This Splatoon 2 Gear Guide explains in detail all the gear that is present in the game. We have listed every piece of gear that is available as well as how you will obtain this gear, how to you equip it, and what are the things that you must do before you can actually start buying gear from the merchants.
Gear in Splatoon 2 is actually functional and effects your gameplay and adds and subtracts certain stats based on its quality. Each equipped piece of gear grants your Inkling one main ability and as many as three sub abilities.
If completely outfitted with clothing, shoes, and headgear, your character can potentially go into Ink Battles benefiting from three main abilities and nine sub abilities which is actually what you want to do if you want to win
Splatoon 2 Gear
You will unlock access to the merchants when you reach level 4. Also the stock in every shop is changed on a daily basis so you can check back again if you do not find an item that you need. Their available stock is based on your level. The higher your level, the better the chance of rarer gear appearing.
Main Ability
Each piece of gear has one main ability. The main ability is three times as powerful as a sub ability. Main abilities are static and cannot be changed.
Gear Rarity
The rarity of the gear ranges from one to 3 stars, with one star being the most common and three stars being the rarest. The rarity of gear directly correlates with the number of unlocked sub ability slots it starts with: one-star gear gets only one sub ability slot, two-star gear gets two slots, and three-star gear gets three slots.
Gear Brand
An item’s brand can influence which sub abilities are assigned. All gear in Splatoon 2 is manufactured by a variety of brands. Every brand features unique abilities which include two weighted abilities: a common ability and an uncommon ability.
The common ability is 5 times more likely to appear as a sub ability for that brand when compared to other brands. For example, Ink Saver (Main) is five times more likely to appear on Splash Mob-branded gear, compared to every other brand.
The uncommon ability is half as likely to appear as a sub ability for that brand when compared to other brands. For example, Swim Speed Up is half as likely to appear on Rockenberg-branded gear, compared to every other brand. Cuttlegear and amiibo-branded equipment don’t have common or uncommon abilities; every ability has an equal chance of appearing on these items.
Annaki
- Common Ability: Cold-Blooded
- Uncommon Ability: Special Saver
Enperry
- Common Ability: Sub Power Up
- Uncommon Ability: Ink Resistance Up
Firefin
- Common Ability: Sub Ink Saver
- Uncommon Ability: Ink Recovery Up
Forge
- Common Ability: Special Power Up
- Uncommon Ability: Sub Ink Saver
Inkline
- Common Ability: Bomb Defense Up
- Uncommon Ability: Cold-Blooded
Krak-On
- Common Ability: Swim Speed Up
- Uncommon Ability: Bomb Defense Up
Rockenberg
- Common Ability: Run Speed Up
- Uncommon Ability: Swim Speed Up
Skalop
- Common Ability: Quick Respawn
- Uncommon Ability: Special Saver
Splash Mob
- Common Ability: Main Ink Saver
- Uncommon Ability: Run Speed Up
SquidForce
- Common Ability: Ink Resistance Up
- Uncommon Ability: Main Ink Saver
Takoroka
- Common Ability: Special Charge Up
- Uncommon Ability: Special Power Up
Tentatek
- Common Ability: Ink Recovery Up
- Uncommon Ability: Quick Super Jump
Toni Kensa
- Common Ability: Cold-Blooded
- Uncommon Ability: Sub Power Up
Zekko
- Common Ability: Special Saver
- Uncommon Ability: Special Charge Up
Zink
- Common Ability: Quick Super Jump
- Uncommon Ability: Quick Respawn
Clothing
Visit Jelfonzo at Ye Olde Cloth Shoppe to see what clothing he has in stock. Stocks update every day so check back often to see what is new.
