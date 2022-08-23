Marvel’s Spider-Man Spectrograph Puzzle Solutions

Tired of all the swinging around and looking to do something else for a change? Try solving the Spectrographs available at the lab in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Spectrographs are sort of like pattern puzzles where you have to combine different fragments presented on the left side to match the pattern created at the center. These are often the combination of 1 to 3 fragments – though they may themselves require additive or reductive parts to control the strength of the lines visible along its length.

How To Unlock Spectrograph Puzzles

Spectrographs, along with Circuit Puzzles, will become available to you after you complete the “My OTHER Other Job” quest.

Although you’ll only come across a few of them first, the rest will become available as you progress through the game, particularly after act 3.

Not only are the Spectrographs a fun challenging activity, but they also offer decent rewards, including bonus XP and Research Tokens.

Spectrograph Puzzle Solutions

Material Candidate Test: B62

Material Candidate Test: C06

Material Candidate Test: L37

Material Candidate Test: P12

Material Candidate Test: R80

Material Candidate Test: S12

Material Candidate Test: V13

Material Candidate Test: V77

Material Candidate Test: X23

Material Candidate Test: X09

Spectrographs Rewards

You will receive a good amount of XP for completing every Spectrograph puzzle. However, completing the Material Candidate Test: V77 will earn you a Research Token as well.