In this South Park: The Fractured but Whole Artifacts Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about Artifacts in South Park: The Fractured but Whole, their uses, and how to acquire them in the game.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Artifacts

A lot of the readers will not be aware of how to utilize the Artifacts properly and where you can easily find them. This guide does both of them for you and explains Artifacts in detail.

How to Get Artifacts

The game features a combat system like the one that is found in Final Fantasy Tactics and other tactical RPGs rather than traditional RPGs.

The equipment system is also very important to stress you might over your opponent and Artifacts are the primary source of might for you.

There are a lot of ways to get Artifacts in the game, one of them is to receive them as rewards for completing missions, another one is to buy them around town as they usually sell for 20 to 40 dollars.

You can also craft Artifacts from recipes that you find across the town by completing objectives or searching for them. New artifact slots are gained as you level up so remember to level up your character.

Minor

Minor Artifacts have two subtypes; Collectible Artifacts and Crafted Artifacts.

Collectible Artifacts

Junior Coon Friend Gyro

Obtained from the mission Birth of a Coon Friend.

Wasteland Velocitor

Loot from the bag hidden in a snow pile located next to Bebe’s House.

Armageddon Leaf

Defeat the Sixth Graders in the mission Rise of the Fourthies.

Pride of Nippopolis

Bring down the item down to the floor inside the master bedroom of Kyle’s House with Snap N Pops, then loot it.

Anarchic Receptor

Randomly dropped by Chaos Kids after defeating them in a battle. Note: This artifact is only available on Day 1 in-game.

Chromatic Corruptor

Randomly dropped by Raisins Girls after defeating them in a battle. Note: This artifact is only available on Day 1 in-game.

Repulsor Vial

Randomly dropped by Sixth Graders after defeating them in a battle. Note: This artifact is only available on Day 1 in-game.

Compendium of Chests

Loot it from one of the drawers of the mayor’s office inside South Park City Hall.

Vitality Chalice

The Raisins Girls in the mission Mosquito in a Honey Pot.

Terrorizing Blade

Defeat Mr. Daniels in the mission Operation: Just ‘Cause.

Hate Forge

Defeat the rednecks in the mission The Talk.

Purity Bond

Defeat the priests in the mission A Touch of Faith.

Amulet of Contemplation

Loot from the chest located inside the passcode protected storage room inside South Park Church.

Precarious Penetrator

Open the bathtub pipe with Snap N Pops inside the bathroom of Big Gay Al’s House, then drop the plunger into the bathtub. Collect it once it has floated above the water inside the bathtub.

Sonic Fecalizer

Purchase it from any General Vendor store.

Flask of Orgasmic Power

Purchase it from any Food Vendor store.

Mouth of Malice

Purchase it from Photo Dojo.

Vessel of Bacchus

Defeat Beer Drunk Randy in the mission A Randy Mystery.

Bedazzling Orb

Loot it from the chest located near the entrance of the management office inside Peppermint Hippo.

Reaming Rod of Gargantua

Purchase it from the bar inside Peppermint Hippo.

Alien Probe Mk. II

Obtained from the DLC Relics of Zaron.

Wreath of Elf Ears

Obtained from the DLC Relics of Zaron.

Hoops of Wonder

Randomly dropped by Raisins Girls after defeating them in a battle. Note: This artifact is only available on Day 2 in-game.

Ego Blaster

Randomly dropped by Sixth Graders after defeating them in a battle.

Probability Scrambler

Randomly dropped by Chaos Kids after defeating them in a battle.

Dreidel of Vengeance

Defeat Kyle’s mom and Human Kite 2 in the mission Alternate Universes Collide Again.

Banner of Exile

Defeat the guard and his backups in the mission Operation: Blind Justice.

Shield of the Shining Eagle

Complete the missions Operation: Just ‘Cause, and Operation: Blind Justice.

Mischievous Rhombus

Randomly dropped by Raisins Girls after defeating them in a battle.

Molting Sack

Randomly dropped by Crab People after defeating them in battle.

Sanity Siphon

Defeat the bums of SoDoSoPa in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Continuum Enforcer

Enter the warehouse next to where the shining mask is seen on the floor inside U-Stor-It. Inside the warehouse, destroy the large clock by exploding the fireworks box situated next to it, then drag the ladder all the way to the left. Climb it up and loot it from the bag at the very left in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Diabolic Inscription

Defeat General Disarray in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Trinity of Reflection

Inside a warehouse which contains a moat of electrified water in U-Stor-It. Activate Timefart Pause and loot it from a bag across the moat in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Agonizer of Gaia

Defeat the batch of Chaos minions fortified with baseball launcher turrets in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Cybernaut

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Uncanny Idol

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Bag of Retching

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Cosmic Enigma

Loot it from the bag located in Kenny’s Garage.