Ye Olde Cloth Shop
|Name
|Ability
|Brand
|Basic Tee
|Quick Respawn
|SquidForce
|White Tee
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|SquidForce
|Black Squideye
|Run Speed Up
|Tentatek
|Black Tee
|Special Power Up
|SquidForce
|Sunny-Day Tee
|Special Charge Up
|Krak-On
|Fugu Tee
|Swim Speed Up
|Firefin
|Mint Tee
|Bomb Defense Up
|Skalop
|Red Vector Tee
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Takoroka
|Blue Peaks Tee
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Inkline
|Sailor-Stripe Tee
|Run Speed Up
|Splash Mob
|White 8-Bit FishFry
|Sub Power Up
|Firefin
|White Anchor Tee
|Ninja Squid
|SquidForce
|Black V-Neck Tee
|Thermal Ink
|SquidForce
|White Deca Logo Tee
|Ink Resistance Up
|Zink
|Half-Sleeve Sweater
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Toni Kensa
|King Jersey
|Respawn Punisher
|Enperry
|Gray 8-Bit FishFry
|Special Charge Up
|Firefin
|White V-Neck Tee
|Special Saver
|SquidForce
|White Urchin Rock Tee
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Rockenberg
|Black Urchin Rock Tee
|Ink Recovery Up
|Rockenberg
|Wet Floor Band Tee
|Swim Speed Up
|Rockenberg
|Squid Squad Band Tee
|Ink Resistance Up
|Rockenberg
|Navy Deca Logo Tee
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Zink
|Mister Shrug Tee
|Ink Resistance Up
|Krak-On
|Chirpy Chips Band Tee
|Cold-Blooded
|Rockenberg
|Hightide Era Band Tee
|Thermal Ink
|Rockenberg
|Black LS
|Quick Super Jump
|Zekko
|Purple Camo LS
|Sub Power Up
|Takoroka
|Navy Striped LS
|Ink Recovery Up
|Splash Mob
|Zekko Baseball LS
|Bomb Defense Up
|Zekko
|White Baseball LS
|Quick Super Jump
|Rockenberg
|Pink Easy-Stripe Shirt
|Quick Super Jump
|Splash Mob
|Inkopolis Squaps Jersey
|Cold-Blooded
|Zink
|Annaki Drive Tee
|Thermal Ink
|Annaki
|Lime Easy-Stripe Shirt
|Ink Resistance Up
|Splash Mob
|Annaki Evolution Tee
|Respawn Punisher
|Annaki
|Yellow Layered LS
|Quick Super Jump
|SquidForce
|Zink Layered LS
|Respawn Punisher
|Zink
|Layered Anchor LS
|Run Speed Up
|SquidForce
|Choco Layered LS
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Takoroka
|Layered Vector LS
|Special Saver
|Takoroka
|Green Tee
|Special Saver
|Forge
|Red Tentatek Tee
|Swim Speed Up
|Tentatek
|Blue Tentatek Tee
|Quick Respawn
|Tentatek
|Shrimp-Pink Polo
|Ninja Squid
|Splash Mob
|Cycle King Jersey
|Bomb Defense Up
|Tentatek
|Slipstream United
|Bomb Defense Up
|Takoroka
|FC Albacore
|Respawn Punisher
|Takoroka
|Berry Ski Jacket
|Special Power Up
|Inkline
|Varsity Jacket
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Zekko
|Black Inky Rider
|Sub Power Up
|Rockenberg
|White Inky Rider
|Special Power Up
|Rockenberg
|Blue Sailor Suit
|Sub Power Up
|Forge
|Squid Satin Jacket
|Quick Respawn
|Zekko
|Chilly Mountain Coat
|Swim Speed Up
|Inkline
|Takoroka Windcrusher
|Cold-Blooded
|Takoroka
|Annaki Blue Cuff
|Special Saver
|Annaki
|Annaki Red Cuff
|Haunt
|Annaki
|Annaki Yellow Cuff
|Quick Respawn
|Annaki
|Matcha Down Jacket
|Ninja Squid
|Inkline
|FA-01 Jacket
|Ink Recovery Up
|Forge
|FA-01 Reversed
|Quick Super Jump
|Forge
|Pullover Coat
