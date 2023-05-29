How To Level Up Fast (Earn XP) In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Leveling up fast in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor depends on how you utilize your skills to gain game experience points (XP). Without proper game sense and skill usage, there is no hope of earning XP even after countless hours of the storyline. This will slow down your Star Wars Jedi: Survivor level up process.

Therefore, we have prepared a comprehensive guide to help you expedite your leveling up in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Tips to farming XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Jedi Survivor offers several ways to gain XP and level up. However, not every method is equally efficient. For that reason, we have compiled some of the best ways to gain XP and level up easily in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Use BD-1 to scan the environment

The droid BD-1, introduced in the Fallen Order, is the protagonist’s prime companion. You can use his scanning powers to examine different items and materials in the area. Every time the droid scans something, you get a bit of XP in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as a bonus.

It will be the only source of gaining XP in the early stages of gameplay. Moreover, focusing on these scans increases your understanding of the enemies’ weaknesses and game sense.

Eliminate enemies in fights

There is no scarcity of fighting scenes and events in Jedi Survivor, which allows you to gain additional XP. The only way to pursue the next missions in the game is by defeating powerful bosses that eventually level up your game experience.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Complete the storyline missions

Almost every game offers experience points whenever players complete the quests or missions in the story. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is no exception in this matter. You should never skip important missions that the game introduces you to. The progress in the game automatically enhances XP, which complements the growth of the player level.

Scan Blue Areas in the game

As you journey in the main story, you will encounter some blue areas called Echoes. Your loyal companion BD-1 can be resourceful in scanning these areas, which leads you to earn a decent amount of experience points in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Loot treasure chests

Treasure chests are common in Jedi Survivor; you will find them everywhere in the game. Every crate you loot can grant you some XP and cosmic items. These chests also hold other valuable items like the droid colors and items to upgrade lightsabers.

Obtain Blue Essence Crystals

Blue is a color that symbolizes loyalty, trust, and stability. In effect, finding Blue essence crystals are not an easy nut to crack. However, it is still imperative that you search for them, as each Blue crystal grants a whole Skill Point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. (Although they do not provide direct XP)