Soul Calibur 6 Moves List Guide – Command List for All Characters

There are around 20 characters available to play with in Soul Calibur 6 upon release and our Soul Calibur 6 Moves List Guide will be taking you through each and every single one of them so that you can understand what you need to do in order to be successful.

Soul Calibur 6 Moves List

Before we dive into the moves of each character, we will go ahead and look at the “Key” which will illustrate what each of the buttons does.

After that, we will look at the recommended moves of each character one by one because each character is different and has different playstyles.

The actual move system of the character is not that complex and does not use as many buttons as there are on a modern controller. The game is simple enough for it to be played without having to use the triggers and the bumpers.

Let us go ahead and see the moves for all of the characters one by one.

Key



RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU... PS4/Xbox One In-Game Command Action Square / X A Horizontal Attack Triangle / Y B Vertical Attack Circle / B K Kick X / A G Block QCF Quarter-Circle Forward Roll Forward from Down QCB Quarter-Circle Back Roll Back from Down Down-Forward Diagonal Down-Forward N/A Down-Back Diagonal Down-Back N/A

Geralt

Normal

Forward +B, B

Back + K, K

Forward, Forward + B, B

Down-Back + A, A

Forward, Forward + A, B (for Quen Sign, then press B during Quen Sign)

Soul Charge

Down-Forward + A,A,A (keep tapping A rapidly)

Forward + A,B,B

Any Direction + A+B

Lethal Hit Counters

Back + B – When opponent has his soul charge active.

Down-Back + A, B – Opponent needs to have full soul charge gauge.

Up, Up or Down, Down + A – When avoiding a horizontal attack.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Forward + A,B

Down-Forward, Down-Forward + B & Forward + B,B (hold the second B)

Groh

Normal

Forward, Forward + A, A

Forward, Forward + B, B

Forward + A+B (Press Forward after for Avenger Draw)

Down + A+B

Forward + B, B (Press Forward after for Avenger Draw, then A for another attack)

Soul Charge

Down-Back + A, K

Down-Forward + B, B

B+K, Forward + A

Lethal Hit Counters

Down, Down + B – When opponent misses a vertical attack.

Back, Back + A – When repelling a vertical attack.

Back + B – Hit an opponent in his back.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Forward + B, B

Forward, Forward + K & Up + B+K & Down-Forward + B

Ivy

Normal

Back + B

Forward + A, A

Forward, Forward + Hold A

Down + A+G

Forward + B, Hold A (for Serpent’s Embrace), A, A

Soul Charge

Forward + B, B

Forward, Forward + K, K

Forward + A, A (During Serpent’s Embrace)

Lethal Hit Counters

A, A

Down + B+K – When opponent is crouched.

Back, Back + B – When an opponent misses a high attack.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Hold B

Down, Down + Hold B & Up + B+K

Kilik

Normal

B, B, B

Forward + B, B

QCF + A, B, K

QCF + A (press Back after the attack for a Back Parry)

Down-Back + A

Forward, Forward + B (press Forward after the attack for a Back Parry)

Soul Charge

Forward, Forward + A+B

Back + B, B, B, K

Forward, Forward + B+K

Lethal Hit Counters

Down, Down or Up, Up +Hold B – Punishing a whiffed (missed) attack

Back + B – After a successful Guard Impact

Back + A – Every fourth time this attack hits

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Forward + B, A

While Standing Up After Crouching, B & Forward + B, B & Forward + K

Maxi

Normal

B, K

Back + B, B, K

Forward, Forward + A+B (Hold to transition into Behind Lower)

Down+A+B

Soul Charge

Forward + A+B

A+B (during Right Cross)

A, A+B (during Night Outer)

Lethal Hit Counters

Back, Back + B – When opponent misses high attack.

Down-Forward + A – Counters Guard Crush attack.

B (during Behind Lower) – After seven stars rebirth.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & B, B

Down-Forward, Down-Forward + B & K, K

Mitsurugi

Normal

Forward + A, A

Forward, Forward + B, B

Forward, Forward + A, A

Down-Back + B, B

Forward + B, B & A+B

Soul Charge

Down-Back + K, B, B

Down, Down + B, B

Down-Forward + B, B

Lethal Hit Counters

Down, Down + A – When opponent misses an attack.

Down-Forward + B – When an opponent is blocking and crouching.