Capricious Cube

Randomly dropped by Chaos Kids after defeating them in a battle.

Wicked Wobbler

Randomly dropped by Gentrified Bums after defeating them in a battle.

Fan of Contractual Protection

Randomly dropped by Ninjas after defeating them in a battle.

Chains of the Huffy

Randomly dropped by Sixth Graders after defeating them in a battle.

Oculus Grifter

Randomly dropped by Crooked Cops after defeating them in a battle.

Goblet of Supreme Crunk

Defeat the pimp and his two hoes in the mission The Big Beatdown.

Shat-o-Caster

Purchase it from D-Mobile.

Emblem of Brutality

Purchase it from the vending machine in the break room of the Park County Police station starting from when you play The Thin White Line and onwards. You can additionally purchase it from the vending machine basement area before fighting Shub Niggurath and which you’ll be unable to access once The Thin White Line is completed.

Scroll of 1000 Winds

Defeat the Ninjas in the mission The Invitation. Note: This artifact cannot be obtained anywhere else if you decide to pay off to Mr. Kim during the selection cut scene in the mission.

Seal of Freedom

Complete the mission The Samaritan Agenda.

Horns of the Deplorable

Defeat the rednecks in the mission Always Bet on Chaos.

Idol of Inappropriate Touching

Complete the mission Scavenger Hunt: The Headshot Job.

Hyper Glass

Defeat the crooked cops at the holding cells area of Park County Police station in the mission The Thin White Line.

Infectious Encryptor

Loot from the bag inside the holding cell with the faulty door in the mission The Thin White Line.

Song of the Drunk Knight

Loot from a bag inside the evidence room at Park County Police station in the mission The Thin White Line.

Necrotic Scroll

Randomly dropped by Gentrified Bums after defeating them in a battle.

Insidious Agenda

Randomly dropped by Raisins Girls after defeating them in a battle.

Butterfly Effector

Randomly dropped by Chaos Kids after defeating them in a battle.

Pussy of Fortune

Randomly dropped by Ninjas after defeating them in a battle.

Ebony Reaper

Randomly dropped by Crooked Cops after defeating them in a battle. Note: This artifact only can be obtained if The New Kid is created as a black person.

CryptoCon

Randomly dropped by Sixth Graders after defeating them in a battle.

Crustacean Modulator

Randomly dropped by Crab People after defeating them in a battle.

Necronomicon

Defeat Shub-Niggurath in the mission The Thin White Line.

Ebony Volumizer

Obtained from Morgan Freeman on Day 3 in-game.

Chromatic Charm

Obtained from Call Girl in the mission (You Can) Call on Me.

Heavy Hand of Deception

Defeat Mitch Conner in the mission To Catch a Coon.

SphincterPlex

Defeat the first batch of mutated Sixth Graders in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Festive Verse

Defeat the Woodland Critters in the mission Farts of Future Past.

Elven Relic

Defeat King Douchebag in the mission Farts of Future Past.

Crafted Artifacts

Hidden Blade (+1, +2, +3)

Obtained from the “Assassin Pack” reward from Ubisoft Club.

Tachyon Matrix (+1, +2, +3)

Obtained from the “Gadget-Lover Pack” reward from Ubisoft Club.

Crystal Capacitor (+1, +2, +3)

Obtained from the “Gadget-Lover Pack” reward from Ubisoft Club.

Kinetic Sigil (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe given by Morgan Freeman.

Virtuous Clockwork (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe given by Morgan Freeman.

Tome of Cunning (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe purchased from the Coon Store.

Idol of Vitality (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe purchased from the Coon Store.

Divine Amplifier (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe found in a bag hidden behind a snow pile by the left side of Craig’s House.

Girding Chains (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe found in a bag located near South Park Town Square.

Scarab of R’Lyeh (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained after defeating the Raisins Girls in the alley during the mission Medicinal Fried Fiasco.

Abyssal Timepiece (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained after looting from a chest inside a warehouse in U-Stor-It during the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Skull of Sundering (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe purchased from the Coon Store.

Prismatic Eye (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained from a pouch blasted out of the bathtub with Sandblaster at the upper floor of Main Street Offices.

Necro Clamps (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained from a chest inside the garage of Kenny’s House.

