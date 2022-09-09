How To Defeat Ash (Subway Line 14) In Soul Hackers 2

No enemy is hard to take down, as long as you are fully prepared for the battle. Once you gain knowledge about the enemy, what are they weak against, and what types of attacks they will launch at you only then you can prepare a flawless battle strategy. To prepare you for your fight against Ash in Soul Hackers 2 in the Subway Line 14 area, we have put together this guide.

Where to find Ash

Ash is an old companion of your newly found teammate Saizo and they are not particularly a fan of each other so we must take her down. You will find yourself face-to-face with ash while exploring Subway Line 14 and tracking down Mangetsu.

This is when you will face her and her two demons whom she will summon during the fight. The fight won’t be as easy as one might think but that is why we are here so we can prepare ourselves for the battle ahead.

Ash attack types and weakness

Ash is not the only enemy that you will be facing during this battle but along with her, you will also be facing two of her demon one of whom she will summon at the start of the fight and the second one a little later down the line.

Ash is weak against Force while her demon Night Lilim is weak against Ice. Finally, the second demon, Drake Basilisk is weak against Physical and Ice.

The main boss – Ash, features the following attack types.

Attack: will inflict Gunfire on either you or one of your teammates.

will inflict Gunfire on either you or one of your teammates. Flame Shot: will inflict Fire on either you or one of your teammates.

will inflict Fire on either you or one of your teammates. Blackout: will inflict Gunfire on you as well as your teammates.

will inflict Gunfire on you as well as your teammates. Summon: Ash will summon a demon.

Ash will summon a demon. Accelerate: +1 Action Count for Ash

+1 Action Count for Ash Ashes to Ashes: will inflict heavy Almighty damage to either you or your teammates with the risk of increasing ailment damage if they are afflicted.

The primary demon – Night Lilim features the following attack types.

Bewitching Gaze: will do an attack that will inflict Ruin to either you or one of your teammates and will also inflict Daze.

will do an attack that will inflict Ruin to either you or one of your teammates and will also inflict Daze. Frolic: will do an attack that will inflict Ruin to you or all of your teammates and will also inflict Daze.

The secondary demon – Drake Basilisk features the following attack types.

Demonic Gaze: will do an attack that will inflict Ruin to either you or one of your teammates and will also inflict Dread.

How to defeat Ash in Soul Hackers 2

As soon as you start the battle, you will face Ash and her primary demon, Night Lilim. In the start, Ash will be a bit slower and won’t be using her full arsenal of attacks.

Once her health drops down to 75%, the fight will pause and there will be a cutscene. After the cut scene, Ash will unleash her full potential and will start using all of her attacks.

After the cutscene, the fight will start again, and be sure to have healed because this is where things will start to get rough. Ash will start using her Ashes-to-Ashes ability which is going to cause some pretty serious damage to your teammates.

As soon as she hits one of your teammates with the Almighty damage, heal them immediately so they can continue fighting because most probably they will be on the brink of death.

Ash’s demons are somewhat annoying because no matter how many times you kill them, Ash will summon them again so it’s best to put all your focus on Ash so you can finish the fight as soon as possible.

Ash is weak against Force so be sure to use every Force attack you can to deal as much damage, as quickly as possible. You don’t have to deplete 100% of her health, because she will die as soon as she reaches 25% health.

Stay consistent with your attacks and don’t make haste because that isn’t going to get you anywhere. Being patient is the way to go in this battle. Hold your ground, heal your teammates, and the victory shall be yours.