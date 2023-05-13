In our Splatoon 2 Sunken Scroll Locations Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about finding all available Sunken Scrolls in the game. These Splatoon 2 Sunken Sea Scrolls are incredibly hard to find which is where this guide comes in.

For more help on Splatoon 2, check out our Sardinium Locations Guide, Best Abilities Guide, & Hero Weapons Guide.

Splatoon 2 Sunken Scroll Locations

Similar to original Splatoon, the game contains numerous of well-hidden documents that expand on the game’s Hero Mode narrative

Area #1 – Tentakeel Outpost

Sunken Sea Scroll #1

You need to shoot the yellow balloon directly behind the first Sardinium platform. Now simply follow the green arrows to find the Sunken Scroll on the raised platform.

Sunken Sea Scroll #2

Location : Lair #1 – Return of the Octarians

This SS is inside an orange crate under a walkway. You need to cross the walkway & use your squid form to pass through a grate – through three squid rings. From there, turn around to follow the path leading to the orange crate on a grate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #3

Location : Lair #2 – Welcome to Octopia

After defeating the Shielded Octotrooper, use your squid form to drop onto the platform below the grate. You should find a Sunken Scroll & a Balloon Fish underneath the grate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #4

Location : Lair #3 – Sunset Octocopter

The SS is located on a tall pillar right next to a launchpad. It basically requires you to use the Dash Track & ink the wall below the Dash Track in order to climb the pillar.

Area #2 – Sunction-Cup Lookout

Sunken Sea Scroll #5

You need to hit the green balloons between Lair #5 & Lair #7 followed by following the green arrows. Use your Hero Shot or Hero Charge to hit the balloons to reach the SS.

Sunken Sea Scroll #6

Location : Lair #4 – Enter the Octohurler

Ink & ride one of the Spreaders previously occupied by an Octohurler to find a secret platform below a launchpad platform to find the SS.

Sunken Sea Scroll #7

Location : Lair #5 – The Octopark

During your ride through the Ride Rail, jump through the squid ring in order to land on a tower. Once there, head to the top of the tower to find the SS inside a crate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #8

Location : Lair #6 – Octozeppelin Invasion

After encountering the Octorpedoes for the first time, find a hidden Ride Rail on the left-hand side & ride it. If you manage to avoid all the incoming Octorpedoes, you should land on a platform directly above the Octorpedo launch tube. One of the crates in the area contains the SS.

Sunken Sea Scroll #9

Location : Lair #7 – Back-Alley Cleanup

Once you’ve successfully cleared the area infested with the Industrial Squee-G & Octobomber, don’t proceed towards the launchpad & head towards a narrow ledge to find a crate with the SS inside.

Sunken Sea Scroll #10

Location : Lair #8 – Spinning Campground

After coming across the horizontal Inkfurlers, head to the small platform on the left-hand side to find the SS inside a crate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #11

Location : Lair #9 – Octoling Strike

This SS is inside a crate hidden behind a Splash Wall.

Area #3 – Beaker’s Depot

Sunken Sea Scroll #12

You need to show the balloon near the base of Lair #10 followed by following the green arrows & shooting balloons until you come across a Propeller near Lair #12. Now follow the green arrow to the last balloon to find the SS behind some crates.

Sunken Sea Scroll #13

Location : Lair #10 – Octoseeker Shakedown

From the platform – with the vault & key – head to the sponges area & drop down onto the three sponges below. From there, head to a hidden platform in order to find a couple of crates & the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #14

Location : Lair #11 – The Floating Garden

On the opposite side of the vault, drop through the cargo net in order to come across a Tentakook on a hidden platform. You need to defeat the Tentakook to grab the SS.

Sunken Sea Scroll #15

Location : Lair #12 – Octo-Resort Spring

This Sunken Scroll is located inside a crate on top of a tall platform, near a launchpad & on top of a Flooder.

Sunken Sea Scroll #16

Location : Lair #13 – Dancing Floors

This SS is located on top of a tower near a couple of Flooders. You basically need to shoot the Grapplink near the entrance to ride a Flooder towards the tower. Once done, ink the wall of the tower & squid-jump onto the wall to find the SS inside a crate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #17

Location : Lair #14 – Parking Garage

As you progress towards the Octosniper, find a hidden platform that contains the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #18

Location : Lair #15 – Octoling Assault

The Sunken Scrolls is inside a locked box on the foam pit near the base of Octolings. You must retrieve one of the two keys in order to open it.

Area #4 – Slimeskin Garrison Scrolls

Sunken Sea Scroll #19

You need to shoot the green balloon followed by following the green arrows & the next balloons. The final balloon is underneath the grate, near Lair #18.

Sunken Sea Scroll #20

Location : Lair #16 – Secret Bowling Alley

From the area where the Kingpin Octoballers fall, continue straight ahead behind the Curling Bomb and reach the platform on the right-hand side to find the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #21

Location : Lair #17 – Octocommander Fortress

The Sunken Scroll is inside an orange crate, near a set of rotating platforms.

Sunken Sea Scroll #22

Location : Lair #18 – Towering Heights

Once you’re done with three Octosnipers, drop down onto a grated platform in order to find the SS inside an orange crate.

Sunken Sea Scroll #23

Location : Lair #19 – The Experimentorium

In order to acquire this Sunken Scroll, you must make it fall by hitting a Splat Switch since you cannot reach it otherwise. In order to access the Splat Switch, you must hit four Grapplinks in the area.

Sunken Sea Scroll #24

Location : Lair #20 – Propellerland

From the platform with the 2nd vault, you need to shoot the Propeller in order to make the lift rise & find a small Splat Switch. You basically need to hit the Splat Switch & walk the walkway to find the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #25

Location : Lair #21 – Octolings Ahoy!

You need to free a Mini Zapfish in order to drop down from a platform & find the Sunken Scroll inside a crate on the yellow grate.

Area #5 – Cephalon HQ Sunken Scrolls

Sunken Sea Scroll #26

You need to head towards the Lair #25 board to shoot the balloon followed by following the green arrows to the next balloons. The final balloon is between Lair #23 & Lair #27. After you see the Sunken Scroll, ink the nearby invisible platforms to acquire it.

Sunken Sea Scroll #27

Location : Lair #22 – Underground Expressway

The Sunken Scroll of the lair is located on an invisible platform, directly underneath the Zapfish.

Sunken Sea Scroll #28

Location : Lair #23 – The Octogalaxy

The Sunken Scroll is located near some Ink Pistons. In order to acquire it, you need to ride a Ride Rail towards the 1st column but enter the squid form to duck under the 1st extending Ink Piston. Once done, leap to the Ride Rail on the right-hand side to come to a small platform with a Shielded Twintacle Octotrooper. After dealing with it, break the nearby crate to acquire the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #29

Location : Lair #24 – Transfer Junction

You need to deal with the Octotroopers on a platform followed by finding a sponge underneath. You basically need to drop onto the sponge below & turn around to find the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #30

Location : Lair #25 – Platform Madhouse

You need to shoot the Splat Switch near the Zapfish’s platform to take a launchpad to a platform with an Octostamp DX. After inking his side, take another launchpad on his back to come to a small platform with a few crates that contain the Sunken Scroll.

Sunken Sea Scroll #31

Location : Lair #26 – Paradise Lanes

From the area where you see multiple Octoballers heading down the lanes, ignore the launchpad & smash the orange crate on a nearby ledge to find the Sunken Scroll.