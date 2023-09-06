Starfield First To Fight, First To Die Walkthrough

As we approach the end of the Freestar Collective Faction Storyline in Starfield, we get deeper and deeper into the investigation leading to fugitives, Maya Cruz and Paxton Hull.

“First to Fight First to Die” is the summation of Paxton’s story in a classic Starfield style. This is going to be your final confrontation with him and it is up to you to put this matter to bed, once and for all.

Where to go and how to proceed with things is something you might get confused about. Don’t worry because we are here to help you every step of the way.

How to unlock the “First to Fight, First to Die” mission

As with many of the other missions in the Freestar Collective’s Storyline, First to Fight First to Die also has a prerequisite mission that you need to complete in order to start this one.

In this instance, the mission that you need to do prior to starting this quest is On The Run. It is another one of Freestar’s Faction missions where you have to find and locate an encrypted slate, just like the one in Surgical Strike.

How to complete First to Fight, First to Die in Starfield

First to Fight, Fight to Die in Starfield, as we have mentioned earlier is your final battle in bringing Paxton Hull down. Before you head on to the battlefield, the first thing you need to do is attend the debriefing meeting.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Head to the Freestar Mech Factory

Your first objective is to attend a meeting with Daniel Blake and Emma Wilcox. During the meeting, you will be telling them about the current progress of the investigation and they will tell you to step it up.

During the meeting, you will be interrupted by Shadid. He will inform everyone that he has successfully decrypted the slate and he now has the information about everything.

He will mention something about the first Mech Factory by Freestar Collective. The factory was abandoned a long time ago and now has become the base of operation for Paxton Hull.

You need to head straight for it to take him out, for good. The factory is located on the Arcturus II. You can fast travel to the location.

Down the enemy ship and infiltrate the factory

Upon your arrival, you will be ambushed by a mercenary ship. You will be tasked to take it down if you want to land on the plant and get into the factory. It should be easy enough if you are decently leveled. Now it is time to land on the planet and go straight inside the factory.

The factory is infested with dozens of mercenaries hired by Paxton to bury you alive. Your task is to eliminate all of them and reach the Operations Room, located deep inside the facility. That is where on enemy is holed up.

Throughout the way, you’ll be facing real enemies, automated turrets, and land mines. Be careful of all of them and steadily make your way to the room in question.

Defeat all enemies and Paxton Hull

The Operation’s room is where the majority of the enemies are going to be along with the mastermind, Mr. Hull. He has been a key figure in creating anarchy in Freestar Collective’s system. He is going to be located in the upper section.

Once you have successfully placed a bullet in everyone’s head, face Paxton and take him down as well. He will fall on his knees but will not die just yet. Make sure to have cleaned up all of the mess so your conversation with him is not disturbed.

Talk to Paxton and kill him

Finally, it is time to talk to the man behind all of the criminal activities. He will first praise you for your exceptional fighting skills and will try to persuade you by pitting you against the government.

When this doesn’t work, he will open fire and you have to look for the right opportunity and take him down within an instant to save yourself and the galaxy.

Paxton Hull”s death will conclude the First to Fight First to Die mission in Starfield.

Starfield – First to Fight, First to Die mission rewards

Putting a bullet through Paxton’s heart will get you the following rewards: