How To Solve Mantis Secret Outpost Puzzle in Starfield

One of the requirements to solve Mantis mission in Starfield is to find and solve a unique puzzle. We have covered the walkthrough guide of the ‘Mantis’ quest in a separate guide, this guide will only cover how to solve the secret outpost puzzle in the mission ‘Mantis’ in Starfield.

Starfield Mantis secret outpost puzzle solution

The puzzle in the mission ‘Mantis’ presents itself when players enter the secret outpost. Players are swarmed with Spacers, and you need to defeat them all. After defeating all the spacers, players enter a room with letters on the floor and four turrets.

Players need to step on the correct tiles as they go through the room, in the correct order to get to the other side. If players step on the wrong tile at any point, the turrets will open fire on the player, killing them in seconds.

There are various ways players can attempt to solve this puzzle in ‘Mantis’ secret outpost in Starfield.

The first way is to solve the puzzle it is meant to be solved. To solve the Mantis secret outpost puzzle in Starfield, players need to spell out TYRANNIS from the tiles on the floor. Take a good look at the spelling. T-Y-R-A-N-N-I-S. Spelling out Tyrannis will allow you to pass across the room safely.

Next to solve Mantis secret outpost puzzle in Starfield, players can cheat. To do this, players can simply use their boosts, and fly to the other corner of the room. Of course, this is only an option for players who have high-capacity boosts, but yes, this is a valid option to just avoid participating in the puzzle at all.

Lastly, this option is only available to players who are good at picking locks using Digipicks and at least Rank 3. Using your Digipick, players can hack the security computer console found just before the puzzle area. Hacking the computer will turn off all the security measures in the puzzle room and you can just walk through the room, without any issues, to the other side. This will solve Mantis secret outpost puzzle in Starfield.