Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Essence Locations

Being a Jedi, you can use the Force however you want, but there are ways to increase your adeptness with the Force. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Essence Crystals upgrade your HP, Force, or provide high amounts of XP. You can find these Essence Crystals across the different areas in the game.

Being free upgrade tickets, Essence Crystals are rare and are often well hidden. This guide will help you find all the Essence Crystals currently known in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find Essence Crystals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Essence crystals appear as glowing shards and should be easy to spot from a distance as long as you are looking in the right place. Simply interact with an Essence in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Cal will absorb it, thus gaining upgrades.

Essence Crystal #1 – Health

The first Essence Crystal you get is located directly in your path early on in the game as you progress. The crystal can be found in the Undercity Meats. As you enter the frozen meat lockers where you have to illuminate your way with the lightsaber, look to the left. There will be an opening on the left side where you can spot the shine of the essence crystal which increases your max health.

Essence Crystal #2 – XP

From the starting point of Koboh, get to the Derelict Dam fast travel point. From here, look behind you, and below the main path, you can see a small ledge with a chest on it. Get to the ledge, and from the ledge, you can spot another area just a bit further off.

From the ledge, cling to the rope and do a wall run to get to the crystal in Star Wars Kedi: Survivor.

Essence Crystal #3 – Health

Again, from the Derelict Dam fast travel point, follow the path along the side of the cliff. This path leads you to a boss fight with Gorocco in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Defeat the boss and go through the door behind the boss to get the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #4 – Force

Follow the main path from Derelict Dam fast travel point. On your way to the main objective, you will enter a facility where you encounter Rolling mines. You need to destroy the machine that keeps spawning these mines. Before you destroy the spawner, keep a few mines alive, as you need these.

Destroying the spawner makes a shortcut back to Derelict Dam in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On this shortcut, you need to use these Rolling Mines to blow a hole in the cliff wall next to the elevator and workbench. Get the mines to follow you outside the facility, and then use your force to throw them on the cliff wall to blow it open.

The new path revealed again leads to a Gorocco fight, where you must defeat the boss to get the Essence Crystal and then use the elevator to return.

Essence Crystal #5 – XP

Progress with the main story until you meet the NOC Mosey. After you meet Mosey and the cutscene ends, you can look down the hill from the right side to find a path where some vines lead to a ledge below.

Get to the ledge, and from here, make your way to the cliff on the other side. The cliff you want to reach has an outpost and a meditation point. The Essence Crystal is found on this cliff.

Essence Crystal #6 – Force

Start from Southern Reach Outpost. You must get to the Hunter’s Quarry, another small town near Rambler’s Reach. To get to Hunter’s Quarry, head inside the main building of Southern Reach. Inside, you can find some vines that allow you access to the interior of the building.

Again, you need to fend off a Rolling Mine spawner here. A wall is covered in sludge in the room where the Rolling Mines attack you. Use the force to throw a mine into the wall and blow it open, revealing the path leading to Hunter’s Quarry in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where you find the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #7 – XP

Progress until you get to meet Greez. After you meet Greez, you are tasked to check the Smuggler’s Tunnel. In the tunnel, you can find a small room with Hardshell enemies. Clear the enemies and then look around the room for the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #8 – Force

Clear the Jedi Temple and then return to the Smuggler’s Tunnel. Here, you will meet Zee. Get to the area where the ground collapsed last time; this time, you will find it filled with water. Jump into the water, and follow the light in the water, taking you to the other side of the rubble; here, you can find the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #9 – Health

You get this Essence Crystal after the Forest Array boss fight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Essence Crystal #10 – Force

The crystal is on the Shattered Moon. Keep following the main quest until you reach the large centrifuge machine, where you need to disable the green force field to progress. Here, look on the opposite side of the force field stopping you.

You can spot multiple Shiverpede enemies. Use your grapple hook to get to them and dispatch them quickly. Here, look around for the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #11 – Health

Head back to the point where you collected the 4th Essence Crystal. With your improved gadgets, you can climb the hill to the Riverbed Watch post. On top of the hill are several enemies, along with the Bun haircut and the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #12 – Force

You need to get the Koboh Grinder ability first. Once your BD-1 is upgraded with the Kohob Grinder ability, you must get to the Kohob Spires in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You will get to the area by naturally progressing in the story. Here, you can find a pile of junk blocking a side path. Burn it away using the new ability to get to the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #13 – XP

After completing the Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, you board the Derelict Lucrehulk to get through the swamp. Here, you also unlock the Lift and Slam force power. With the new power, head back to the central area of the swamps.

Here, you find a large door that is locked. Use the new ability to Lift the door to get to the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #14 and 15 – XP, HP

The Lift and Slam ability allow you to access the Massiff boss fight. Defeat the boss to get both the Essence Crystals.

Essence Crystal #16 – XP

On your second canon visit to Shattered Moon, you must get through a room where laser beams are fired. In this section, cross the force field using Merrin’s Charm. Continue through the section until you cross the third force field barrier. Before crossing the last barrier, look for the Essence Crystal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The following Essence Crystal can only be obtained after you have completed most of the game and unlocked all mobility abilities the game offers.

Essence Crystal #17 – Health

Start at the Gorge Crash Site fast travel point. Use the elevator that took you to Mire Terror Beast. Instead of going down all the way, you want to get on the ledge you find as the elevator is descending. From here, you get to a new area where you can find many grapple balloons and a relter.

You need to get through this area by grappling on the balloons to get to the zipline that takes you to the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #18 – Force

Start from the Derelict Dam fast travel point and progress on the main path. You must go to the crashed ship and the Pit Droid. Here, use the Lift ability to move the crashed ship and reveal the path to the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #19 – XP

Again, return to where you found the 4th Essence Crystal by defeating the Gorocco. This time, use the grapple balloon to get to the cliff on the opposite side of the main shortcut path below.

Essence Crystal #20 – Health

In Southern Reach, look for the building with two NPCs hanging out in front of it. The building has a path hidden by a grate that you can lift using the Lift and Slam ability. Below the building is a flooded bunker where you find the Essence Crystal along with a mini-boss.

Essence Crystal #21 – XP

Head to Rambler’s Reach. Here, search for Doma’s Shop in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Behind the shot is a metal shack you must open using your abilities. First, you meet Soont Madas. After the interaction, use the Jedi Mind Trick on Soont to reveal the hidden staircase that leads to the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #22 – XP

In Rambler’s Reach again, look for Soont Madas’s house. Behind the house is another metal door you can open to get to a secret area. Here, use the Orb you get to stay safe from the Koboh Dust.

Here, you need to carry the Orb to the pedestal on the other side of the room and place the Orb on the pedestal to create an opening to progress. Again, carry the Orb through the new path formed so that you stay safe from Kohob Dust. In this new room, you can see the ledge on the other side with the Essence Crystal.

Essence Crystal #23 – Health

The Essence Crystal is found in Swindler’s Wash. It is on top of the pillar above the Bilemaw monster; you need to use wall run to get the maximum height, then jump to the top of the pillar to get the crystal in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.