|Thermal Ink
|Toni Kensa
|Birded Corduroy Jacket
|Run Speed Up
|Zekko
|Zekko Redleaf Coat
|Haunt
|Zekko
|Eggplant Mountain Coat
|Special Saver
|Inkline
|Zekko Jade Coat
|Respawn Punisher
|Zekko
|B-ball Jersey (Away)
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Zink
|B-ball Jersey (Home)
|Special Saver
|Zink
|Baseball Jersey
|Special Charge Up
|Firefin
|Moist Ghillie Suit
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Forge
|Mountain Vest
|Swim Speed Up
|Inkline
|White King Tank
|Haunt
|Enperry
|Slash King Tank
|Thermal Ink
|Enperry
|Navy King Tank
|Ink Resistance Up
|Enperry
|Retro Sweat
|Bomb Defense Up
|SquidForce
|Reel Sweat
|Special Power Up
|Zekko
|Anchor Sweat
|Cold-Blooded
|SquidForce
|Negative Longcuff Sweater
|Haunt
|Toni Kensa
|Short Knit Layers
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Toni Kensa
|Positive Longcuff Sweater
|Swim Speed Up
|Toni Kensa
|Green-Check Shirt
|Sub Power Up
|Zekko
|Urchins Jersey
|Run Speed Up
|Zink
|Baby-Jelly Shirt
|Bomb Defense Up
|Splash Mob
|Vintage Check Shirt
|Haunt
|Rockenberg
|Logo Aloha Shirt
|Ink Recovery Up
|Zekko
|Shirt & Tie
|Special Saver
|Splash Mob
|Hula Punk Shirt
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Annaki
|Octobowler Shirt
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Krak-On
|Inkfall Shirt
|Special Charge Up
|Toni Kensa
|Crimson Parashooter
|Special Charge Up
|Annaki
|Baby-Jelly Shirt & Tie
|Cold-Blooded
|Splash Mob
|Prune Parashooter
|Ninja Squid
|Annaki
|Dark Urban Vest
|Cold-Blooded
|Firefin
|Yellow Urban Vest
|Haunt
|Firefin
|Camo Zip Hoodie
|Quick Respawn
|Firefin
|Zekko Hoodie
|Ninja Squid
|Zekko
|Shirt with Blue Hoodie
|Special Power Up
|Splash Mob
|Grape Hoodie
|Quick Respawn
|Enperry
|Gray Hoodie
|Sub Power Up
|Skalop
|School Uniform
|Ink Recovery Up
|amiibo
|Samurai Jacket
|Special Charge Up
|amiibo
|Power Armor
|Quick Respawn
|amiibo
|School Cardigan
|Run Speed Up
|amiibo
|Squinja Suit
|Special Saver
|amiibo
|Power Armor Mk I
|Ink Resistance Up
|amiibo
|Splatfest Tee
|Ability Doubler
|SquidForce
|Hero Jacket Replica
|Swim Speed Up
|Cuttlegear
|Armor Jacket Replica
|Special Charge Up
|Cuttlegear
|Hero Hoodie Replica
|Ink Recovery Up
|Cuttlegear
|N-Pacer Sweat
|Thermal Ink
|Enperry
|Navy College Sweat
|Ink Resistance Up
|Splash Mob
|Navy Eminence Jacket
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Enperry
|Neo Octoling Armor
|Haunt
|Cuttlegear
|Null Armor Replica
|Ink Resistance Up
|Cuttlegear
|Octarian Retro
|Respawn Punisher
|Cuttlegear
Head
Flow, at Headspace, sells a variety of hats and other headgear. As with the other gear shops, check in with Flow each day to see what new items she has in stock.
|Name
|Ability
|Brand
|White Headband
|Ink Recovery Up
|SquidForce
|Anglerfish Mask
|Ink Saver (Main)
|SquidForce
|Annaki Beret & Glasses
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Annaki
|B-ball Headband
|Opening Gambit
|Zink
|Black Arrowbands
|Tenacity
|Zekko
|Black FishFry Bandana
|Bomb Defense Up DX
|Firefin
|Blowfish Newsie
|Quick Super Jump
|Firefin
|Classic Straw Boater
