Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Best Perks Guide

Taking lightsaber combat to a whole new level, Star Wars Jedi Survivor adopts a perk system on top of the typical skill system from the previous game. While skills allow you to perform special skills in combat or provide bonuses like increased health, perks act as passive skills. To get you started with perks, we have compiled a list of all the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor perks we think you should try out.

Best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Unlike skills that are available as soon as you invest a skill point in them, perks in Jedi Survivor need to be equipped first before their effects are available in combat. On top of that, you can only equip a limited number of perks at a time which means you need to be careful of which perks you equip.

There are 25 perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor but some are better than others. Below is our selection of the best perks to use in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor but you are welcome to experiment with your own playstyle.

Resilience

It would be best not to miss this perk, as you will need the resilience perk for most of your time. Resilience perks allow you to block melee attacks by increasing your block meter. To find the resilience perk, you must head to the Jedi Temple and the Chamber of Duality. The resilience perk costs one slot.

Shatter

Shatter is the reverse effect of resilience. It allows you to break enemy defenses and is useful for fighting big enemies. You can find the shatter perk in the cave of Soddom Grottor near Rambler’s Reach. You can also find this if you follow the Find Missing Prospectors Rumor. Carrying this perk in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will cost you two slots.

Wisdom

Wisdom will unlock Cal’s a hidden skill tree abilities and help you level up quickly by earning more XP. The only downside is that you might lose some combat perks if you carry the wisdom perk.

In the early game, you can find this perk in Zee’s Data Disk Decryption. This perk will cost you three perk slots, but it is worth it.

Precision

Precision perk plays a very significant role in boosting your parrying and deflecting abilities. It also increases the stamina damage to the enemies when you deflect their attacks. You can find the Precision perk while playing the Koboh Puzzle on the devastated settlement in Koboh.

Open a cube on the walls with three dots at this location. You will find the orb inside. You have to take it in the Koboh Tuna Beam. Then use the BD1 Koboh Spray in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to burn the matter that is blocking the perk. Carrying this perk will cost you two slots.

Dexterity

This will help you to fight enemies in range. Carrying the dexterity perk will increase the damage given to the enemy by throwing the lightsaber. You can find this perk on the planet Koboh. You have to head into Basalt Rifts on Chamber of Reasons. Carrying this perk will cost you two slots.

Centered

If you hate getting interrupted by enemies when you heal, this perk is for you. The centered perk will allow you to heal without getting interrupted, as the nearby enemies will be staggered.

Also, if you get attacked by multiple enemies, you can use this perk to break their attacks. You can get this perk by defeating the boss on the Shattered Moon in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Carrying this perk will cost you two slots.

Gambler

This is another perk if you are trying to level up fast. The gambler perk is very helpful for farming XP. You can get tremendous XP by killing enemies while carrying this perk. The only downside is that you will lose all XP if you die.

So you should only fight weak enemies while carrying this perk. You can get the gambler perk on the planet Jedha after you defeat the Sutaban Alpha and complete the Crypt of Urhma. This perk will be very costly as this requires four slots.

Fortification

Fortification is another good perk for generating health in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The fortification perk will restore your lost HP due to an enemy attack to a certain amount. You get this perk on Planet Koboh in the region of Forest Array.

Carrying this perk will cost you three slots. You should carry these perks to have great benefits in Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay.