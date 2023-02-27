If you are a beginner playing Sons of the Forest and have no idea how to survive in the ominous environment of the forest, then you are at the right place. Our Sons of the Forest tips and tricks will help to deal with the scary cannibals, save the game, heal Kelvin, and much more.

As a beginner, you might face difficulties progressing through the game if you don’t know the basic tips and tricks, so we have compiled some fantastic tips to get started.

Sons of the Forest beginner tips to know

Build your Camp near a river

Setting up your camp near a river is excellent because your water resource is beside you. It is quite a beneficial spot to set up your camp at. Moreover, the river view suits the sight more than it does at other places. To find a river’s nearby location, use GPS in your inventory.

Stow up healing items

In Sons of the Forest, finding painkillers and meds is often tedious. Keeping many of them is an excellent practice, as you will need them frequently throughout the gameplay. The irksome cannibals, the changing weather, and their starving conditions can make your poor body injured enough to need some healing.

You will need items like Fireweed, Marrow, and Horsetail to make the healing recipes. You can get these items in the Spawning area at the beginning of the game or in places like tribal areas, caves, and suitcases.

Aloe Vera is a rare item that comes in handy and can be found at water reservoirs and the river.

Take care of Kelvin

Press D, and you can tell kelvin to get sticks, rocks, blogs, etc. He is a resourceful companion for you. He can do all that for you if you ask him to get fish or cut some sticks for constructing shelters. You must protect him at all costs for these reasons.

You can simply ask your companion i.e., kelvin, to gather supplies for you, which is often convenient. What is beneficial about him gathering supplies for you? This saves you time because he is like another character helping you gather what you need.

Do not waste ammo in Sons of the Forest

It is very unlikely that you may find a lot of ammo at the starting phases of the Sons of the Forest. As it is a survival game, you will need ammunition in many instances and places. Make wise use of the available ammunition and do not utilize it until and unless it becomes unavoidable for you to do so.

Another tip in Sons of the Forest is saving arrows and slugs for later usage in bows and shotguns instead of wasting the on minor targets.

Use your Backpack to access items instantly

All of the materials in inventory, including cannibal body parts, food, meds, etc., are placed inside your inventory in good shape. Players can tap on the inventory to access these items and materials.

However, pressing and holding the inventory key will make this task quick. You can now quickly access all your backpack items without looking inside the inventory.

Avoid engaging with locals at the start

Engaging with the locals in your starting days of the game is not the best strategy for survival. First, get used to the game environment, and interact with the locals only when it becomes unavoidable.

Even if you get engaged, make sure to have some weapon like a Spear or Bow and Arrow to take care of them.

Store food for winters

The game resources, including logs, food, and construction items, get rare as soon as the winter season arrives. For this very reason, you must store vast quantities of these items to use them on the cold nights of the winter season. This is a crucial Sons of the Forest tip for you to follow.