|Special Power Up
|Skalop
|Conductor Cap
|Sub Power Up
|Cuttlegear
|Deca Tackle Visor Helmet
|Sub Power Up
|Forge
|Urchins Cap
|Sub Power Up
|Skalop
|Lightweight Cap
|Swim Speed Up
|Inkline
|Takoroka Mesh
|Bomb Defense Up
|Takoroka
|Squidvader Cap
|Special Charge Up
|Skalop
|Camo Mesh
|Swim Speed Up
|Firefin
|Five-Panel Cap
|Comeback
|Zekko
|Backwards Cap
|Quick Respawn
|Zekko
|Cycle King Cap
|Bomb Defense Up
|Tentatek
|King Flip Mesh
|Run Speed Up
|Enperry
|Hickory Work Cap
|Special Power Up
|Krak-On
|Jellyvader Cap
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Skalop
|Bobble Hat
|Quick Super Jump
|Splash Mob
|Striped Beanie
|Opening Gambit
|Splash Mob
|Special Forces Beret
|Opening Gambit
|Forge
|Knitted Hat
|Ink Resistance Up
|Firefin
|Annaki Beret
|Ink Resistance Up
|Annaki
|Retro Specs
|Quick Respawn
|Splash Mob
|Pilot Goggles
|Sub Power Up
|Forge
|Yamagiri Beanie
|Main Power Up
|Inkline
|Zekko Cap
|Opening Gambit
|Zekko
|Zekko Mesh
|Quick Super Jump
|Zekko
|Tinted Shades
|Last-Ditch Effort
|Zekko
|Snorkel Mask
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Forge
|Fake Contacts
|Special Charge Up
|Tentatek
|18K Aviators
|Last-Ditch Effort
|Rockenberg
|Half-Rim Glasses
|Special Power Up
|Splash Mob
|Safari Hat
|Last-Ditch Effort
|Forge
|Camping Hat
|Special Power Up
|Inkline
|Octo Tackle Helmet Deco
|Bomb Defense Up DX
|Forge
|Octoglasses
|Last-Ditch Effort
|Firefin
|Blowfish Bell Hat
|Ink Recovery Up
|Firefin
|Bamboo Hat
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Inkline
|Straw Boater
|Quick Super Jump
|Skalop
|Bucket Hat
|Special Saver
|SquidForce
|Patched Hat
|Cold-Blooded
|Skalop
|Studio Headphones
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Forge
|Noise Cancelers
|Quick Respawn
|Forge
|Squidfin Hook Cans
|Ink Resistance Up
|Forge
|FishFry Visor
|Special Charge Up
|Firefin
|Sun Visor
|Sub Power Up
|Tentatek
|Takoroka Visor
|Quick Super Jump
|Takoroka
|Bike Helmet
|Ink Recovery Up
|Skalop
|Visor Skate Helmet
|Last-Ditch Effort
|Skalop
|MTB Helmet
|Tenacity
|Zekko
|Hockey Helmet
|Cold-Blooded
|Forge
|Paintball Mask
|Comeback
|Forge
|Skull Bandana
|Special Saver
|Forge
|Painter’s Mask
|Cold-Blooded
|SquidForce
|Annaki Mask
|Opening Gambit
|Annaki
|Squid Facemask
|Ink Saver (Main)
|SquidForce
|Firefin Facemask
|Run Speed Up
|Firefin
|King Facemask
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Enperry
|Squash Headband
|Special Saver
|Zink
|Tennis Headband
|Comeback
|Tentatek
|Soccer Headband
|Tenacity
|Tentatek
|Squid Hairclip
|Swim Speed Up
|amiibo
|Samurai Helmet
|Quick Super Jump
|amiibo
|Power Mask
|Bomb Defense Up
|amiibo
|Squid Clip-Ons
|Opening Gambit
|amiibo
|Squinja Mask
|Quick Respawn
|amiibo
|Power Mask Mk I
|Ink Resistance Up
|amiibo
|Hero Headset Replica
|Run Speed Up
|Cuttlegear
|Armor Helmet Replica
|Tenacity
|Cuttlegear
|Hero Headphones Replica
|Quick Respawn
|Cuttlegear
Shoes
Bisk, over at Shella Fresh, has plenty of footwear to choose from. Stock is rotated daily, so check back daily to find that item that you are looking for.
