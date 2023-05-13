This Splatoon 2 Gear Guide explains in detail all the gear that is present in the game. We have listed every piece of gear that is available as well as how you will obtain this gear, how to you equip it, and what are the things that you must do before you can actually start buying gear from the merchants.

Gear in Splatoon 2 is actually functional and effects your gameplay and adds and subtracts certain stats based on its quality. Each equipped piece of gear grants your Inkling one main ability and as many as three sub abilities.

If completely outfitted with clothing, shoes, and headgear, your character can potentially go into Ink Battles benefiting from three main abilities and nine sub abilities which is actually what you want to do if you want to win

For more help on Splatoon 2, check out our Sunken Sea Scrolls Locations Guide, Sardinium Locations Guide, and Special Weapons Guide.

Splatoon 2 Gear

You will unlock access to the merchants when you reach level 4. Also the stock in every shop is changed on a daily basis so you can check back again if you do not find an item that you need. Their available stock is based on your level. The higher your level, the better the chance of rarer gear appearing.

Main Ability

Each piece of gear has one main ability. The main ability is three times as powerful as a sub ability. Main abilities are static and cannot be changed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gear Rarity

The rarity of the gear ranges from one to 3 stars, with one star being the most common and three stars being the rarest. The rarity of gear directly correlates with the number of unlocked sub ability slots it starts with: one-star gear gets only one sub ability slot, two-star gear gets two slots, and three-star gear gets three slots.

Gear Brand

An item’s brand can influence which sub abilities are assigned. All gear in Splatoon 2 is manufactured by a variety of brands. Every brand features unique abilities which include two weighted abilities: a common ability and an uncommon ability.

The common ability is 5 times more likely to appear as a sub ability for that brand when compared to other brands. For example, Ink Saver (Main) is five times more likely to appear on Splash Mob-branded gear, compared to every other brand.

The uncommon ability is half as likely to appear as a sub ability for that brand when compared to other brands. For example, Swim Speed Up is half as likely to appear on Rockenberg-branded gear, compared to every other brand. Cuttlegear and amiibo-branded equipment don’t have common or uncommon abilities; every ability has an equal chance of appearing on these items.

Annaki

Common Ability : Cold-Blooded

: Cold-Blooded Uncommon Ability : Special Saver

Enperry

Common Ability : Sub Power Up

: Sub Power Up Uncommon Ability : Ink Resistance Up

Firefin

Common Ability : Sub Ink Saver

: Sub Ink Saver Uncommon Ability : Ink Recovery Up

Forge

Common Ability : Special Power Up

: Special Power Up Uncommon Ability : Sub Ink Saver

Inkline

Common Ability : Bomb Defense Up

: Bomb Defense Up Uncommon Ability : Cold-Blooded

Krak-On

Common Ability : Swim Speed Up

: Swim Speed Up Uncommon Ability : Bomb Defense Up

Rockenberg

Common Ability : Run Speed Up

: Run Speed Up Uncommon Ability : Swim Speed Up

Skalop

Common Ability : Quick Respawn

: Quick Respawn Uncommon Ability : Special Saver

Splash Mob

Common Ability : Main Ink Saver

: Main Ink Saver Uncommon Ability : Run Speed Up

SquidForce

Common Ability : Ink Resistance Up

: Ink Resistance Up Uncommon Ability : Main Ink Saver

Takoroka

Common Ability : Special Charge Up

: Special Charge Up Uncommon Ability : Special Power Up

Tentatek

Common Ability : Ink Recovery Up

: Ink Recovery Up Uncommon Ability : Quick Super Jump

Toni Kensa

Common Ability : Cold-Blooded

: Cold-Blooded Uncommon Ability : Sub Power Up

Zekko

Common Ability : Special Saver

: Special Saver Uncommon Ability : Special Charge Up

Zink

Common Ability : Quick Super Jump

: Quick Super Jump Uncommon Ability : Quick Respawn

Clothing

Visit Jelfonzo at Ye Olde Cloth Shoppe to see what clothing he has in stock. Stocks update every day so check back often to see what is new.

