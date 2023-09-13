Starfield Art Dealer Walkthrough

During your frequent visits to the Jemison Mercantile general goods store, you are going to meet an Art Dealer who needs someone to retrieve his painting in Starfield.

Use this opportunity to learn more about art and to earn a few extra credits. The only problem is that you have to make your way into a heavily secured underground art gallery.

How to unlock the Art Dealer mission

To unlock the Art Dealer side quest, you must speak with Samson Caberial in the Jemison Mercantile Shop located in New Atlantis. The shop can be found towards the left side of the City’s entrance inside a huge glass building.

How to complete Art Dealer in Starfield

When you enter the Jemison shop, you will find a man named Samson critiquing a few art pieces on display. Speak with him to learn more about art in Starfield.

Samson will then ask you to retrieve one of his paintings from Zoe Kaminiski in the Well.

Enter the Well

The Well is an underground secure facility that can be reached by using the elevator outside of the Jemison Mercantile Shop.

Your quest marker will guide you toward the elevator. Enter the elevator and choose the option of Well.

When your lift doors open, head straight and take a left where you’ll find a door with two heavily armed men on the sides.

Enter the room and speak with Zoe who is standing in the reception. Speak with her and acquire Samson’s paintings.

Deliver the art to Samson

Return to Samson and provide him with his painting. Samson will compensate you for your help and provide you with a lesson on helping a suspicious man in an art gallery.

Starfield- Art Dealer mission rewards