Starfield Bare Metal Walkthrough

There is a graffiti artist who likes to call himself the Warlord. You need to make him pay, either literally or with credits as part of the Bare Metal mission in Starfield.

How to unlock the Bare Metal mission

Bare Metal can be unlocked by speaking with Frank Renic in his shop Neon Tactical in Starfield. Neon Tactical can be found in the Neon Core area of the Neon City in the Volli System.

Look under your mission log where the activity will be prompted labeled ‘Speak with Frank Renic’ shortly after you’ve arrived in Neon City to further assist you in finding Frank Renic.

How to complete Bare Metal in Starfield

After a short conversation, Frank will tell you about a graffiti artist by the name of Warlord who vandalized his robot, offer to help him and the Bare Metal side quest will be launched.

Warlord can be found in the Euphorika bar located in Ebbside. There will be a door towards the right side of Frank’s shop that leads to the Ebbside.

Deal with Warlord

You’ll be given two options while dealing with Warlord. Either persuade him to pay for damages he caused to Frank’s robot or kill him and retrieve the Credits from him and return them to Frank.

Whatever decision you make will have no impact on the Bare Metal side quest in Starfield.

Should you persuade or kill Warlord?

Killing Warlord is an optional objective for the Bare Metal mission in Starfield. To earn those extra credits and XP, you can choose to attack and kill him for the credits.

Do note that even if you manage to successfully persuade him, you can still attack to kill him after he hands over the credits. Make a decision based on your character’s personality. The outcome is the same regardless of what you do.

Return to Frank

Once you’re done with Warlord, head back to Frank to complete the Bare Metal side quest in Starfield.

Starfield – Bare Metal mission rewards