|Name
|Ability
|Brand
|Cream Basics
|Special Saver
|Krak-On
|White Seahorses
|Ink Recovery Up
|Zink
|Amber Sea Slug Hi-Tops
|Drop Roller
|Tentatek
|Annaki Arachno Boots
|Swim Speed Up
|Annaki
|Annaki Habaneros
|Sub Power Up
|Annaki
|Annaki Tigers
|Special Power Up
|Annaki
|Strapping Whites
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Splash Mob
|Strapping Reds
|Ink Resistance Up
|Splash Mob
|Suede Gray Lace-Ups
|Ink Recovery Up
|Zekko
|Suede Marine Lace-Ups
|Ink Resistance Up
|Zekko
|Suede Nation Lace-Ups
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Zekko
|LE Soccer Shoes
|Ink Resistance Up
|Takoroka
|Sunny Climbing Shoes
|Special Saver
|Inkline
|Birch Climbing Shoes
|Special Charge Up
|Inkline
|Red Hi-Horses
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Zink
|Purple Hi-Horses
|Special Power Up
|Zink
|Hunter Hi-Tops
|Ink Recovery Up
|Krak-On
|Gold Hi-Horses
|Run Speed Up
|Zink
|Mawcasins
|Ink Recovery Up
|Splash Mob
|Mint Dakroniks
|Drop Roller
|Zink
|Black Dakroniks
|Cold-Blooded
|Zink
|Piranha Moccasins
|Stealth Jump
|Splash Mob
|White Norimaki 750s
|Swim Speed Up
|Tentatek
|Black Norimaki 750s
|Special Charge Up
|Tentatek
|Sunset Orca Hi-Tops
|Drop Roller
|Takoroka
|Black & Blue Squidkid V
|Special Saver
|Enperry
|Red & Black Squidkid IV
|Special Charge Up
|Enperry
|Blue & Black Squidkid IV
|Quick Super Jump
|Enperry
|Gray Sea-Slug Hi-Tops
|Bomb Defense Up
|Tentatek
|Orca Hi-Tops
|Special Saver
|Takoroka
|Pink Trainers
|Sub Power Up
|Tentatek
|Orange Arrows
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Takoroka
|Neon Sea Slugs
|Ink Resistance Up
|Tentatek
|Purple Sea Slugs
|Run Speed Up
|Tentatek
|Crazy Arrows
|Stealth Jump
|Takoroka
|Black Trainers
|Quick Respawn
|Tentatek
|Canary Trainers
|Quick Super Jump
|Tentatek
|Yellow-Mesh Sneakers
|Cold-Blooded
|Tentatek
|Arrow Pull-Ons
|Drop Roller
|Toni Kensa
|Athletic Arrows
|Object Shredder
|Takoroka
|Banana Basics
|Bomb Defense Up DX
|Krak-On
|Red-Mesh Sneakers
|Special Power Up
|Tentatek
|Oyster Clogs
|Run Speed Up
|Krak-On
|Choco Clogs
|Quick Respawn
|Krak-On
|Neon Delta Straps
|Sub Power Up
|Inkline
|Black Flip-Flops
|Object Shredder
|Zekko
|Snow Delta Straps
|Swim Speed Up
|Inkline
|Blueberry Casuals
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Krak-On
|Snowy Down Boots
|Quick Super Jump
|Tentatek
|Squid-Stitch Slip-Ons
|Bomb Defense Up DX
|Krak-On
|Plum Casuals
|Object Shredder
|Krak-On
|Trail Boots
|Ink Recovery Up
|Inkline
|Pro Trail Boots
|Ink Resistance Up
|Inkline
|Moto Boots
|Quick Respawn
|Rockenberg
|Blue Moto Boots
|Ink Resistance Up
|Rockenberg
|Acerola Rain Boots
|Run Speed Up
|Inkline
|Punk Whites
|Special Charge Up
|Rockenberg
|Hunting Boots
|Bomb Defense Up
|Splash Mob
|Punk Blacks
|Cold-Blooded
|Rockenberg
|Blue Slip-Ons
|Sub Power Up
|Krak-On
|White Kicks
|Swim Speed Up
|Rockenberg
|Cherry Kicks
|Stealth Jump
|Rockenberg
|Roasted Brogues
|Bomb Defense Up
|Rockenberg
|Kid Clams
|Special Power Up
|Rockenberg
|Smoky Wingtips
|Object Shredder
|Rockenberg
|School Shoes
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|amiibo
|Samurai Shoes
|Special Power Up
|amiibo
|Power Boots
|Ink Saver (Main)
|amiibo
|Fringed Loafers
|Cold-Blooded
|amiibo
|Squinja Boots
|Swim Speed Up
|amiibo
|Squink Wingtips
|Quick Respawn
|Rockenberg
|Steel Greaves
|Object Shredder
|amiibo
|Power Boots Mk I
|Bomb Defense Up
|amiibo
|Hero Runner Replicas
|Quick Super Jump
|Cuttlegear
|Armor Boot Replicas
|Ink Saver (Main)
|Cuttlegear
|Hero Snowboots Replicas
|Ink Saver (Sub)
|Cuttlegear