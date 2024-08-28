6 Best Spider Man: Miles Morales Skills

Remember the old saying, with great power comes great responsibility? Well, it’s time for you to own the responsibility and give Spider-Man: Miles Morales an interesting gameplay with selected skills. Though this will be difficult, you’ll easily wipe down waves of enemies with the right skills.

As you level up your character, you earn skill points that help you unlock these skills. But with so many skills, here are the best ones you must equip in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

6. Web Cocoon Bomb

How to Use the Skill: Hold L1 + R1 together to take down stealth-cocooned enemies and web up nearby ones.

Once you reach level 13, you’ll get the Web Cocoon Bomb skill using 1 skill point. This is a camouflage skill that is useful for thinning out crowds and targeting enemies that have been taken out by a perch takedown into other foes. This skill is perfect for instantly knocking out enemies into nearby surfaces.

5. Payback

How to Use the Skill: After a perfect dodge, immediately press Triangle for an instant takedown.

This combat-type skill in Spider-Man: Miles Morales requires you to complete combat challenges 1.0 and 2.0. The good thing is that this skill can be acquired earlier in the game and upgraded further in the later game. This skill is a defensive ability that can take down an armed opponent after perfectly dodging a bullet.

4. Gunslinger

How to Use the Skill: Press and hold Triangle to yank and throw guns blended with bio-electric power.

Being a higher-level combat skill that causes an explosion impact while stunning and knocking down enemies. When you get to level 10, invest in a skill point to get this skill, and you won’t be disappointed by its strong crowd-controlling tools and enemy-disarming methods. Pair this skill with other venom skills to wipe out waves of enemies together.

3. Web Yank Opportunist

How to Use the Skill: Press and hold Triangle to perform Venom Yank after a Melee Combo or Venom Attack.

Web Yank Opportunist is another early-game combat skill unlocked at level 2 at the cost of 1 skill point. This skill adds extra power and boosts your character’s basic combos. Using Web Yank, you can pull back enemies by knocking them down with a venom kick. To top off the combo, use venom shock to make the combo stronger.

2. Venom Dash Launcher

How to Use the Skill: Hit Cross when landing on an enemy while Venom Dash performs Venom Jump, throwing enemies in the air.

This venom skill can be unlocked at level 11 with 1 skill point. This skill improves Spider-Man’s Venom Dash ability while dealing with higher AoE damage. Moreover, you can directly link Venom Dash to Venom Jump without requiring additional Venom. A tip would be to use Venom Shock at the end of the ability to knock out enemies before they land on the ground.

1. Point Launch Boost

How to Use the Skill: Press Cross when zipping to a point to boost the Point Launch distance.

Point Launch Boost is, so far, the most used skill by every player. The skill is unlocked after Traversal Challenge 1.0. Though it does not give much help during combat, it does speed up traversal from a well-timed point launch. This means you can zip around the city quickly now.