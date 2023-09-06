How To Equip Companions With Weapons And Armor In Starfield

Starfield has taken the level of customization to another level as they allow you to equip companions with Armor and Weapons. Depending on your choice, your companion can now use the gear you assign them. Not only the Weapon and Armor, but Starfield also lets you change the outfit of your companion.

Equipping Companions with new Weapons and Equipment

In Starfield, equipping your companions with Weapons and equipment is quite simple. You can do so by following the simple steps below:

Pick any one of the companions that you want to equip new equipment to and walk close to them .

. Once you are near them, start a conversation with them.

with them. After that, you will get several options on your screen, and you need to choose “ Let’s trade gear ” to equip new weapons and armor in Starfield.

” to equip new weapons and armor in Starfield. After selecting the dialogue option, you will find yourself inside the companion’s inventory .

. You must then open the list of weapons and equipment by pressing the inventory button ( LB ). Doing so, your screen will show all the weapons and equipment available for you to select.

and equipment by pressing the inventory button ( ). Doing so, your screen will show all the weapons and equipment available for you to select. You can select any item for your companion in Starfield from this screen. Doing so will assign one of your weapons or equipment to the companion.

for your companion in Starfield from this screen. Doing so will assign one of your weapons or equipment to the companion. Lastly, you must return to the companion inventory to save the recent changes. Afterward, press the “Y” button to save and equip the newly assigned items.

Following the above method, you can equip one of your weapons and equipment in Starfield to one of your companions. The exchange can go both ways if you think the companion carries an overpowered gun.

Another advantage of assigning one of your weapons to the companion is that he or she can become your extra inventory. And you don’t have to carry the burden of overweight weapons.

How to fix Starfield Companion not using Assigned weapon

While playing through the storyline of Starfield, you will sometimes come across an error stating that “the companion is not using the assigned weapon.” The reason you will get this error is that the companion that was using that weapon is out of ammunition.

To solve this error, you can assign each companion a pack of ammunition. To avoid getting the error in the future, you can assign ammunition for each weapon they have in the inventory. Doing so will ensure that this error will not reappear for another weapon.

If you are tired of equipping each companion with ammunition in Starfield, you can invest in a Cutter weapon. This gun has infinite ammunition and will never run out of it.

How to replace the Starfield Companion outfit

In Starfield, you can also change the outfit of your companion by heading inside the “Let’s Trade Gear” menu. Once inside, you will be able to find the outfit for your companion. Once you have chosen, you can select it using the “Y” button. Remember that each companion has a mind and can choose their outfits; therefore, there is no surety on if they will wear your outfit.