How To Craft Bow And Arrows In Sons Of The Forest

The problem with modern-day weapons like the Shotgun and the Revolver is that their ammunition is hard to find in Sons of the Forest. Hence, you are going to rely more on craftable weapons like Bow and Arrows.

The ancient Bow has terrific range and most importantly gives you the opportunity for stealth kills. Since the island is home to all sorts of dangers, you do not want to attract unnecessary attention.

Furthermore, crafting Arrows is easy in the game since its components can be found all over the island.

Having the Sons of the Forest Bow and Arrows in your inventory is important. They will help you deal with hostiles as well as hunt animals for food.

How to craft a bow in Sons of the Forest

To craft any item in Sons of the Forest, you need to head toward the Inventory Mat which can be accessed by pressing “I” on the console. Within the inventory mat, you have your materials on one side and the mat on the other.

To craft a Sons of the Forest bow, you need to drag and combine the items mentioned below on the Inventory Mat:

Duct Tape x1

Rope x1

Stick x2

The material to craft does not come in stock in your inventory and must have to acquire them one by one.

While wandering through the forest in Sons of the Forest, several Sticks can be found lying on the ground. If not, you can also make Sticks by cutting the trees or bushes.

To acquire Rope, you need to head towards the plane crash site and look for suitcases that will have Cloth in them. Once you have 7 cloth items, you can combine them in the inventory mat for Rope.

Meanwhile, Rope can also be found inside the cannibal villages. Lastly, Duct Tape is a rare item that can be found near the plane crash site or near your spawning point.

How to craft arrows in Sons of the Forest

What good is a bow without an arrow therefore you need to craft them. To craft an arrow, you need to head toward the Inventory Mat and combine the items mentioned below:

Feathers x2

Small Rocks x4

Sticks x2

Similar to the bow, you also need to acquire material for the arrow to craft. Sticks can be acquired by cutting down trees or bushes in the forest. For the Feathers, you need to explore the forest and look for a bird.

Once you have your eyes on one, attack it using the weapon as soon as it’s on the ground. The Feathers will then be floating in the air after it’s been killed and can be collected by pressing “E” on the console.

To acquire Small Rocks, you need to head toward the beach and there will be plenty of them to collect. Now that you have your materials in the inventory, head toward the inventory mat and combine them by pressing the cog icon.

Similarly, instead of regular arrows, you can also craft several different types of Sons of the Forest arrows.

Starting off with Bone Arrows that can be crafted by adding 5 Bones to the existing recipe. To get your hands on Bones, you need to find and burn a human body using a lighter. Hang around the cannibal camp to pick any Cannibal target to burn.

Fire Arrows are flammable arrows in Sons of the Forest that can be crafted by adding 1 Cloth and 1 Booze to the existing recipe.

Likewise, Poison Arrows can be crafted by adding Snow Berries, Twin Berries, and Jack Mushrooms to the existing recipe. The Snowberries can be found on the Snowberries Bushes and the same goes for the other two items.