While Rising After a Crouch, B, Down + B – Must connect as a counter hit.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & QCF + B

Forward, Forward + Hold B & A, A & B

Nightmare

Normal

Forward, Forward + A, A

Forward + K

Back +K, B

Down-Back + A (Press Forward for Grim Stride)

Forward, Forward + Hold B, A

Soul Charge

Forward + B, B, B

Forward, Forward + K, K

QCF + A, A

Lethal Hit Counters

Forward + K – When opponent is using Soul Charge.

While getting up, B – In the middle of an attack.

A, B During Night Side Hold (fast timing) – When an opponent misses.

Combos

Back + A & Back + K, K

Forward, Forward + Hold B, B & B

Siegfried

Normal

Forward + A, A (Hold Forward + A for Side Hold)

Forward + B, B (Hold Forward +B for Chief Hold)

Forward, Forward + B

Down-Back + A, A

A+B, K

Soul Charge

Forward, Forward + K, B

Back + A+B, B

A, A (during Night Side Hold)

Lethal Hit Counters

A, G, A (fast input) – After blocking an attack.

Forward + A+G – When guard gauge is low.

Combos

Down-Forward + Hold B & K, K

Down-Back + Hold B & K

Sophitia

Normal

Back + A, A, A

Forward, Forward + A

QCF + B (Follow with B using precise timing for extra damage)

Down-Back + A, A

Back, Back + A, Forward, A, A

Soul Charge

B, B, B, B

QCF + A, A, B

Back, Back + A, B

Lethal Hit Counters

Down-Back + Hold K – When opponent misses a Guard Impact.

Back, Back + B – After Guard Impact.

Forward, Forward + A+G – After using Guard Impact 5 times.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Back + A+B

Forward, Forward + B & Down, Down + B, A, K

Taki

Normal

A, A, A

Forward + B, B

Forward + A+B (Press Back to enter Possession)

Forward, Forward + A+G

Back + B, A (Press Back to enter Possession)

B (during Possession)

Soul Charge

Forward + A, B, B, B, B

Forward, Forward + A, A, A+B

Lethal Hit Counters

Forward, Forward + B – At close range.

Forward +B+K – When an opponent misses a high attack.

B+K (during Possession) – When an opponent misses.

Combos

Down-Forward + B, B+K & A+G while doing Stalker

Up, Up or Down, Down + B & A, A, K

Xianghua

Normal

Forward + A, A

Forward + B, A

Forward, Forward + A, B, A (hold to activate Silent Xia Sheng)

Forward + B, A

Back + A (hold to activate Silent Xia Sheng)

Soul Charge

Forward + K, B, B

A, A, B, B

Forward, Forward + A+B, B

Lethal Hit Counters

A+B – During Silent Xia Sheng.

Back + A+B – When repelling an attack.

While Crouching, Down-Forward+K – When an opponent in Air.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Forward + K, A (Hold A to perform a Bea Her Hua)

While Crouching, Down-Forward + B & Down-Forward + B+K, K

Yoshimitsu

Normal

Forward + A, B

B, B, B

Forward + B, B, A+B

Down-Back + B, A

Back + B

While Standing Up After Crouching, A, A+B (requires 1/4 meter)

Up + B+K (Dragon Fly Stance)

Soul Charge

Down-Forward + A, A

Back + A, A+B

B, B, B, B during Dragon Fly Stance

Lethal Hit Counters

Forward + A – Absorb opponent Soul Gauge at least 10 times.

B, B, B – When Soul Charge gauge is full.

Forward, Forward + B+K – When they miss a low attack

Combos

Down-Forward + Hold B & A

Up, Up or Down, Down + B & Forward +K

Zasalamel

Normal

Forward, Forward + A

Forward + K (casts curse)

Back, Forward + B, B (after curse)

Down-Back + B, B (after curse)

Forward + A, A, Forward + K

Soul Charge

A+B

Down-Forward A, K, B

A+G

Lethal Hit Counters

Forward + B, B – You have to hit an opponent from afar.

Forward + K – Hit an opponent when they are on the low attack.

Forward, Forward + B – You must hit when opponent Soul Gauge is empty.

Combos

Down-Forward + B & Forward + B, B

Forward, Forward + A & Forward + K

Cervantes

Normal

Right, Right + B

Right + A, A

A, Right

Soul Charge

A + B

B (tap)

Down-Forward, Down-Forward + B, B

Combos

Down-Forward + B, Up + A + B, Down + A + B