How To Build A Sled In Sons Of The Forest

There are a lot of high points on the island that you can scale to either get a better view or discover caves and camps in Sons of the Forest. The rather fun-inducing Sled helps you get back down the hill by sliding all the way instead of tracking the long way around.

The Sled returns from the original game but do take note that you can no longer haul multiple logs using a Sled. That mechanic has been removed from the sequel.

There really is no other point to have a Sons of the Forest Sled but to slide downhill to save time. In some instances though, that will help you escape cannibals and mutants.

How to build a Sled

You cannot craft a Sled by combining items on your inventory mat. What you are going to need is access to a 3D Printer. Thankfully, there are a few located on the island that you should probably locate as quickly as possible.

Crafting items from the 3D printer will require Printer Resin as raw material. For the Sled, however, you need 1000 Printer Resin. If you have not already used the 3D Printer, the stock one comes equipped with 850 Resin.

The rest of the Printer Resin required to craft the sled can be found along the shelf. If you did not get lucky with the shelve, there are several hidden places like underground labs where the Printer Resin can be found.

Once you have the 1000 Printer Resin required to craft Sled, head over to the 3D Printer computer. From that computer, scroll through the menu to find Sled. Once you have located Sled from the menu, you can print it by pressing the “E” key on the console.

How to use the Sled in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, you can ride the Sled on the river or slide it down the mountainside. To use the Sled, you first need to equip it by pressing the Left Mouse Button (LMB).

If you are getting down the steep slope, you will most likely get damage from the free fall. For that reason, you can use the Sled to easily slide it down the hill at great speed.