Marvel’s Spider-Man Research Station Locations Guide

Research Stations are some of the side activities that you can complete in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. These are basically short missions that reward Spider-Man with Research Tokens.

While Research Stations are completely optional, you will have to eventually unlock all of them. That is because every Research Station becomes a fast travel point after completion.

The following guide will point out the locations and requirements of every Oscorp Research Station in Spider-Man Remastered.

How To Unlock Oscorp Research Stations

The Oscorp Research Stations are unlocked when you complete the “Harry’s Passion Project” mission. Some stations, however, are only available after some specific upgrades are obtained.

Visiting each Oscorp Research Station will earn you 1 Research Token. Whereas, visiting all Research Stations in a single area will award you with 2 Research Tokens and 100 XP.

Oscorp Research Station Locations

There are a total of 17 Oscorp Research Stations in Spider-Man Remastered. They are all spread across different regions of the city.

While many of the Research Stations only require you to visit them in order to get the reward, some of them have some additional requirements in order to be unlocked.

Harlem

Location #1: Ventilate the Problem
Requirement: None

Location #2: Shaking Harlem
Requirement: You must unlock the “Ground Strike” skill.

Location #3: Visibly Shaken
Requirement: None

Upper West Side

Location #1: Spider-Bot
Requirement: None

Location #2: Lightning Rod
Requirement: You must complete all activities at the Research Station.

Upper East Side

Location #1: Dive and Dash
Requirement: None

Hell’s Kitchen

Location #2: Vaccinate the Fish
Requirement: None

Location #1: Snapping Up Smog
Requirement: None

Midtown

Location #1: Reboot Times Square
Requirement: None

Location #2: Pigeon Vaccine
Requirement: None

Location #3: Chemical Leak
Requirement: None

Location #4: Data Chain
Requirement: None

Greenwich

Location #1: Hiding in the Crowd
Requirement: None

Chinatown

Location #1: Under Pressure
Requirement: None

Location #2: Smog Alert
Requirement: None

Financial District

Location #1: Bacteria Buddies
Requirement: None

Location #2: Cell Tower Frequency
Requirement: You must unlock the Electric Web by completing the “Wheels Within Wheels” mission.