Infernal Glyphs

Craft from the recipe obtained from a bag located on a truck where a bunch of Chaos Kids can be seen guarding it inside U-Stor-It during the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Spire of Domination

Craft from the recipe obtained from defeating Mitch Conner in the mission To Catch a Coon.

Major

Major Artifacts also have two subtypes; Collectible Artifacts and Crafted Artifacts.

Collectible Artifacts

Platinum Coon Friend Gyro

Obtained when the first Major Artifact slot is unlocked after increasing The New Kid’s Hero Rank.

Nether Talisman

Defeat Red Wine Drunk Randy in the mission The Bowels of the Beast.

Urn of Deception

Loot from the storage room located at the far right end of the backstage area inside Peppermint Hippo.

Effigy of the Moon

Loot from the chest located above Photo Dojo.

NeoConomicon

Loot from the chest located on the upper floor inside South Park Elementary.

Gourd of Hipstering

Loot from the chest located above Steed at Kenny’s House.

Harvester of Fognl

Break the satellite dish located above the construction office at South Park Mall, then loot it.

Aural Disruptor

Purchase it from the vending machines located inside U-Stor-It during the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Metabolic Furnace

Purchase it from any Food Vendor store. Note: This artifact will be only available for sale starting from Day 2 in-game.

Magnum Dynamo

Purchase it from any General Vendor store.

Flute of Prophecy

Break the cracks on the bottom right corner inside the garage of Craig’s House by exploding the propane tank stored inside it, then loot it from the opening.

Fuse of High Tolerance

Break the “BEER” neon sign inside the living room of Kenny’s House with Snap N Pops, then loot it once it has dropped on the floor.

Astral Thumper

Inside the Freedom Pals base, drag the toy car out from its parking spot located next to the Training Room, then loot it from the floor.

Luminous Enigma

Loot it from the bag located inside the garage of Jimmy’s House. Note: You will need the Sandblaster ability to gain access looting it.

Ring of Engorgement

Loot it from the safe inside the master bedroom of Butter’s House. Note: You will need the Haywire ability to gain access looting it.

Gentrifying Text

Loot it from the bag located on the first level floor at the SoDoSoPa ruins behind Kenny’s House.

Scuzzlebutt Paw

Purchase it from Jimbo’s Guns.

Shard of the Beast

Break the purple marble Peppermint Hippo statue inside the management office of the Peppermint Hippo, then collect it on the floor.

Gluten Necrometer

Purchase it from any Food Vendor store.

Pup o’ War

Purchase it from any General Vendor store.

Crack’d Beholder

Blast into the pipe located next to a bathtub at the upper floor of Main Street Offices (where Mrs. Testaburger is located), then loot it from a pouch which will later drop on the floor.

Pedo Saber

Purchase it from any Food Vendor store.

Okama Dreambox

Purchase it from any General Vendor store.

Energizing Codex

Defeat Doctor Timothy in the mission The Thin White Line.

Plasma Analizer

Loot from the bag by the side corridor, inside the lab area where Jasper the mutated ape Sixth Grader is seen caged in a room during the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Sentient Cyst

Defeat Mutant Human Kite 2 in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Crafted Artifacts

Cosmic Clasps (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe found in a bag located near Stark Pond’s South.

Optic Penetrator (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe found in a bag located near South Park Genetic Engineering Ranch.

Masteroid (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe purchased from the Coon Store.

Berserker Wheel (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained after defeating Professor Chaos in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos, or purchased from the Coon Store.

Elder Maw (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained after escaping the senior citizens in the mission The Samaritan Agenda, or purchased from the Coon Store.

Oracle of the Deviant (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained after defeating the rednecks in the mission Always Bet on Chaos, or purchased from the Coon Store.

Nuclear Vessel

Craft from the recipe found in Kevin Stoley’s room. All parts are in his house.

Tantalum Accelerator (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained from a bag just outside of the holding cells by the second floor of the police station in the mission The Thin White Line.

Annihilation Overthruster (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained from a tool chest between the second and third floor stairway of the police station in the mission The Thin White Line.

Dazzling Dervish (+1, +2, +3, +4)

Craft from the recipe obtained from a bag behind two lab canisters in the wrecked lab room, where a mutant Sixth Grader can be seen killing a research personnel in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Epic Artifacts

Epic Artifacts have two subtypes; Collectible Artifacts and Peculiar Artifacts.

Collectible Artifacts

Coon Commando Gyro

Obtained when the first Epic Artifact slot is unlocked after increasing The New Kid’s Hero Rank.

Vainglorious Scepter

Rewarded when the title Master Influencer is achieved in the Character Sheet.

