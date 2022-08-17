Marvel’s Spider-Man Research Station Locations Guide

Research Stations are some of the side activities that you can complete in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. These are basically short missions that reward Spider-Man with Research Tokens.
While Research Stations are completely optional, you will have to eventually unlock all of them. That is because every Research Station becomes a fast travel point after completion.
The following guide will point out the locations and requirements of every Oscorp Research Station in Spider-Man Remastered.
How To Unlock Oscorp Research Stations
The Oscorp Research Stations are unlocked when you complete the “Harry’s Passion Project” mission. Some stations, however, are only available after some specific upgrades are obtained.
Visiting each Oscorp Research Station will earn you 1 Research Token. Whereas, visiting all Research Stations in a single area will award you with 2 Research Tokens and 100 XP.
Oscorp Research Station Locations
There are a total of 17 Oscorp Research Stations in Spider-Man Remastered. They are all spread across different regions of the city.
While many of the Research Stations only require you to visit them in order to get the reward, some of them have some additional requirements in order to be unlocked.
- Harlem
- Upper West Side
- Upper East Side
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Midtown
- Greenwich
- Chinatown
- Financial District
Harlem
Location #1: Ventilate the Problem
Requirement: None
Location #2: Shaking Harlem
Requirement: You must unlock the “Ground Strike” skill.
Location #3: Visibly Shaken
Requirement: None
Upper West Side
Location #1: Spider-Bot
Requirement: None
Location #2: Lightning Rod
Requirement: You must complete all activities at the Research Station.
Upper East Side
Location #1: Dive and Dash
Requirement: None
Hell’s Kitchen
Location #2: Vaccinate the Fish
Requirement: None
Location #1: Snapping Up Smog
Requirement: None
Midtown
Location #1: Reboot Times Square
Requirement: None
Location #2: Pigeon Vaccine
Requirement: None
Location #3: Chemical Leak
Requirement: None
Location #4: Data Chain
Requirement: None
Greenwich
Location #1: Hiding in the Crowd
Requirement: None
Chinatown
Location #1: Under Pressure
Requirement: None
Location #2: Smog Alert
Requirement: None
Financial District
Location #1: Bacteria Buddies
Requirement: None
Location #2: Cell Tower Frequency
Requirement: You must unlock the Electric Web by completing the “Wheels Within Wheels” mission.