Ye Olde Cloth Shop

Name Ability Brand Basic Tee Quick Respawn SquidForce White Tee Ink Saver (Sub) SquidForce Black Squideye Run Speed Up Tentatek Black Tee Special Power Up SquidForce Sunny-Day Tee Special Charge Up Krak-On Fugu Tee Swim Speed Up Firefin Mint Tee Bomb Defense Up Skalop Red Vector Tee Ink Saver (Main) Takoroka Blue Peaks Tee Ink Saver (Sub) Inkline Sailor-Stripe Tee Run Speed Up Splash Mob White 8-Bit FishFry Sub Power Up Firefin White Anchor Tee Ninja Squid SquidForce Black V-Neck Tee Thermal Ink SquidForce White Deca Logo Tee Ink Resistance Up Zink Half-Sleeve Sweater Ink Saver (Sub) Toni Kensa King Jersey Respawn Punisher Enperry Gray 8-Bit FishFry Special Charge Up Firefin White V-Neck Tee Special Saver SquidForce White Urchin Rock Tee Ink Saver (Main) Rockenberg Black Urchin Rock Tee Ink Recovery Up Rockenberg Wet Floor Band Tee Swim Speed Up Rockenberg Squid Squad Band Tee Ink Resistance Up Rockenberg Navy Deca Logo Tee Ink Saver (Main) Zink Mister Shrug Tee Ink Resistance Up Krak-On Chirpy Chips Band Tee Cold-Blooded Rockenberg Hightide Era Band Tee Thermal Ink Rockenberg Black LS Quick Super Jump Zekko Purple Camo LS Sub Power Up Takoroka Navy Striped LS Ink Recovery Up Splash Mob Zekko Baseball LS Bomb Defense Up Zekko White Baseball LS Quick Super Jump Rockenberg Pink Easy-Stripe Shirt Quick Super Jump Splash Mob Inkopolis Squaps Jersey Cold-Blooded Zink Annaki Drive Tee Thermal Ink Annaki Lime Easy-Stripe Shirt Ink Resistance Up Splash Mob Annaki Evolution Tee Respawn Punisher Annaki Yellow Layered LS Quick Super Jump SquidForce Zink Layered LS Respawn Punisher Zink Layered Anchor LS Run Speed Up SquidForce Choco Layered LS Ink Saver (Sub) Takoroka Layered Vector LS Special Saver Takoroka Green Tee Special Saver Forge Red Tentatek Tee Swim Speed Up Tentatek Blue Tentatek Tee Quick Respawn Tentatek Shrimp-Pink Polo Ninja Squid Splash Mob Cycle King Jersey Bomb Defense Up Tentatek Slipstream United Bomb Defense Up Takoroka FC Albacore Respawn Punisher Takoroka Berry Ski Jacket Special Power Up Inkline Varsity Jacket Ink Saver (Sub) Zekko Black Inky Rider Sub Power Up Rockenberg White Inky Rider Special Power Up Rockenberg Blue Sailor Suit Sub Power Up Forge Squid Satin Jacket Quick Respawn Zekko Chilly Mountain Coat Swim Speed Up Inkline Takoroka Windcrusher Cold-Blooded Takoroka Annaki Blue Cuff Special Saver Annaki Annaki Red Cuff Haunt Annaki Annaki Yellow Cuff Quick Respawn Annaki Matcha Down Jacket Ninja Squid Inkline FA-01 Jacket Ink Recovery Up Forge FA-01 Reversed Quick Super Jump Forge Pullover Coat Thermal Ink Toni Kensa Birded Corduroy Jacket Run Speed Up Zekko Zekko Redleaf Coat Haunt Zekko Eggplant Mountain Coat Special Saver Inkline Zekko Jade Coat Respawn Punisher Zekko B-ball Jersey (Away) Ink Saver (Sub) Zink B-ball Jersey (Home) Special Saver Zink Baseball Jersey Special Charge Up Firefin Moist Ghillie Suit Ink Saver (Sub) Forge Mountain Vest Swim Speed Up Inkline White King Tank Haunt Enperry Slash King Tank Thermal Ink Enperry Navy King Tank Ink Resistance Up Enperry Retro Sweat Bomb Defense Up SquidForce Reel Sweat Special Power Up Zekko Anchor Sweat Cold-Blooded SquidForce Negative Longcuff Sweater Haunt Toni Kensa Short Knit Layers Ink Saver (Main) Toni Kensa Positive Longcuff Sweater Swim Speed Up Toni Kensa Green-Check Shirt Sub Power Up Zekko Urchins Jersey Run Speed Up Zink Baby-Jelly Shirt Bomb Defense Up Splash Mob Vintage Check Shirt Haunt Rockenberg Logo Aloha Shirt Ink Recovery Up Zekko Shirt & Tie Special Saver Splash Mob Hula Punk Shirt Ink Saver (Main) Annaki Octobowler Shirt Ink Saver (Main) Krak-On Inkfall Shirt Special Charge Up Toni Kensa Crimson Parashooter Special Charge Up Annaki Baby-Jelly Shirt & Tie Cold-Blooded Splash Mob Prune Parashooter Ninja Squid Annaki Dark Urban Vest Cold-Blooded Firefin Yellow Urban Vest Haunt Firefin Camo Zip Hoodie Quick Respawn Firefin Zekko Hoodie Ninja Squid Zekko Shirt with Blue Hoodie Special Power Up Splash Mob Grape Hoodie Quick Respawn Enperry Gray Hoodie Sub Power Up Skalop School Uniform Ink Recovery Up amiibo Samurai Jacket Special Charge Up amiibo Power Armor Quick Respawn amiibo School Cardigan Run Speed Up amiibo Squinja Suit Special Saver amiibo Power Armor Mk I Ink Resistance Up amiibo Splatfest Tee Ability Doubler SquidForce Hero Jacket Replica Swim Speed Up Cuttlegear Armor Jacket Replica Special Charge Up Cuttlegear Hero Hoodie Replica Ink Recovery Up Cuttlegear N-Pacer Sweat Thermal Ink Enperry Navy College Sweat Ink Resistance Up Splash Mob Navy Eminence Jacket Ink Saver (Main) Enperry Neo Octoling Armor Haunt Cuttlegear Null Armor Replica Ink Resistance Up Cuttlegear Octarian Retro Respawn Punisher Cuttlegear

