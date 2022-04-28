Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Will Reportedly Be Current-Gen Only

You might want to secure yourself a current-generation console because Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is apparently going to be current-generation only.

In the latest Game Mess episode earlier today, host and GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb noted that the upcoming Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will only release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles alongside PC.

The first Jedi: Fallen Order received enhancement upgrades for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series just a year back. The native release pushed higher resolution textures and assets and shaped the game to do 4K/30fps on graphics mode and 1440p/60fps on performance mode on both consoles.

It was hence assumed that Jedi: Fallen Order 2 would be cross-generation as well. However, developer Respawn Entertainment is seemingly bringing out every shiny bell and whistle for the sequel, enough that supporting previous-generation versions would perhaps be a mistake.

With current-generation consoles already suffering from supply shortages, Star Wars fans will be a bit disappointed in knowing that they will not be able to enjoy the anticipated sequel on their previous-generation hardware.

There is still ample time to find a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console though, particularly the latter as Xbox Series consoles have been more readily available in recent quarters.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 was previously confirmed by publisher Electronic Arts but remains to be officially announced. That announcement is believed to be coming at the Star Wars Celebration event that takes place in Anaheim, California from May 26 to 29, 2022.

You can expect Respawn Entertainment to show new footage and share new details at Star Wars Celebration next month. However, keep your fingers crossed for the developer to confirm a release date which is speculated to be around the 2022 holiday season.

The first Jedi: Fallen Order exceeded all sales expectations by selling more than 10 million copies worldwide within the first six months of its release. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will pick up from where the first game left off.