Chamber of Ultimate Inflation

Loot from the safe inside the management office of the Peppermint Hippo.

Jar of Life

Loot from the fridge inside Kenny’s House.

Golden Taco

Defeat Morgan Freeman inside Freeman’s Tacos.

Tumbler of Erupting Youth

Defeat Jared in the mission The Thin White Line.

Cloven Heirloom

Defeat the second batch of mutated Sixth Graders in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Fanatic Visage

The mission Scavenger Hunt: The Headshot Job.

Big Bang Boy Buttress

Complete the mission Scavenger Hunt: The Yaoi Project.

Triumph of the Heart

Complete the mission Therapy Wars.

Danger Gyro

Complete the Ultra challenge set for the reward in the DLC Danger Deck.

Amaze Ball

Complete the Ultra challenge set for the reward in the DLC Danger Deck.

Avenging Nezumi

Complete the Ultra challenge set for the reward in the DLC Danger Deck.

Skull of Sick Burning

Loot it from the chest located inside the treasure area of Black Bart’s Cave in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Goblet of Po’Zur

Crack open the bat-shaped pinata inside the VIP room of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Resonator of Souls

At the area behind the man-made cliff inside Casa Bonita, head to the top floor where there will be a wooden beam supported by construction tape. Activate Timefart Pause, then throw Snap N Pops onto both ends of the beam. Collect it from the guitar case once the beam has fallen flat on the floor below in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Gatekeeper of R’lyeh

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Time Reamer

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk

Lightning Rod

Purchase with arcade tickets inside the video arcade of Casa Bonita in the DLC from Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Gore Sack

Loot it from the backpack at the right of the tents on the Indian burial grounds in the DLC Bring the Crunch.

Shark Mating Whistle

Catch the Tardicaca Freshwater Shark for the first time from the dynamite fishing mini-game in the DLC Bring the Crunch.

Trailblazing Totem

Complete the side mission Native Heritage in the DLC Bring the Crunch.

Supreme Fist of Chaos

Defeat Professor Chaos in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Peculiar Artifacts

Dream Catcher

Craft from the recipe found on the second rightmost tent on the Indian burial grounds in the DLC Bring the Crunch.

Sash of Ultimate Merit (+1, +2, +3, +4, +5 +6)

Obtained after earning the first merit badge from the available side missions in the DLC Bring the Crunch,each upgrade requires a new badge.

DNA Strands

DNA Strands are special kinds of artifacts.

High Pain Threshold

Obtained from the mission CLASSIfied.

Inhuman Accuracy

Obtained from the mission CLASSIfied.

Mutant Strength

Obtained from the mission CLASSIfied.

Maximum Jersey

Defeat Kyle’s mom and Human Kite 2 in the mission Alternate Universes Collide Again.

Pheromone Infusion

Defeat the Raisins Girls in the mission Medicinal Fried Fiasco.

Mellowed Pain Receptors

Defeat Towelie in the mission Medicinal Fried Fiasco.

Judgmental Rush

Defeat the rednecks in the mission The Talk 2: The Gendering.

Adrenal Overload

Defeat the guard and his backups in the mission Operation: Blind Justice.

Empathy Surge

Defeat the Freedom Pals in the mission Civil War 2: Playtime’s Over.

Primal Aggression

Defeat the bums of SoDoSoPa in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

The Ginger Sense

Defeat General Disarray in the mission The Hundred Hands of Chaos.

Subderman Mutation

Defeat King Crab and the Crab People in the mission (You Can) Call on Me.

Crack Baby Rage

Loot from the chest located on the upper floor of Main Street Offices (where Mrs. Testaburger is located).

Pimp Strength

Defeat the pimp and his two hoes in the mission The Big Beatdown.

Ungodly Strength

Defeat Shub-Niggurath in the mission The Thin White Line.

Gorilla Toughness

Defeat the first batch of mutated Sixth Graders in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Homicidal Tendencies

Loot from the glass cabinet inside the side corridor, inside the lab area where Jasper the mutated ape Sixth Grader is seen caged in a room during the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Raging Hormones

Defeat the second batch of mutated Sixth Graders in the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Tactical Genius

Loot from the glass cabinet inside the room where The New Kid’s mother is seen incapacitated during the mission The Many Asses of Dr. Mephesto.

Nanobot Chassis

Complete the challenge set for the reward in the DLC Danger Deck.

Touch of Youth

Defeat Corey Haim in the DLC From Dusk till Casa Bonita.

Psychotic Episode

Defeat Nathan in the DLC Bring the Crunch.

Alien Evolution

Defeat the Zarganor in the DLC Bring the Crunch.