How To Get And Use Coins In Sons Of The Forest

In a situation where you find yourself surrounded by cannibals, you can either throw a Molotov to set groups of enemies on fire or a deadly Time Bomb in Sons of the Forest. If you are leaning toward the latter, you are going to need to find Coins.

Coins are a mysterious item to find on the island. Their only practical use right now is to build a Time Bomb, which is important if you are looking for a 100-percent completion playthrough.

It is possible that future Sons of the Forest updates are going to introduce more ways to use Coins.

Sons of the Forest Coins locations

In Sons of the Forest, getting your hands on coins is not an easy task. What you need to look for are these Wood Crates that can be found near Abandoned Camps or Cannibal Camps.

It’s not difficult finding Coins but rather the enemies that are found near these camps. These enemies include the human-eating cannibals that have a taste for your blood.

Usually, the Wooden Crate full of Coins can be found on the west end of the Island marked on the map image below:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to use Sons of the Forest Coins

Once you have gotten your hand on the Coins, the only resource you will be able to craft is the Time Bombs. If you are not planning on making the explosives yourself, you can also trade this resource for extra money.

Now that you know the uses of a Time Bomb, let’s craft one right now. For that, the first thing you will need is 5 Coins as well as several other resources listed below:

1x C4 Brick

1x Circuit Board

1x Wire

1x Duct Tape

Once you have all of the crafting resources, open your inventory mat. Then select and drag all the above materials to the center before clicking the cogwheel to start crafting the Time Bomb.

Once you have successfully crafted Time Bomb, you can equip it by clicking it again. Look for the place that you want to destroy and in five seconds, you have got yourself a blast. The five-second time might not be enough for some players so be quick.