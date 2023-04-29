How To Get All Mounts In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, mounts will greatly help you explore the game world. Along the journey, you will visit planet Koboh since the game maps are hugely similar to an open-world game. It offers vast countryside, forest, long treks, and so much more that you will need something to explore. Considering the above problem, the developers have added Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mounts.

How to tame and ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You will encounter mounts in Jedi Survivor during your campaign as a part of a mission. You can tame these mounts using the Tame Ability taught to Cal by Cere Junda. One of the mounts is in the forest Array. BD will be bothered by a rabbit-faced bat known as the Relter.

As Relter will take an offensive stance the moment, you approach BD. However, using the tame Ability, you can tame the Relter. The Tame Action in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor works on nearly all the friendly creatures you will encounter during the campaign.

Relter

The first mount of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Relter. This creature does not fly entirely on your will; however, you can move sideways to avoid obstacles.

The Relter has a defined route from one place to another, and if you want the Relter to fly high in the air, you better look for some vents along the route and move the Retler in their direction to gain the extra height.

Nekko

Nekko, a ground mount obtained after progressing through the second chapter. In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Nekko can be controlled completely, which means you can free-roam as long as you want on this creature.

The sturdy legs of Nekko allow him to climb the inclined planes on which Cal is likely to slip. Besides that, you can also do a double jump by jumping with the Nekko and then, while in the air, unmount from the Nekko to reach certain heights or impossible areas.

In addition to that, you can also engage in mounted combats and also shoot your foes using the Blaster Stance. These things make Nekko a perfect mount in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, you must remember that Nekkos are only available as long as you are on Koboh.

Spamel

Spamel, the native creature of Deserts of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, will visit this place as a part of your campaign. Similar to the Nekko, this one is also a ground mount, and due to its long camel-like legs, it can climb paths on which Cal is most likely to slip. Moreover, it has more speed than the Nekko.

Speeder Bike

Speeder Bike is more of a vehicle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor than a mount. But it allows you to do mount combat with your lightsaber.