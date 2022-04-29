Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Reportedly Got Pushed To 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was strongly reported to be eying a release around the coming 2022 holiday season. Those release plans have now apparently been pushed further ahead.

In the latest Grubbsnax episode earlier today, host and VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb claimed that publisher Electronic Arts was indeed planning to release Jedi: Fallen Order 2 somewhere in late 2022 but not anymore. The highly anticipated sequel “is for sure now not coming out until 2023”.

Grubb also reiterated that developer Respawn Entertainment has dropped Jedi: Fallen Order 2 for previous-generation consoles. The current-generation only game will just release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles alongside PC.

“It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world when you are in 2023,” said Grubb, “and you’re going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it’s actually okay to get a PS5.”

Electronic Arts previously hinted at a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel while discussing the future of the franchise in an earnings call. The sequel is a given except for its official announcement which remains pending.

That announcement is believed to be coming at the Star Wars Celebration event that takes place in Anaheim, California from May 26 to 29, 2022.

The first Jedi: Fallen Order exceeded all sales expectations by selling more than 10 million copies worldwide within the first six months of its release. If you missed out on the first game, know that it is currently on sale on Steam for just $10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will pick up from where the first game left off. Hence, make sure to use the discounted price to get ready for the sequel.