops here is important. This location is on Titan, which is basically the moon orbiting the planet Saturn. To reach this barren area, you will need to head over to the Sol System in Starfield.

New Homestead has its significance in the Settled System as it houses one of the largest Methane Processing Centers. This enables the people living here to extract resources. You can purchase these resources from the various shops in New Homestead.

In this guide, I will be exploring all the Shop locations that you may end up discovering at New Homestead in Starfield.

Weapons, Ammo, and other Gear Vendors in New Homestead

If you are present at the New Homestead location and are running low on weapons and ammunition, then you can make your way towards the main store present in this city.

New Homestead Store

This place is presumably the main store at New Homestead. Moreover, this will be the only vendor where you can also buy weapons, armor, and ammunition in Starfield. Instead of wandering around in the city, you should come to this store and use your credits to purchase the required armor, etc.

Starfield New Homestead Aid and Resources Shops

New Homestead has four shops in total, which can offer you Aid and Resources if you are running low on them in Starfield. These shops are in different areas of the city, so make sure to visit them all.

Chunks

This place will act like a fast food joint where you can basically purchase Foods and Drinks for a reasonable amount of Credits. You can spend your free time here to gather Aid from this Vendor in Starfield New Homestead.

New Homestead Store

The New Homestead Store also provides Resources in the form of Aid and Miscellaneous Items as well. You can interact with the NPC vendor here and go through his inventory to buy Aid and Resources in Starfield.

Clinic

If you are suffering from any damage or in need of medical supplies, then the Clinic is the shop that you should definitely visit at New Homestead. Here, you can purchase medical supplies (Aid) to heal yourself.

Brown Horse Tavern

The Brown Horse Tavern is also another pub that you can find apart from Chunks Vendor in Starfield at New Homestead. Furthermore, you can purchase food and supplies from here. If you are a drinker, then this tavern offers some good drinks that you can buy and enjoy some time off in this area in Starfield.

Ship Vendor in New Homestead

You will also come across a Ship vendor in Starfield right next to the Trade Authority stand at New Homestead as well. You can then proceed to meet him and check which ships he has available for purchase in Starfield. There will be some good options there, like the Roanoke II, Conqueror II, etc., so if you are interested in any of these, you can purchase them with the required amounts of credit as well.