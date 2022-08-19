How To Change The Time Of Day In Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered features a beautiful open world that unfortunately does not support a dynamic day/night cycle.

That being said, you do have the option to manually change the time of day and the weather to suit your mood.

The following guide will explain how to play with the time and weather in Spider-Man Remastered.

How To Change The Time & Weather

The first and most important thing to note is that you will only be able to access the time-changing feature after finishing the main storyline. For whatever reason, you will not make it rain without beating the game.

“Harry’s Passion Project” is a mission that gets unlocked as part of the main storyline. Completing this mission will give you access to a number of Research Stations spread all over the map.

Each Research Station location acts as a side activity because you can complete its mini-task for Research Tokens which can be spent on upgrades.

When you have cleared and taken over a Research Station, you will unlock a fast travel point. Enter the Research Station and you will see a control panel (a kind of tablet) on the counter.

Approach the control panel and press the “Triangle” button to open up the control panel settings. You will be shown the current time and weather. That as well as the option to change the time to either day, sunset, or night.

Day: You will swing across New York City as the first rays of sunlight fall on the buildings.

Sunset: You will begin just as the day is ending and a dark, blue sky is taking over for an atmospheric build-up.

Night: This is probably the most popular time setting players for. Not only is the moon in the sky, but all of New York City also lights up. There is nothing more beautiful to see than the traffic lights below as you swing across.

Once you have chosen a setting, a short loading screen will come forth. Wait for it to finish and then walk out to see the city changed.

Once again, even though you will be able to access Research Stations early on, you will not be able to change the time of day without beating the main story.

Also, selecting the night mode changes the weather conditions to make it rain in Spider-Man Remastered. That is just another reason why this setting is so popular.