Head

Flow, at Headspace, sells a variety of hats and other headgear. As with the other gear shops, check in with Flow each day to see what new items she has in stock.

Name Ability Brand White Headband Ink Recovery Up SquidForce Anglerfish Mask Ink Saver (Main) SquidForce Annaki Beret & Glasses Ink Saver (Main) Annaki B-ball Headband Opening Gambit Zink Black Arrowbands Tenacity Zekko Black FishFry Bandana Bomb Defense Up DX Firefin Blowfish Newsie Quick Super Jump Firefin Classic Straw Boater Special Power Up Skalop Conductor Cap Sub Power Up Cuttlegear Deca Tackle Visor Helmet Sub Power Up Forge Urchins Cap Sub Power Up Skalop Lightweight Cap Swim Speed Up Inkline Takoroka Mesh Bomb Defense Up Takoroka Squidvader Cap Special Charge Up Skalop Camo Mesh Swim Speed Up Firefin Five-Panel Cap Comeback Zekko Backwards Cap Quick Respawn Zekko Cycle King Cap Bomb Defense Up Tentatek King Flip Mesh Run Speed Up Enperry Hickory Work Cap Special Power Up Krak-On Jellyvader Cap Ink Saver (Sub) Skalop Bobble Hat Quick Super Jump Splash Mob Striped Beanie Opening Gambit Splash Mob Special Forces Beret Opening Gambit Forge Knitted Hat Ink Resistance Up Firefin Annaki Beret Ink Resistance Up Annaki Retro Specs Quick Respawn Splash Mob Pilot Goggles Sub Power Up Forge Yamagiri Beanie Main Power Up Inkline Zekko Cap Opening Gambit Zekko Zekko Mesh Quick Super Jump Zekko Tinted Shades Last-Ditch Effort Zekko Snorkel Mask Ink Saver (Sub) Forge Fake Contacts Special Charge Up Tentatek 18K Aviators Last-Ditch Effort Rockenberg Half-Rim Glasses Special Power Up Splash Mob Safari Hat Last-Ditch Effort Forge Camping Hat Special Power Up Inkline Octo Tackle Helmet Deco Bomb Defense Up DX Forge Octoglasses Last-Ditch Effort Firefin Blowfish Bell Hat Ink Recovery Up Firefin Bamboo Hat Ink Saver (Main) Inkline Straw Boater Quick Super Jump Skalop Bucket Hat Special Saver SquidForce Patched Hat Cold-Blooded Skalop Studio Headphones Ink Saver (Main) Forge Noise Cancelers Quick Respawn Forge Squidfin Hook Cans Ink Resistance Up Forge FishFry Visor Special Charge Up Firefin Sun Visor Sub Power Up Tentatek Takoroka Visor Quick Super Jump Takoroka Bike Helmet Ink Recovery Up Skalop Visor Skate Helmet Last-Ditch Effort Skalop MTB Helmet Tenacity Zekko Hockey Helmet Cold-Blooded Forge Paintball Mask Comeback Forge Skull Bandana Special Saver Forge Painter’s Mask Cold-Blooded SquidForce Annaki Mask Opening Gambit Annaki Squid Facemask Ink Saver (Main) SquidForce Firefin Facemask Run Speed Up Firefin King Facemask Ink Saver (Sub) Enperry Squash Headband Special Saver Zink Tennis Headband Comeback Tentatek Soccer Headband Tenacity Tentatek Squid Hairclip Swim Speed Up amiibo Samurai Helmet Quick Super Jump amiibo Power Mask Bomb Defense Up amiibo Squid Clip-Ons Opening Gambit amiibo Squinja Mask Quick Respawn amiibo Power Mask Mk I Ink Resistance Up amiibo Hero Headset Replica Run Speed Up Cuttlegear Armor Helmet Replica Tenacity Cuttlegear Hero Headphones Replica Quick Respawn Cuttlegear

Shoes

Bisk, over at Shella Fresh, has plenty of footwear to choose from. Stock is rotated daily, so check back daily to find that item that you are looking for.